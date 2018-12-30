In England and Wales 390,127 people (almost 0.8%) stated their religion as Jedi on their 2001 Census forms, surpassing Sikhism, Judaism, and Buddhism, and making it the fourth largest reported religion in the country.[34] In the 2001 Census, 2.6% of the population of Brighton claimed to be Jedi. The percentages of religious affiliations were:Christian: 70%No religion: 16%Chose not to respond: 7.8%Muslim: 3.1%Hindu: 2.1%Jedi: 0.7%