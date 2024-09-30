« previous next »
A friend got a 45 e-tron for just over 45k new and it has 342 mile range. List price is around 50k for it. Advantage of a brand like Audi is pcp payments will be competitive compared to budget brands that wont hold their value.

Tesla have definitely lost their edge now and musk isnt helping.

Can't wait to see the hillbilly Taliban driving around in Teslas with 4k floodlights hooked up.
A friend got a 45 e-tron for just over 45k new and it has 342 mile range. List price is around 50k for it. Advantage of a brand like Audi is pcp payments will be competitive compared to budget brands that wont hold their value.

Tesla have definitely lost their edge now and musk isnt helping.

Whats a PCP payment?

Tesla are working on a new type of battery composition that should make it 85% recycleable, 90% eco friendly, have a much higher range and a slightly slower charging speed. Thats should be a game changer if they are able to reduce the price as well.

To be fair to Tesla, they arent bad cars. The lack of innovation and design updates is the reason why they feel so outdated. While other OEMs have focussed on facelifts, Tesla havent. And thats a major concern for an innovative company like tesla.

If say.. The new battery models, have a realtime range of 600 miles, charges overnight (on slow charger) and charges in 3 hours (on a supercharger) and can last 2million miles before a drop in range is seen, while reducing the dependence on lithium and cobalt? I think Tesla can become the innovator lead that it once was.

Of course for that to happen, this horny fuck should keep his traps shut and focus on whats the bigger picture instead of getting involved with the oligarchs at US politics.
PCP is personal contract purchase. You pay a deposit, then monthly repayments followed by a final balloon payment based on what your car is worth. Brands like Audi hold their value much better so the final payment is higher but the monthly payments more competitive. When it comes to the final payment, most will trade in the car for a new one and start a new PCP deal. It's the way most new cars are financed these days - you get a brand new car every 3-4 years and just have a monthly payment.

I wouldn't hold my breath for Tesla to produce that new battery - they sacked about a third of the people working on it. They've a habit of overpromising and underdelivering. Remember when they claimed the cybertruck would do 500miles? Owners are struggling to get 200 miles.  Oh, and the Roadster, due in 2019, that was going to have 650 mile range and do 250mph. No other car company takes 8 years to put a car into production after unveiling it (it has been promised every year since 2019 and is currently promised for 2025).

And they're not the only company investing in cutting edge battery tech. Toyota have some exciting new tech promised for the next 2-3 years that should get battery costs down and increase range. They've also had some breakthroughs in solid state battery development and estimate they'll be in cars by 2028. The numbers being touted are 10mins to charge a car from 10-80% that has over 700miles range.

That being said I have always appreciated some of Tesla tech, even if I think the cars were designed by someone who has never experienced driving a car.
. It's the way most new cars are financed these days - you get a brand new car every 3-4 years and just have a monthly payment.

And this is why the planet is fucked, not population growth as some have claimed on the climate emergency thread
And this is why the planet is fucked, not population growth as some have claimed on the climate emergency thread

You must really not like the idea of people not having kids to follow it on here😂 id have thought that if you have less people on the planet then you will have less cars and less congestion? And is buying a newer more efficient vehicle the worst thing for the environment? Especially if it removes older inefficient cars from the road.
Right, because there is no environmental cost to turning over one's vehicle every few years for one with better fuel economy.

If I sound prickly about the child question it's probably because last time we had this debate someone said it was the height of selfishness to have children, and others agreed with them. They backed down after I replied with several examples of the self sacrifice that comes with parenthood, yet as always with online debate, you wait a few days and the same people will recycle the same arguments.

Don't have children if you don't want them, I don't care, but don't kid yourself that it's a noble gesture.
Not having children? In an Elon Musk thread?

Oh irony slaps us all in our faces.
Ill play the ball, not the man and leave the child thing out of here.

There are compelling arguments both ways. The 4 year old cars they trade in arent discarded, they go into the used market allowing those who cannot afford a new car a chance to own something cleaner and greener. This can mean that an older more polluting car is taken off the road sooner.

