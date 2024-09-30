PCP is personal contract purchase. You pay a deposit, then monthly repayments followed by a final balloon payment based on what your car is worth. Brands like Audi hold their value much better so the final payment is higher but the monthly payments more competitive. When it comes to the final payment, most will trade in the car for a new one and start a new PCP deal. It's the way most new cars are financed these days - you get a brand new car every 3-4 years and just have a monthly payment.



I wouldn't hold my breath for Tesla to produce that new battery - they sacked about a third of the people working on it. They've a habit of overpromising and underdelivering. Remember when they claimed the cybertruck would do 500miles? Owners are struggling to get 200 miles. Oh, and the Roadster, due in 2019, that was going to have 650 mile range and do 250mph. No other car company takes 8 years to put a car into production after unveiling it (it has been promised every year since 2019 and is currently promised for 2025).



And they're not the only company investing in cutting edge battery tech. Toyota have some exciting new tech promised for the next 2-3 years that should get battery costs down and increase range. They've also had some breakthroughs in solid state battery development and estimate they'll be in cars by 2028. The numbers being touted are 10mins to charge a car from 10-80% that has over 700miles range.



That being said I have always appreciated some of Tesla tech, even if I think the cars were designed by someone who has never experienced driving a car.

