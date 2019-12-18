« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 629 630 631 632 633 [634]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really annoy you  (Read 1099996 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25320 on: December 18, 2019, 05:14:51 PM »
The new apartment has this fancy fresh air recycling thingy. Basically takes air from the bathroom/ensuite/kitchen (which is open plan with the lounge) and replaces it with fresh air.

Yeah sounds great I thought, but it appears to be constantly on, and therefore its taking the hot air out and replacing everything with cold air  :no
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25321 on: December 18, 2019, 05:18:19 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 18, 2019, 05:14:51 PM
The new apartment has this fancy fresh air recycling thingy. Basically takes air from the bathroom/ensuite/kitchen (which is open plan with the lounge) and replaces it with fresh air.

Yeah sounds great I thought, but it appears to be constantly on, and therefore its taking the hot air out and replacing everything with cold air  :no


Isn't that commonly called a broken window?

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,469
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25322 on: December 18, 2019, 07:47:44 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 18, 2019, 05:18:19 PM

Isn't that commonly called a broken window?

He needs to tell the rental agency. They'll get a glazier out, after New Year, obviously.
Logged

Offline a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,039
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25323 on: December 18, 2019, 08:11:57 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 18, 2019, 05:14:51 PM
The new apartment has this fancy fresh air recycling thingy. Basically takes air from the bathroom/ensuite/kitchen (which is open plan with the lounge) and replaces it with fresh air.

Yeah sounds great I thought, but it appears to be constantly on, and therefore its taking the hot air out and replacing everything with cold air  :no

 :lmao

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25324 on: December 18, 2019, 08:44:08 PM »
The McDonald's advert with the breathy singing voice. Goes right through me.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25325 on: December 18, 2019, 08:45:16 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 18, 2019, 07:47:44 PM
He needs to tell the rental agency. They'll get a glazier out, after New Year, obviously.

Ill get onto the landlord...
Logged

Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,156
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25326 on: December 18, 2019, 09:50:24 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 18, 2019, 07:47:44 PM
He needs to tell the rental agency. They'll get a glazier out, after New Year, obviously.

Dont put a green and good scarf on, itll take a hell of a lot longer to get a glazier out of you do that.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,015
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25327 on: December 18, 2019, 09:58:11 PM »
Dickheads that sit at traffic lights with their foot on the brakes. Stop blinding me you c*nts and put your fucking handbrake on.
Logged

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,403
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25328 on: December 19, 2019, 08:11:42 AM »
Gini, Mini, Mane, Mo

Fuck off you unfunny and unoriginal piece of shit. That hasn't been funny for a week.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25329 on: December 19, 2019, 10:08:15 AM »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 18, 2019, 09:58:11 PM
Dickheads that sit at traffic lights with their foot on the brakes. Stop blinding me you c*nts and put your fucking handbrake on.

I don't know if all automatics are like this, but it is so much hassle in mine to put the car in "park" its really not worth it. I can flick on my handbrake but then it automatically flicks off when I take my foot off the brake so that is pointless. So instead I have to go from drive into reverse (at which point I guess my reverse lights flicker on) and then into park.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • Yeah right..
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25330 on: December 19, 2019, 11:53:48 AM »
Voicemail off my lekky company .

"Please call us back, urgent"

The number checks out ok..I'm not in debt to you, if it's that urgent YOU call me back!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25331 on: December 19, 2019, 11:54:10 AM »
When Paul's boss tells him to take the week off after his mum died then finds out today they've not paid him!!

He kicked off though so they've paid him after all.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25332 on: December 19, 2019, 11:56:37 AM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on December 19, 2019, 11:54:10 AM
When Paul's boss tells him to take the week off after his mum died then finds out today they've not paid him!!

