Just feel like the driving standards are getting worse by the day. People just pull out even though they can see you approaching, forcing you to suddenly brake. No wonder people develop road rage



Yep, standards are appallingly low these days. I won't pretend my driving is perfect because we all have faults and sometimes make a poor judgement, but a lot of people are absolutely reckless.I was looking out of the window the other day. We have a great view of the roads in front of us. A car is going to turn right and is at the central reservation but has his nose sticking out into the lane causing an oncoming car to swerve him. That car goes past.. then with absolutely clear vision and good daylight and weather conditions to aid decision making ... the clown pulls right out in front of the next car and almost gets T-boned. I winced as I thought it was a nailed-on crash.Because of the view we have, we see loads of near misses outside. We even see people going the wrong way on the roundabout, and that defies belief. It happens fairly regular too.