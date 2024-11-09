Rory Mcilroy just described musk as the smartest guy in the world. How stupid does a person have to be to believe Musk is the smartest person in the world?
Musk isnt, hes the greatest salesman who steals others hard work and makes them publically successful.His original wealth is based on slavery as well.
Rory's been golfing with Trump for years, right? No idea about his politics but I expect the shit rubs off.
Guardian will no longer post on Elon Musks X from its official accountsPlatforms coverage of US election crystallised longstanding concerns about its content, says GuardianThe Guardian has announced it will no longer post content on Elon Musks social media platform, X, from its official accounts.In an announcement to readers, the news organisation said it considered the benefits of being on the platform formerly called Twitter were now outweighed by the negatives, citing the often disturbing content found on it.We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X, the Guardian said.The Guardian has more than 80 accounts on X with approximately 27 million followers.https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/nov/13/the-guardian-no-longer-post-on-x-twitter-elon-musk
Page created in 0.076 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.31]