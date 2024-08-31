« previous next »
Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 85527 times)

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
August 31, 2024, 09:53:02 am
Quote from: SamLad on August 22, 2024, 09:10:00 pm
we've had a few posts discussing the use of "re----" in the US.

so:
why is the word c*nt used so freely in the UK?  like I said earlier, it is almost never used in the US. 

at one point IIRC you almost never heard it used in the UK. these days - at least based on RAWK (which I know isn't necessarily representative of the total UK population) - it's thrown around freely, and seems (to me anyhow) to be used to describe someone who's unpleasant/annoying as much as totally obnoxious.


You shouldn't see it on RAWK, we delete it when we see it. Jim wrote a custom template for the warning message too.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 1, 2024, 08:34:29 am
Quote from: Elmo! on August 30, 2024, 09:42:40 pm
I'm guilty of still using Twitter, but I've been weaning myself off and using Bluesky more and more, but in my experience it's just the political and science nerds I follow that have moved over there. Which is fine but makes it not quite the same experience.

Need all the football people and comedians and just random people I follow on Twitter to move over.

That sounds like a dream. I need a Twitter alternative that has science and politics nerds, along with indie musicians and filmmakers 😂
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 3, 2024, 03:35:11 am
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 3, 2024, 09:17:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2024, 03:35:11 am
Yet another reason why people shouldn't have a Twatter account.

Elon definitely trying to influence the election.

https://xcancel.com/elonmusk/status/1830656672211103825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1830656672211103825%7Ctwgr%5E7f280926ac31d98c86fba5e47e4c6f2f88f9b015%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftimesofindia.indiatimes.com%2Fworld%2Fus%2Felon-musks-sarcastic-ai-image-of-kamala-harris-as-communist-dictator-sparks-controversy-on-x%2Farticleshow%2F113007136.cms

I have deleted mine and am happier for it, on game days I miss the funny posts you usually catch on Twitter/X and Threads isn't quite the same but also don't miss seeing all that nonsense which deffo got pushed to my timeline.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 3, 2024, 01:12:32 pm
The Tory councillors wifes post hasnt broken any X rules apparently after someone complained about it.

Can we please stop fucking around and ban this shit? Have some fucking guts.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 3, 2024, 01:17:29 pm
Banning it as a reputable source on here? Like certain newspapers? I tend to agree.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 3, 2024, 01:20:47 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September  3, 2024, 01:17:29 pm
Banning it as a reputable source on here? Like certain newspapers? I tend to agree.

Not sure I do. Whilst most papers will have a leaning stance which they expect their journos to write to, or at least will be edited to, Twitter doesn't have that. Yes it's owner is a giant c*nt, but there are many who use it who are valid sources who don't agree with his views. As with most platforms, it's who is being used as a source rather than the platform itself.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 3, 2024, 05:07:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  3, 2024, 01:20:47 pm
Not sure I do. Whilst most papers will have a leaning stance which they expect their journos to write to, or at least will be edited to, Twitter doesn't have that. Yes it's owner is a giant c*nt, but there are many who use it who are valid sources who don't agree with his views. As with most platforms, it's who is being used as a source rather than the platform itself.


Anybody wanting to post a source can go the extra mile and use cancel, doubt they will though, most can't even be arsed to c&p what they're linking to.

https://xcancel.com/


It's a bigger threat than a certain newspaper.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 3, 2024, 08:59:49 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  3, 2024, 05:07:46 pm
https://xcancel.com/
When I click that link it asks for a user name, how does 'cancel' work?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 3, 2024, 09:08:12 pm
Quote from: John C on September  3, 2024, 08:59:49 pm
When I click that link it asks for a user name, how does 'cancel' work?

Say you wanted LFC twatter, put LFC into that :thumbup

https://xcancel.com/search?f=users&q=LFC

https://xcancel.com/LFC
« Last Edit: September 3, 2024, 09:13:15 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 4, 2024, 01:28:59 pm
Ta mate.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 5, 2024, 09:47:42 pm
God's gift to humanity is lining up to wreck the US government if Trump wins in November.