If theyre properly recycled, then this is positive. Thats where government comes in. In the UK, I doubt if any recycling is more regulated than car recycling. 95% of the car must be recycled. And modern cars also have the advantage of being more recyclable and containing more recycled material.

But, this has to be balanced with the CO2 manufacturing costs which are significant. As were in the musk thread, an EVs emissions savings over a lifetime will offset this. Again, governments can pressure car makers to reduce the emissions in manufacturing. EVs also reduce emissions in built up areas where the damage is human as much as environmental.

EV manufacturing has had coordinated attacks from the oil lobby. Mining rare earth metals is environmentally hazardous but so is drilling for oil and then burning it. And there is a likelihood that EVs will not need those metals at some point, while ICE cars will co to ye to burn oil.

I should say, I neither own an EV nor have a PCP car plan.

Trickle down environmentalism, eh? I kid. But I would need to be convinced with data that such a scheme could reduce our footprint. It doesn't really pass the pub test - my intuitive response is that this is just another example of rampant consumerism, the need for the latest shiny thing. As the saying goes - reduce, reuse, recycle. The latter is by far the least effective. We need more mass transit, more 5 minute towns or whatever they're called.
Not having children? In an Elon Musk thread?

Oh irony slaps us all in our faces.

I will admit that Musk's views on procreation are the best argument against having children. In fact just hearing him speak makes me impotent. Looking into this...
Trickle down environmentalism, eh? I kid. But I would need to be convinced with data that such a scheme could reduce our footprint. It doesn't really pass the pub test - my intuitive response is that this is just another example of rampant consumerism, the need for the latest shiny thing. As the saying goes - reduce, reuse, recycle. The latter is by far the least effective. We need more mass transit, more 5 minute towns or whatever they're called.

I agree entirely on most of your points. But is there the will to do this by the people who can afford to do it?  The UK is a shining example of how not to do public transport and 15 minute cites. I remember reading an article about Regent International where the tone was that it was dystopian. In actuality, it makes great sense. 99% of what you need in one apartment building.
And this is why the planet is fucked, not population growth as some have claimed on the climate emergency thread

Yeah, it's resource management that lets us down, not population growth.
Yeah, it's resource management that lets us down, not population growth.

They go hand-in-hand.
Trickle down environmentalism, eh? I kid. But I would need to be convinced with data that such a scheme could reduce our footprint. It doesn't really pass the pub test - my intuitive response is that this is just another example of rampant consumerism, the need for the latest shiny thing. As the saying goes - reduce, reuse, recycle. The latter is by far the least effective. We need more mass transit, more 5 minute towns or whatever they're called.
Hoping to get my 2009 diesel to 200k miles. I'm saving the planet with one hand and choking it with the other.
Never mind the car crash that is twitter. I just saw the cybercab. A low to the ground two seater with poor accessibility, large impractical gullwing doors and a needlessly huge boot.



It was like that monorail episode of the Simpsons.

Meanwhile, the Japanese are doing style and practicality.

they look ridiculous.

they'll start building them in "2026".

but given the way this asshole prematurely announces everything.  he'll announce "2028" in 2026, "2030" in 2028, and so on.  so I'd guess maybe 2036, if ever.
they look ridiculous.

they'll start building them in "2026".

but given the way this asshole prematurely announces everything.  he'll announce "2028" in 2026, "2030" in 2028, and so on.  so I'd guess maybe 2036, if ever.

Yeah 2026 and cost $30k.

Still waiting for the $30k model 3 that he promised back in 2016. Space Karen is such a grifter. That whole event was to massage the Tesla stock price. Apparently the robots were being controlled and voiced remotely by humans despite the inference that they were autonomous AI.

Nothing in that event will be a consumer reality before 2030.
Yeah 2026 and cost $30k.

