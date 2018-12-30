« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25360 on: Yesterday at 08:22:06 AM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 07:34:46 AM
Knobheads taking Star Wars films seriously

Like the Marvel films. Enjoy them as an action/science fiction film but not something to base your life philosophy on.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25361 on: Yesterday at 09:35:53 AM »
Wasn't Jedi confirmed as an official religion because of the last census?
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25362 on: Yesterday at 10:00:25 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 09:35:53 AM
Wasn't Jedi confirmed as an official religion because of the last census?
I am indeed a member of the Jedi Church    :)
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25363 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 09:35:53 AM
Wasn't Jedi confirmed as an official religion because of the last census?

Yep, I'm a Jedi too. Felt a change from the theft of Pagan beliefs stuff they tried to force on me as a kid was needed

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25364 on: Yesterday at 10:32:11 AM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 10:25:01 AM
Yep, I'm a Jedi too. Felt a change from the theft of Pagan beliefs stuff they tried to force on me as a kid was needed


No ordinary dudes, Kings no less     :)
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25365 on: Yesterday at 11:22:19 AM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:32:11 AM
No ordinary dudes, Kings no less     :)

"Honest, I am a king, would I lie to you just to get you in bed?"
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25366 on: Yesterday at 12:03:47 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 09:35:53 AM
Wasn't Jedi confirmed as an official religion because of the last census?

No
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25367 on: Yesterday at 12:11:49 PM »
In England and Wales 390,127 people (almost 0.8%) stated their religion as Jedi on their 2001 Census forms, surpassing Sikhism, Judaism, and Buddhism, and making it the fourth largest reported religion in the country.[34] In the 2001 Census, 2.6% of the population of Brighton claimed to be Jedi. The percentages of religious affiliations were:

    Christian: 70%
    No religion: 16%
    Chose not to respond: 7.8%
    Muslim: 3.1%
    Hindu: 2.1%
    Jedi: 0.7%

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jedi_census_phenomenon
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25368 on: Yesterday at 12:22:36 PM »
390,000 wacky people in the UK.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25369 on: Yesterday at 12:22:36 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 12:11:49 PM
In England and Wales 390,127 people (almost 0.8%) stated their religion as Jedi on their 2001 Census forms, surpassing Sikhism, Judaism, and Buddhism, and making it the fourth largest reported religion in the country.[34] In the 2001 Census, 2.6% of the population of Brighton claimed to be Jedi. The percentages of religious affiliations were:

    Christian: 70%
    No religion: 16%
    Chose not to respond: 7.8%
    Muslim: 3.1%
    Hindu: 2.1%
    Jedi: 0.7%

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jedi_census_phenomenon

I could put my religion on the census as Scarlett Johansson's Knicker Drawer. That doesn't make it an official religion. 
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25370 on: Yesterday at 12:23:19 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 12:22:36 PM
I could put my religion on the census as Scarlett Johansson's Knicker Drawer. That doesn't make it an official religion. 

Makes you incredibly devote though. Worship there three times a day I heard.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25371 on: Yesterday at 12:24:29 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 12:23:19 PM
Makes you incredibly devote though. Worship there three times a day I heard.

It's my favourite place to worship in fairness.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25372 on: Yesterday at 12:39:34 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 12:22:36 PM
390,000 wacky people in the UK.
How many of them genuinely mean it and how many did for the laugh? I remember that census, loads of people I know said they were going to put all sorts down for the religion bit.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25373 on: Yesterday at 12:43:55 PM »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 12:39:34 PM
How many of them genuinely mean it and how many did for the laugh? I remember that census, loads of people I know said they were going to put all sorts down for the religion bit.

I did it for a laugh. I hate the fact that I was christened/baptised/whatever it was without my permission and then they tried to force me to believe in imaginary things that make no sense.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25374 on: Yesterday at 12:51:40 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 12:43:55 PM
I did it for a laugh. I hate the fact that I was christened/baptised/whatever it was without my permission and then they tried to force me to believe in imaginary things that make no sense.
Same here, absolutely.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25375 on: Yesterday at 12:56:53 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 12:43:55 PM
I did it for a laugh. I hate the fact that I was christened/baptised/whatever it was without my permission and then they tried to force me to believe in imaginary things that make no sense.

Scarlett Johansson's knicker drawer makes eminently good sense...
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25376 on: Yesterday at 05:31:44 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 07:34:46 AM
Knobheads taking Star Wars films seriously
The Star Wars hype in general.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25377 on: Yesterday at 05:33:15 PM »
I like Star Wars and have my ticket for Monday night     :)
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25378 on: Yesterday at 08:20:56 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 05:33:15 PM
I like Star Wars and have my ticket for Monday night     :)

Enjoy  :wave

Did the Dolby 3D with the kids, it was ace
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25379 on: Yesterday at 08:46:00 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 05:33:15 PM
I like Star Wars and have my ticket for Monday night     :)

Haters gonna hate.  Sod 'em and enjoy it  :)
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25380 on: Today at 02:42:26 AM »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 05:31:44 PM
The Star Wars hype in general.

Agree. Awful series of films and mindnumbingly poor sci-fi. Never liked it as a kid either. My bro loves it.