BBC News - Trump says Musk could head 'government efficiency' force
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c74lgwkrmrpo

It sounds similar to some of the nonsense jobs Johnson's government came up with.  Maybe Musk will stick some mildly menacing post-it notes on desks.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 5, 2024, 11:43:00 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September  5, 2024, 09:47:42 pm
God's gift to humanity is lining up to wreck the US government if Trump wins in November.

BBC News - Trump says Musk could head 'government efficiency' force
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c74lgwkrmrpo

It sounds similar to some of the nonsense jobs Johnson's government came up with.  Maybe Musk will stick some mildly menacing post-it notes on desks.

Reduce corporate taxes
Replace emails with Tweets and DMs
Government should only by Tesla vehicles
Close down NASA and use Space X

Who needs Musk when you have me?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 6, 2024, 12:26:28 am
I suppose Brexit Jim was already taken
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 6, 2024, 07:39:29 pm
Claire: 1 - 0 :Multi-billionaire blert
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 6, 2024, 07:51:27 pm
Quote from: John C on September  6, 2024, 07:39:29 pm
Claire: 1 - 0 :Multi-billionaire blert


Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 6, 2024, 08:18:00 pm
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 6, 2024, 08:35:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2024, 08:18:00 pm
Obviously, I'm slow on the uptake.



Twitter links posted on here now change to xcancel - top job Claire!  ;D
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
September 6, 2024, 09:01:57 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  6, 2024, 08:35:34 pm
Twitter links posted on here now change to xcancel - top job Claire!  ;D
Great!
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 12:04:09 am
Fantastic.

I also discovered the other day that going via xcancel allows you to search for a user and see all their threads, replies etc. without requiring a login/registration like the main site does. I would never usually require this nor any other twxtter feature, but there's an AFL pod I listen to where the hosts are also big MU fans and I wanted to bathe in their tears for an evening. When twxtter demanded a login I gave up, but later I tried with xcancel  just in case, and boom! Manc grief galore.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 01:06:14 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:04:09 am
Fantastic.

I also discovered the other day that going via xcancel allows you to search for a user and see all their threads, replies etc. without requiring a login/registration like the main site does. I would never usually require this nor any other twxtter feature, but there's an AFL pod I listen to where the hosts are also big MU fans and I wanted to bathe in their tears for an evening. When twxtter demanded a login I gave up, but later I tried with xcancel  just in case, and boom! Manc grief galore.

xschadenfreude, as it were...
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 01:20:01 am
xcancel has been a big benefit to me. Much appreciate it being shared on here.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 02:40:25 pm
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 03:23:59 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:40:25 pm
Well done JC.
I didn't really do anything. I am just glad to see it in place given how much Twitter is used here. I just looked at the various mirrors for my own benefit: (like @GreatEx commented) the Twitter requirement to login to view a thread was the driving force for me. xcancel seems to be the only dependable mirror now. Hopefully it will be around for some time and will continue to be reliable.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 06:11:00 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:23:59 pm
I didn't really do anything. I am just glad to see it in place given how much Twitter is used here. I just looked at the various mirrors for my own benefit: (like @GreatEx commented) the Twitter requirement to login to view a thread was the driving force for me. xcancel seems to be the only dependable mirror now. Hopefully it will be around for some time and will continue to be reliable.

Wasn't it your suggestion?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:11:00 pm
Wasn't it your suggestion?

Yeah, don't think anybody here had heard of it before (I hadn't).
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 06:41:27 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:11:00 pm
Wasn't it your suggestion?
Yeah, I suggested it. But I make all kinds of suggestions all the time - some of them aren't even rude! ;D
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 06:45:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm
Yeah, don't think anybody here had heard of it before (I hadn't).
There are a few other instances (mirrors) still in operation. But xcancel seems to be much the most reliable.

They do take donations if anyone is interested. No, I am not affiliated with them. :)
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 02:40:03 pm
Elon Musk on pace to become worlds first trillionaire by 2027, report says

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/sep/07/elon-musk-first-trillionaire-2027
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 03:58:21 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:40:03 pm
Elon Musk on pace to become worlds first trillionaire by 2027, report says

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/sep/07/elon-musk-first-trillionaire-2027

Hopefully the first bankrupt trillionaire by 2030.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 04:10:38 pm