Still waiting for the $30k model 3 that he promised back in 2016. Space Karen is such a grifter. That whole event was to massage the Tesla stock price. Apparently the robots were being controlled and voiced remotely by humans despite the inference that they were autonomous AI.

Nothing in that event will be a consumer reality before 2030.

it was controlled by Humans.  the guy wants a massive military contract in order to save his bad investments he did lately, that is why he is carrying Trump on his shoulders at the moment
Anyone read Character Limit?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Character-Limit-Elon-Destroyed-Twitter/dp/B0CXPYZZDQ/

I'm reading it at the moment. Just getting to the point where Musk starts the process of procuring shares via the backdoor. Recommended.
Quote from: thejbs on October 14, 2024, 12:09:39 am
Yeah 2026 and cost $30k.

Still waiting for the $30k model 3 that he promised back in 2016. Space Karen is such a grifter. That whole event was to massage the Tesla stock price. Apparently the robots were being controlled and voiced remotely by humans despite the inference that they were autonomous AI.

Nothing in that event will be a consumer reality before 2030.

Isn't this taxi basically the model 3? I can't think of any reason why you'd have a two seater taxi other than because it was an old design that got repurposed.
Isn't this taxi basically the model 3? I can't think of any reason why you'd have a two seater taxi other than because it was an old design that got repurposed.

It is rumoured to be the now abandoned Model 2 which was the supposed to be the "entry level" car in Tesla's lineup.

Musk scrapped it some time in the last year and pivoted towards the Robotaxi for some reason - probably to try to continue the hype around full self-driving.

My instinct is that'll probably be a general two seater car, if it launches at all. The FSD/taxi element of it is a load of shite, it also won't have gullwings - it'll look a little bit like this concept but that's it.
It is rumoured to be the now abandoned Model 2 which was the supposed to be the "entry level" car in Tesla's lineup.

Musk scrapped it some time in the last year and pivoted towards the Robotaxi for some reason - probably to try to continue the hype around full self-driving.

My instinct is that'll probably be a general two seater car, if it launches at all. The FSD/taxi element of it is a load of shite, it also won't have gullwings - it'll look a little bit like this concept but that's it.

I wouldn't be shocked if the taxi ended up requiring a driver at all times and yet still somehow got released, like that tunnel project that got scaled further and further down until it was a shitty little loop under Vegas.
Quote from: GreatEx on October  2, 2024, 09:20:11 am
Trickle down environmentalism, eh? I kid. But I would need to be convinced with data that such a scheme could reduce our footprint. It doesn't really pass the pub test - my intuitive response is that this is just another example of rampant consumerism, the need for the latest shiny thing. As the saying goes - reduce, reuse, recycle. The latter is by far the least effective. We need more mass transit, more 5 minute towns or whatever they're called.

You don't necessarily need 5 minute town, just your first point.

Recently returned from Japan, public transport there is basically a dream to us in the UK, trains are efficient, frequent and on time. Same for buses, same for tube/metro/trams... the final point, all of them are super affordable, general tube/tram/bus ticket was about 220-280 Yen and the most expensive thing I took was a First Class Bullet Train from Tokyo to Osaka to the tune of about £75, that's a 2.5 hour or so Journey, 310 miles or so.

Fantastic experience and shows why majority of city living Japanese don't do cars. Moving around their country is sooooo easy.

PS: Musk is a big fucking c*nt and TESLA is worse off for having him at the top. Also their build quality sucks.
Isn't this taxi basically the model 3? I can't think of any reason why you'd have a two seater taxi other than because it was an old design that got repurposed.

Oh its because apparently the majority of taxi rides are 2 people or less. Even if true, the form of the car is absurd. If it was a two seater like a smart car, fine, but this thing has the footprint of a large 5+ seater. Absolutely ridiculous waste of space, much like the CEO.
There we go the block ficntion on twitter is officially going.  Utter disgrace
Anyone who still has an account - go and try and follow this account, wait a second then refresh....

https://xcancel.com/Palestinahoy01