He kicked off though so they've paid him after all.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk


disgraceful

people can be so uncompassionate

ive never forgotten one teacher going to me once
"youre always off on a tuesday"

this was 6 months into the school year
1. apart from the tuesday im on about i didnt miss one
2. it was for my grannys funeral

to this day i wish i had hit the teacher for it. bloody deserved. When she read the note she went red. all apologies, doesnt change the fact she was a c*nt
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25333 on: December 19, 2019, 12:08:02 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 11:56:37 AM
disgraceful

people can be so uncompassionate

ive never forgotten one teacher going to me once
"youre always off on a tuesday"

this was 6 months into the school year
1. apart from the tuesday im on about i didnt miss one
2. it was for my grannys funeral

to this day i wish i had hit the teacher for it. bloody deserved. When she read the note she went red. all apologies, doesnt change the fact she was a c*nt
See it was the "big" boss who was being compassionate but then the production manager failed to understand the "this goes no further than this office" comment and followed procedure instead.

Anyway its sorted now.

And yeah teachers and bosses are dickheads for making comments without understanding the circumstances.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25334 on: December 19, 2019, 12:12:47 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on December 19, 2019, 12:08:02 PM
See it was the "big" boss who was being compassionate but then the production manager failed to understand the "this goes no further than this office" comment and followed procedure instead.

Anyway its sorted now.

And yeah teachers and bosses are dickheads for making comments without understanding the circumstances.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

same year my mates dad died. I wont go into specifics as he might read the board and its kinda private anyway. He has never forgiven the school for the way they didnt care. Church was 5 minutes from school and not one member of staff attended the funeral.

his mother actually wrote in a complaint
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,156
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25335 on: December 19, 2019, 12:22:00 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 11:56:37 AM
disgraceful

people can be so uncompassionate

ive never forgotten one teacher going to me once
"youre always off on a tuesday"

this was 6 months into the school year
1. apart from the tuesday im on about i didnt miss one
2. it was for my grannys funeral

to this day i wish i had hit the teacher for it. bloody deserved. When she read the note she went red. all apologies, doesnt change the fact she was a c*nt

Yeah, but you are Stephen Ireland.
Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25336 on: December 19, 2019, 12:24:38 PM »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25337 on: December 19, 2019, 01:53:06 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 12:12:47 PM
same year my mates dad died. I wont go into specifics as he might read the board and its kinda private anyway. He has never forgiven the school for the way they didnt care. Church was 5 minutes from school and not one member of staff attended the funeral.

his mother actually wrote in a complaint

Genuine question, but why would a member of staff attend? Did the dad work at the school?
Logged

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25338 on: December 19, 2019, 01:58:59 PM »
Companies are insensitive c*nts when it comes to bereavements. Someone's mother could pass away suddenly and they'd ask them to come back in the afternoon.
Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25339 on: December 19, 2019, 02:22:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 19, 2019, 01:53:06 PM
Genuine question, but why would a member of staff attend? Did the dad work at the school?
my wifes a teacher and some staff would in such an instance

in this case i think they should have for a few reasons

1. I dont see why the principal or vice principal couldnt have gone. They didnt take any classes or teach any subjects
2. There was a liaison officer working at the school, I'm sure he could have made an effort, he was actually sent out to the house when the mother complained
3. school as i said was only 5 mins away
4. He actually buried his dad the day before he got his gcse results

The dad didnt work at the school no, but the school was informed yet when he came back half his teachers didnt even know about it (a few of them were actually very pissed off at not being told)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25340 on: December 19, 2019, 02:42:34 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 02:22:58 PM
my wifes a teacher and some staff would in such an instance

in this case i think they should have for a few reasons

1. I dont see why the principal or vice principal couldnt have gone. They didnt take any classes or teach any subjects
2. There was a liaison officer working at the school, I'm sure he could have made an effort, he was actually sent out to the house when the mother complained
3. school as i said was only 5 mins away
4. He actually buried his dad the day before he got his gcse results

The dad didnt work at the school no, but the school was informed yet when he came back half his teachers didnt even know about it (a few of them were actually very pissed off at not being told)

My missus is a teacher too, and if Im honest with the workload they have on, and with teaching time limited to fit the curriculum in as it is, Im not sure its entirely sensible for them to take further time out to go to funerals.

I know that sounds harsh, and in an ideal world with an adequately funded education system where staff arent expected to perform miracles on a daily basis (as Im sure youre aware) this would be doable, but Im just not sure its possible.

