I don't think that's how it works. Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable. Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.



I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so. It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car. The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.



For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment. It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.



I think thats the comparison that musk wants you to make, but it doesnt hold up for me. Tesla doesnt have the pedigree, looks or drivability of a Porsche but they charge you the price of one. At the high end they wont be able to compete with the German brands that have built their reputation over a century. Whose owners have relationships with their garages sometimes going back decades. Audi isnt trying to convince the Tesla fanboys with the q6, they want to convince the 98% of people who are ICE drivers to EVs. And plenty of Tesla drivers arent fanbois - my neighbour swapped his model 3 for an Audi etron gt and would never buy Tesla again.Then we have the South Korean brands who are showing they know how to make gorgeous EVs without OTT prices. Give me an ioniq 5 over any Tesla. Their reliability issues are so bad that the company allegedly pays customers to take down social media posts where there is a catastrophic failure, and their false claims of autonomous driving has literally cost lives. But the most damning thing I can say about Tesla (cybertruck aside) is that their cars look like South Korean cars used to look.Apple by comparison, make expensive but very reliable and usable tech. I still use my12 year old MacBook Pro, and its good to the point that Im about to sell its 2021 replacement. And you never had Apple owners buy similar stickers to the Tesla owners that say bought this before I realised Elon is a dick