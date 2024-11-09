« previous next »
One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye

Rory Mcilroy just described musk as the smartest guy in the world. How stupid does a person have to be to believe Musk is the smartest person in the world?

Musk isnt, hes the greatest salesman who steals others hard work and makes them publically successful.

His original wealth is based on slavery as well.
Musk isnt, hes the greatest salesman who steals others hard work and makes them publically successful.

His original wealth is based on slavery as well.
He is Thomas  Edison Mk 2
Rory's been golfing with Trump for years, right? No idea about his politics but I expect the shit rubs off.

He played with him once in 2017 and he got eviscerated for it. In 2020 he was critical of Trump and said he wouldnt play with him again. But now hes reaching out to musk.
Fair enough, accusation withdrawn!
Now on blue sky which is absolutely exploding


Huge uptake over the last few days and twitter definitely slowing down
I  haven't noticed a difference Twitter still seems the same to me.
Guardian will no longer post on Elon Musks X from its official accounts
Platforms coverage of US election crystallised longstanding concerns about its content, says Guardian

The Guardian has announced it will no longer post content on Elon Musks social media platform, X, from its official accounts.

In an announcement to readers, the news organisation said it considered the benefits of being on the platform formerly called Twitter were now outweighed by the negatives, citing the often disturbing content found on it.

We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X, the Guardian said.

The Guardian has more than 80 accounts on X with approximately 27 million followers.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/nov/13/the-guardian-no-longer-post-on-x-twitter-elon-musk
Good.
