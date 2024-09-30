Ill play the ball, not the man and leave the child thing out of here.
There are compelling arguments both ways. The 4 year old cars they trade in arent discarded, they go into the used market allowing those who cannot afford a new car a chance to own something cleaner and greener. This can mean that an older more polluting car is taken off the road sooner.
If theyre properly recycled, then this is positive. Thats where government comes in. In the UK, I doubt if any recycling is more regulated than car recycling. 95% of the car must be recycled. And modern cars also have the advantage of being more recyclable and containing more recycled material.
But, this has to be balanced with the CO2 manufacturing costs which are significant. As were in the musk thread, an EVs emissions savings over a lifetime will offset this. Again, governments can pressure car makers to reduce the emissions in manufacturing. EVs also reduce emissions in built up areas where the damage is human as much as environmental.
EV manufacturing has had coordinated attacks from the oil lobby. Mining rare earth metals is environmentally hazardous but so is drilling for oil and then burning it. And there is a likelihood that EVs will not need those metals at some point, while ICE cars will co to ye to burn oil.
I should say, I neither own an EV nor have a PCP car plan.