Now a liaison officer not being sent out is a bit different, as is the teaching staff not being informed. Neither of them are excusable but sounds like as hed left by then it fell through the gaps.
Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25341 on: December 19, 2019, 03:26:15 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 19, 2019, 02:42:34 PM
My missus is a teacher too, and if Im honest with the workload they have on, and with teaching time limited to fit the curriculum in as it is, Im not sure its entirely sensible for them to take further time out to go to funerals.

I know that sounds harsh, and in an ideal world with an adequately funded education system where staff arent expected to perform miracles on a daily basis (as Im sure youre aware) this would be doable, but Im just not sure its possible.

Now a liaison officer not being sent out is a bit different, as is the teaching staff not being informed. Neither of them are excusable but sounds like as hed left by then it fell through the gaps.
sounds like who'd left?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25342 on: December 19, 2019, 03:34:19 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 03:26:15 PM
sounds like who'd left?

As in hed finished his final year, taken his GCSEs and was waiting for his results given you said the funeral was around mid-August the day before his results.
Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25343 on: December 19, 2019, 03:53:16 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 19, 2019, 03:34:19 PM
As in hed finished his final year, taken his GCSEs and was waiting for his results given you said the funeral was around mid-August the day before his results.
ok mislead you

is the gcse's not in the middle of secondary school? I was using the equivalent in Ireland (the junior cert) so he was still in the school for two years. Results came out in mid september when he was just back in school

I thought GCSEs were in the middle of secondary school and A levels at the end

Over here its Junior cert and leaving cert. should have been clearer
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25344 on: December 19, 2019, 03:56:56 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 19, 2019, 03:53:16 PM
ok mislead you

is the gcse's not in the middle of secondary school? I was using the equivalent in Ireland (the junior cert) so he was still in the school for two years. Results came out in mid september when he was just back in school

I thought GCSEs were in the middle of secondary school and A levels at the end

Over here its Junior cert and leaving cert. should have been clearer

GCSEs are taken in May/June at the end of your time at secondary school but you tend to stop taking classes and go on study leave a few weeks earlier. After the last exam youve effectively left school other than to get your results which is around mid-August.

There is no compulsory reason to continue on after GCSEs, and not all schools offer that either (some have sixth forms which offer A-levels, otherwise youre off elsewhere to a college).
Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25345 on: December 19, 2019, 04:22:42 PM »
right i get ya now

with us we did 3 years secondary then the junior

you could leave school then but not very many did. you could do transition year for a year if  you wanted or just go straight to 5th year then 6th year. so after 2 or 3 years you did the leaving cert.

junior cert results were usually september a few weeks after the year started. you did get about a week off to study for them prior to exams.

leaving cert results usually came out in august after youd left the school. again you got another week off prior to exams
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,587
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25346 on: December 19, 2019, 06:35:09 PM »
Sorry, but drivers of black Audi's. Again!  :no

Dickhead pulls right out in front of me from a side street. Terrible road conditions due to the weather, yet he pulls that stunt.  :wanker
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25347 on: Yesterday at 09:36:06 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 19, 2019, 06:35:09 PM
Sorry, but drivers of black Audi's. Again!  :no

Dickhead pulls right out in front of me from a side street. Terrible road conditions due to the weather, yet he pulls that stunt.  :wanker
Just feel like the driving standards are getting worse by the day. People just pull out even though they can see you approaching, forcing you to suddenly brake. No wonder people develop road rage
Logged

Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25348 on: Yesterday at 10:19:57 AM »
Just got cut up by an X5 on Switch Island.
It was in the inside lane and wanted to get right across to the m58 turn off.
No indicator to let me know, just started to drift into my lane, I beeped my horn, but it just carried on into my lane forcing me to brake to avoid it.
Fucking wanker   :wanker
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25349 on: Yesterday at 12:29:28 PM »
Just been back across Switch Island and there's been another crash.
A car has gone through the red lights at the end of the M57 towards the Formby bypass, and smashed into a car coming along from Copy lane police station.
Police and ambulance crews are there now sorting it out.
We were at that set of lights this morning, and a wagon just about made it onto the bypass before our lights changed.
I said to my wife that it wouldn't be long before another crash happened.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,587
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25350 on: Yesterday at 01:56:35 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 09:36:06 AM
Just feel like the driving standards are getting worse by the day. People just pull out even though they can see you approaching, forcing you to suddenly brake. No wonder people develop road rage
Yep, standards are appallingly low these days. I won't pretend my driving is perfect because we all have faults and sometimes make a poor judgement, but a lot of people are absolutely reckless.

