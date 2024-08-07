« previous next »
Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 80680 times)

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1080 on: August 7, 2024, 11:45:40 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on August  7, 2024, 10:01:40 am
It's really a reflection of society that an infinitely wealthy man child was free to buy one of the most used social networks in the world and turn it from the main source of peoples news & discussion into a tidal wave of shite.
More than that, he bid 44billion on a piece of shit website that was hardly effective but working.
Then tried to escape out of the bid realising he overvalued it by atleast 15billion.
And when courts made him pay, fired 75% of the employee and tried balancing the books.
And now when advertising is dwindling, cries like a little-B about wanting them to advertise there.

Perfect example of FAFO.
Offline GreatEx

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1081 on: August 7, 2024, 11:49:51 am »
I thought people using twitter as their main source of the news was a big part of the problem.

The only way to be sure is to fire Musk into the sun and see what it's like afterwards.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1082 on: August 8, 2024, 09:48:45 am »
That is a huge problem, especially when you see how he is gaming the moderation.

https://x.com/AlbaGuBrath1966/status/1820920168131784868

(For those who dont want to click, it shows a tweet banned for hateful language after saying wingnut republicans while another repeatedly using the n word was deemed not to have committed a violation.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1083 on: August 8, 2024, 10:14:43 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August  8, 2024, 09:48:45 am
That is a huge problem, especially when you see how he is gaming the moderation.

https://x.com/AlbaGuBrath1966/status/1820920168131784868

(For those who dont want to click, it shows a tweet banned for hateful language after saying wingnut republicans while another repeatedly using the n word was deemed not to have committed a violation.

Alternative, non-twitter URL:

https://xcancel.com/AlbaGuBrath1966/status/1820920168131784868
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1084 on: August 8, 2024, 10:19:03 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  7, 2024, 07:45:25 am
Wow perfect. Thanks a lot mate. Loved the workaround to stick it to him.
Looking more closely at xcancel.com, contrary to my earlier comments, it seems to be a very reliable Nitter instance. I think my profanity filter hack could work quite well so that Twitter/X do not receive direct hits from RAWKites (preventing Twitter from benefitting from advertising).
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1085 on: August 8, 2024, 01:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August  8, 2024, 10:19:03 am
Looking more closely at xcancel.com, contrary to my earlier comments, it seems to be a very reliable Nitter instance. I think my profanity filter hack could work quite well so that Twitter/X do not receive direct hits from RAWKites (preventing Twitter from benefitting from advertising).

Would be amazing if that worked. I'll be using it anyway  :thumbup
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1086 on: August 8, 2024, 01:45:28 pm »
Even the image links come from cancel  :wellin


He needs ending.


https://xcancel.com/Josh_Self_/status/1821476378480365639#m
Offline thaddeus

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1087 on: August 8, 2024, 02:42:17 pm »
Musk has accidentally become the poster child for how easy it is to manipulate people with fake news.

That fake story would probably only fool less than 1% of people in the UK because it's so outlandish.  The idea of flying a few hundred people over to an island off the coast of Argentina to ease prison crowding would be so fanciful that most would see through it.  It's also not at all in keeping with Starmer's past behaviour or professed ideologies so people more familiar with Starmer would not fall for it.

If you're looking for a reason to hate somebody though and you're light on context then it's easier to fall for it.  Once it got to Musk it was likely even more enticing as it was first shared by somebody with a blue tick and 100k+ followers (both of which can readily be bought these days).  And of course the lie travelled further still...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp35w0kj2y4o
Before it was removed, comments under Mr Musk's post compared the UK to a fascist state.

Maybe the platforms that have the most capacity for sharing such fake news should make more of an effort, eh?
Offline BER

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1088 on: August 8, 2024, 07:18:45 pm »
So are people still on twitter because they think Musk will sue them if they leave?
Online whtwht

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1089 on: August 8, 2024, 07:53:49 pm »
People need to leave that cesspit of fake news and bots. Musk is fueling the fire for more division  and harm.
Offline thaddeus

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1090 on: August 8, 2024, 10:01:55 pm »
Former F1 world champion Damon Hill replying to one of Musk's many idiotic posts...

Quote from: https://xcancel.com/HillF1/status/1820968939876446712
Oh shut up you silly man
Offline GreatEx

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1091 on: August 9, 2024, 03:17:17 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  8, 2024, 02:42:17 pm
Musk has accidentally become the poster child for how easy it is to manipulate people with fake news.

accidentally?
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1092 on: August 9, 2024, 09:08:58 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  8, 2024, 02:42:17 pm
Musk has accidentally become the poster child for how easy it is to manipulate people with fake news.

That fake story would probably only fool less than 1% of people in the UK because it's so outlandish.  The idea of flying a few hundred people over to an island off the coast of Argentina to ease prison crowding would be so fanciful that most would see through it.  It's also not at all in keeping with Starmer's past behaviour or professed ideologies so people more familiar with Starmer would not fall for it.

If you're looking for a reason to hate somebody though and you're light on context then it's easier to fall for it.  Once it got to Musk it was likely even more enticing as it was first shared by somebody with a blue tick and 100k+ followers (both of which can readily be bought these days).  And of course the lie travelled further still...

Maybe the platforms that have the most capacity for sharing such fake news should make more of an effort, eh?

I dunno. If it was 6 months ago and referred to climate protestors, Id have maybe believed it. Not that more fanciful than flying asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Offline CraigDS

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1093 on: August 9, 2024, 09:53:16 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August  9, 2024, 03:17:17 am
accidentally?

Indeed. Nothing accidental about it.
Offline kavah

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 04:11:02 am »
Hes a dickhead and his cars look fucking stupid
The truck is 100 grand
Online Licky

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 09:35:59 pm »
Deactivated my x account this week after 13 years, fed up with musk having a pop at the Uk. Discovering Threads now, seems much better
