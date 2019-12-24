My family at Xmas
Specifically the fact they don't get me or the missus owt for Xmas.
Now they're not stingy people, they put me through law school, give us a bit of money towards the deposit, gave me money towards my car last year, if I ever needed they'd be there for me in a flash. They're just not thoughtful at all so at birthdays and Xmases we get fuck all, which is then compounded when we go to her family's and they treat me like one of their own with a pile of pressies and a cheque to boot (it's way too generous and I wouldn't expect anything like).
What a selfish thing to moan about eh, but it's just the fact they couldn't give less of a shit about special occasions.