Its a cheap populist strategy instead of doing more to help push the auto industry into electrification.
To be fair, Chinese havent been that trustworthy with their technology. The skepticism is somewhat warranted.
Having said that, I think that populist approach to the EV adoption is the wrong way. They should make the Chinese EVs be produced locally instead of flooding them from China - which BTW falls short in every benchmark tests.
I have to give it to them. Despite all shortcomings, I test drove a 26k euro MG SUV, that gives me 500kms of realistic range. They say the battery should last 5m miles. If I need similar ranges from an Audi, I need to shell out 80k euros. Crazy.
Or a Tesla. Which is still the industry standard when it comes to EVs.