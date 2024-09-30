« previous next »
A friend got a 45 e-tron for just over 45k new and it has 342 mile range. List price is around 50k for it. Advantage of a brand like Audi is pcp payments will be competitive compared to budget brands that wont hold their value.

Tesla have definitely lost their edge now and musk isnt helping.

Can't wait to see the hillbilly Taliban driving around in Teslas with 4k floodlights hooked up.
Whats a PCP payment?

Tesla are working on a new type of battery composition that should make it 85% recycleable, 90% eco friendly, have a much higher range and a slightly slower charging speed. Thats should be a game changer if they are able to reduce the price as well.

To be fair to Tesla, they arent bad cars. The lack of innovation and design updates is the reason why they feel so outdated. While other OEMs have focussed on facelifts, Tesla havent. And thats a major concern for an innovative company like tesla.

If say.. The new battery models, have a realtime range of 600 miles, charges overnight (on slow charger) and charges in 3 hours (on a supercharger) and can last 2million miles before a drop in range is seen, while reducing the dependence on lithium and cobalt? I think Tesla can become the innovator lead that it once was.

Of course for that to happen, this horny fuck should keep his traps shut and focus on whats the bigger picture instead of getting involved with the oligarchs at US politics.
PCP is personal contract purchase. You pay a deposit, then monthly repayments followed by a final balloon payment based on what your car is worth. Brands like Audi hold their value much better so the final payment is higher but the monthly payments more competitive. When it comes to the final payment, most will trade in the car for a new one and start a new PCP deal. It's the way most new cars are financed these days - you get a brand new car every 3-4 years and just have a monthly payment.

I wouldn't hold my breath for Tesla to produce that new battery - they sacked about a third of the people working on it. They've a habit of overpromising and underdelivering. Remember when they claimed the cybertruck would do 500miles? Owners are struggling to get 200 miles.  Oh, and the Roadster, due in 2019, that was going to have 650 mile range and do 250mph. No other car company takes 8 years to put a car into production after unveiling it (it has been promised every year since 2019 and is currently promised for 2025).

And they're not the only company investing in cutting edge battery tech. Toyota have some exciting new tech promised for the next 2-3 years that should get battery costs down and increase range. They've also had some breakthroughs in solid state battery development and estimate they'll be in cars by 2028. The numbers being touted are 10mins to charge a car from 10-80% that has over 700miles range.

That being said I have always appreciated some of Tesla tech, even if I think the cars were designed by someone who has never experienced driving a car.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:25:45 pm
. It's the way most new cars are financed these days - you get a brand new car every 3-4 years and just have a monthly payment.

And this is why the planet is fucked, not population growth as some have claimed on the climate emergency thread
