A friend got a 45 e-tron for just over 45k new and it has 342 mile range. List price is around 50k for it. Advantage of a brand like Audi is pcp payments will be competitive compared to budget brands that wont hold their value.
Tesla have definitely lost their edge now and musk isnt helping.
Whats a PCP payment?
Tesla are working on a new type of battery composition that should make it 85% recycleable, 90% eco friendly, have a much higher range and a slightly slower charging speed. Thats should be a game changer if they are able to reduce the price as well.
To be fair to Tesla, they arent bad cars. The lack of innovation and design updates is the reason why they feel so outdated. While other OEMs have focussed on facelifts, Tesla havent. And thats a major concern for an innovative company like tesla.
If say.. The new battery models, have a realtime range of 600 miles, charges overnight (on slow charger) and charges in 3 hours (on a supercharger) and can last 2million miles before a drop in range is seen, while reducing the dependence on lithium and cobalt? I think Tesla can become the innovator lead that it once was.
Of course for that to happen, this horny fuck should keep his traps shut and focus on whats the bigger picture instead of getting involved with the oligarchs at US politics.