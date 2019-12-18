Genuine question, but why would a member of staff attend? Did the dad work at the school?
my wifes a teacher and some staff would in such an instance
in this case i think they should have for a few reasons
1. I dont see why the principal or vice principal couldnt have gone. They didnt take any classes or teach any subjects
2. There was a liaison officer working at the school, I'm sure he could have made an effort, he was actually sent out to the house when the mother complained
3. school as i said was only 5 mins away
4. He actually buried his dad the day before he got his gcse results
The dad didnt work at the school no, but the school was informed yet when he came back half his teachers didnt even know about it (a few of them were actually very pissed off at not being told)