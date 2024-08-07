Before it was removed, comments under Mr Musk's post compared the UK to a fascist state.

Musk has accidentally become the poster child for how easy it is to manipulate people with fake news.That fake story would probably only fool less than 1% of people in the UK because it's so outlandish. The idea of flying a few hundred people over to an island off the coast of Argentina to ease prison crowding would be so fanciful that most would see through it. It's also not at all in keeping with Starmer's past behaviour or professed ideologies so people more familiar with Starmer would not fall for it.If you're looking for a reason to hate somebody though and you're light on context then it's easier to fall for it. Once it got to Musk it was likely even more enticing as it was first shared by somebody with a blue tick and 100k+ followers (both of which can readily be bought these days). And of course the lie travelled further still...Maybe the platforms that have the most capacity for sharing such fake news should make more of an effort, eh?