I cannot believe how bad Twitter has become. Its so, so dangerous that the main source of news and opinions for a lot of people is ran by some egotistical dickhead who posts like a 15 year old and constantly shoves the worst kind of content down everyones throat whether you want it or not.
I made a new account just to easily check the footy news, using a brand new email address that hasnt been used to sign up for anything else. Before id followed anyone, my For You page contained videos of gruesome accidents, softcore porn, annoying influencers and a heavy amount of right wing political voices. Thats with absolutely no insight into my data - surely thats not the template?
Its never been perfect by any means, any platform where you can say whatever you want is bound to be a free for all - but far more slides now. The amount of posts about Hillsborough/Munich/Heysel etc that are posted and allowed to stay is staggering for example, its like theyre not arsed and its probably because Musk is anti-censorship or whatever bollocks hes spouting this week. No wonder society seems to be on its way down when massive platforms like this are so corrupt and give idiots the space to spout their shit with no repercussions