I was looking out of the window the other day. We have a great view of the roads in front of us. A car is going to turn right and is at the central reservation but has his nose sticking out into the lane causing an oncoming car to swerve him. That car goes past.. then with absolutely clear vision and good daylight and weather conditions to aid decision making ... the clown pulls right out in front of the next car and almost gets T-boned. I winced as I thought it was a nailed-on crash.

Because of the view we have, we see loads of near misses outside. We even see people going the wrong way on the roundabout, and that defies belief. It happens fairly regular too.  :o
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,587
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25351 on: Yesterday at 02:01:54 PM »
Quote from: Tesco selection box fudge fiddler on Yesterday at 10:19:57 AM
Just got cut up by an X5 on Switch Island.
It was in the inside lane and wanted to get right across to the m58 turn off.
No indicator to let me know, just started to drift into my lane, I beeped my horn, but it just carried on into my lane forcing me to brake to avoid it.
Fucking wanker   :wanker
Sorry mate, I didn't see you.  :-[


Seriously though. I use Switch Island all the time and absolutely hate it, especially at rush hour. Some poor driver broke down in a lane approaching it yesterday. It was pissing down, dark and gridlocked. A horrible situation for the driver. Same happened a bit later on the flyover in Litherland. Poor sod stuck in a lane with hazards on whilst everyone was trying to get around them in wall-to-wall traffic.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,015
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25352 on: Yesterday at 02:09:46 PM »
I think we'd all like to do this sometimes!

Logged

Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25353 on: Yesterday at 02:34:15 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 02:01:54 PM
Sorry mate, I didn't see you.  :-[


Seriously though. I use Switch Island all the time and absolutely hate it, especially at rush hour. Some poor driver broke down in a lane approaching it yesterday. It was pissing down, dark and gridlocked. A horrible situation for the driver. Same happened a bit later on the flyover in Litherland. Poor sod stuck in a lane with hazards on whilst everyone was trying to get around them in wall-to-wall traffic.
;D
I always make allowances in case it's a driver who hasn't encountered the nightmare of Switch Island before.
But basic commonsense like using indicators is a must when in this sort of situation.
A flyover from the end of the M57 onto the Formby bypass would help; less congestion, less crashes, less use of the Emergency services.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,403
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25354 on: Yesterday at 07:14:12 PM »
The friday before christmas.

It should just be renamed 'I Don't Go Out Any Other Night Of The Year, So I'm Going To Go Out This Night And Get On Like A Complete Wanker Day'
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,132
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25355 on: Yesterday at 07:25:27 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 09:36:06 AM
Just feel like the driving standards are getting worse by the day.

Not just driving standards, but all standards.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,469
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25356 on: Yesterday at 07:38:23 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 07:14:12 PM
The friday before christmas.

It should just be renamed 'I Don't Go Out Any Other Night Of The Year, So I'm Going To Go Out This Night And Get On Like A Complete Wanker Day'

And spew up in the bogs making it difficult for sensible drinkers to have a piss without smearing vomit on their best shoes.
Logged

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25357 on: Yesterday at 08:10:59 PM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:09:46 PM
I think we'd all like to do this sometimes!



;D

I have considered getting an old Range Rover, bull bars and rather than swerving, just go straight through them
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • I dream of John Barnes
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25358 on: Today at 06:44:19 AM »
People with no bar sense.

Waiting for a drink in my local, an older couple walk in, literally (and not in the J Redknapp meaning) push in front of me and get served first.

It's a small ale house, the bar is 2m long tops, I was clearly waiting.

Pig ignorant tw@ts.

The owner did pop over and apologise afterwards, which was a nice gesture but not her fault.
Logged
I like your garden gnome, Mrs Beardsley.
Pages: 1 ... 629 630 631 632 633 [634]   Go Up
« previous next »
 