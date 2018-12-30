Knobheads taking Star Wars films seriously
Wasn't Jedi confirmed as an official religion because of the last census?
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Yep, I'm a Jedi too. Felt a change from the theft of Pagan beliefs stuff they tried to force on me as a kid was needed
No ordinary dudes, Kings no less
people like big dick nick.
In England and Wales 390,127 people (almost 0.8%) stated their religion as Jedi on their 2001 Census forms, surpassing Sikhism, Judaism, and Buddhism, and making it the fourth largest reported religion in the country.[34] In the 2001 Census, 2.6% of the population of Brighton claimed to be Jedi. The percentages of religious affiliations were: Christian: 70% No religion: 16% Chose not to respond: 7.8% Muslim: 3.1% Hindu: 2.1% Jedi: 0.7%https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jedi_census_phenomenon
I could put my religion on the census as Scarlett Johansson's Knicker Drawer. That doesn't make it an official religion.
Makes you incredibly devote though. Worship there three times a day I heard.
390,000 wacky people in the UK.
How many of them genuinely mean it and how many did for the laugh? I remember that census, loads of people I know said they were going to put all sorts down for the religion bit.
I did it for a laugh. I hate the fact that I was christened/baptised/whatever it was without my permission and then they tried to force me to believe in imaginary things that make no sense.
I like Star Wars and have my ticket for Monday night
The Star Wars hype in general.
