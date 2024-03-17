« previous next »
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #920 on: March 17, 2024, 07:19:41 pm »
I deleted twitter the other day. Found myself just scrolling endlessly and its a horrific page that for you shite. Death, crimes and people wanting attention by posting horrific knowingly wrong posts as fact.

Ill find something else to scroll.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #921 on: March 18, 2024, 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 17, 2024, 07:19:41 pm
I deleted twitter the other day. Found myself just scrolling endlessly and its a horrific page that for you shite. Death, crimes and people wanting attention by posting horrific knowingly wrong posts as fact.

Ill find something else to scroll.


Might I suggest RAWK?

Jokes aside. It's a bloody good job you can't really doom scroll RAWK. You at least have to change page every 20 posts or so, or actively choose a thread.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #922 on: March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am »
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #923 on: March 19, 2024, 11:06:24 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
...And, it's not a Tesla!
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #924 on: March 23, 2024, 10:13:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #925 on: March 23, 2024, 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 23, 2024, 10:13:45 pm
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.

Apple products are generally high quality and stylish. Apple is also an ecosystem; if you have their phone, laptop, earphones and so on you probably don't want to switch to an Android and break that.

Tesla's appear to have nice bits of tech but overall shitty quality, and there's no real reason to stick with them once your first needs replacing. You also can't really rely on fanboys as much as Apple as even the most hardcore fans probably aren't buying a new car as often as a new phone.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #926 on: March 23, 2024, 11:10:36 pm »
Also Steve Jobs wasn't an absolute c*nt
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #927 on: March 23, 2024, 11:27:24 pm »
Tesla cars are pretty ugly imho. No-one is fooled into thinking that they are sports cars just because they are awkwardly low to the ground.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #928 on: March 24, 2024, 08:22:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 23, 2024, 10:13:45 pm
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.

I think thats the comparison that musk wants you to make, but it doesnt hold up for me. Tesla doesnt have the pedigree, looks or drivability of a Porsche but they charge you the price of one. At the high end they wont be able to compete with the German brands that have built their reputation over a century. Whose owners have relationships with their garages sometimes going back decades. Audi isnt trying to convince the Tesla fanboys with the q6, they want to convince the 98% of people who are ICE drivers to EVs. And plenty of Tesla drivers arent fanbois - my neighbour swapped his model 3 for an Audi etron gt and would never buy Tesla again.

Then we have the South Korean brands who are showing they know how to make gorgeous EVs without OTT prices. Give me an ioniq 5 over any Tesla. Their reliability issues are so bad that the company allegedly pays customers to take down social media posts where there is a catastrophic failure, and their false claims of autonomous driving has literally cost lives. But the most damning thing I can say about Tesla (cybertruck aside) is that their cars look like South Korean cars used to look.

Apple by comparison, make expensive but very reliable and usable tech. I still use my12 year old MacBook Pro, and its good to the point that Im about to sell its 2021 replacement. And you never had Apple owners buy similar stickers to the Tesla owners that say bought this before I realised Elon is a dick

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #929 on: March 24, 2024, 08:27:23 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on March 23, 2024, 11:10:36 pm
Also Steve Jobs wasn't an absolute c*nt

True. But he was a bit of a c*nt.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #930 on: March 24, 2024, 08:41:52 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March 24, 2024, 08:27:23 am
True. But he was a bit of a c*nt.

There are levels.  8)
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #931 on: March 24, 2024, 09:06:08 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 23, 2024, 11:27:24 pm
Tesla cars are pretty ugly imho. No-one is fooled into thinking that they are sports cars just because they are awkwardly low to the ground.

I think they started out quite nice although time hasn't been kind, they look very dated now even with the facelift
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #932 on: March 24, 2024, 09:24:20 am »
All signs point to a Tesla decline. Market share is dropping year on year (even in the usa) while the company is having to slash prices to keep sales up. There are even jitters on the stock market. None of this is helped by the twat in charge.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #933 on: March 24, 2024, 09:45:39 am »
Comparisons to Apple are way off the mark. Yes, Apple have a proven fanboy element to those who use their ecosystem, but they also have strong company culture of design, material quality, reliability and in general aren't overpromising and underdelivering. You pay top money, but you actually get what you pay for. I'm not sure you get what you pay for with Tesla.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #934 on: March 24, 2024, 12:37:46 pm »
I was in SE Asia recently (several countries) and saw tons of BYD*  EV's.  they are now the world's leading EV manufacturer.  tesla's can't compete with them, and that ain't gonna change.

*Build Your Dream - Chinese company.  lovely designs.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #935 on: March 24, 2024, 12:43:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 24, 2024, 12:37:46 pm
I was in SE Asia recently (several countries) and saw tons of BYD*  EV's.  they are now the world's leading EV manufacturer.  tesla's can't compete with them, and that ain't gonna change.

*Build Your Dream - Chinese company.  lovely designs.

Apparently very good cars as well, although hate Build Your Dreams written along the back of one, did they change that for the european market?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #936 on: March 24, 2024, 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 24, 2024, 12:43:11 pm
Apparently very good cars as well, although hate Build Your Dreams written along the back of one, did they change that for the european market?
could be, all I saw was BYD - the cars caught my eye and I had to google what BYD was.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #937 on: March 24, 2024, 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 23, 2024, 10:13:45 pm
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.
Not sure about that. I think there must be a good proportion of Tesla owners (or prospective owners) who do wish to associate themselves with Musk due his behaviour (particularly over the past 1-2 years). Many now find driving a Tesla embarrassing purely because of its CEO, and will be more reluctant to support the company by buying its products.

https://insideevs.com/news/679146/elon-musk-disapproval-top-reason-for-brand-change/

I cannot imagine that the situation has improved since publication of that article.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #938 on: March 24, 2024, 01:57:39 pm »
I think Tesla is literally the worst performing stock on the S&P 500 this year.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #939 on: March 24, 2024, 02:04:01 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 24, 2024, 08:22:35 am
Apple by comparison, make expensive but very reliable and usable tech. I still use my12 year old MacBook Pro, and it’s good to the point that I’m about to sell its 2021 replacement. And you never had Apple owners buy similar stickers to the Tesla owners that say “bought this before I realised Elon is a dick”
Hang on. You think your 12-year-old MacBook is better than the 2021 replacement MacBook you bought in 2021!? That's hardly a ringing endorsement.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #940 on: March 24, 2024, 02:04:34 pm »
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #941 on: March 25, 2024, 02:34:38 am »
Super high IQ + Super low EQ = Disaster
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #942 on: March 25, 2024, 09:36:31 am »
Quote from: itihasas on March 25, 2024, 02:34:38 am
Super high IQ + Super low EQ = Disaster
Musk? I don't think that's true. I expect that he's intelligent, but far from a genius. He's extremely ambitious, and, you say (and I am sure correctly), has very low EQ. But I expect that's not unusual for the super-rich. I mean, if you are unencumbered by a conscience, it does provide certain (ruthless) competitive advantages.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #943 on: March 25, 2024, 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 25, 2024, 09:36:31 am
Musk? I don't think that's true. I expect that he's intelligent, but far from a genius. He's extremely ambitious, and, you say (and I am sure correctly), has very low EQ. But I expect that's not unusual for the super-rich. I mean, if you are unencumbered by a conscience, it does provide certain (ruthless) competitive advantages.

I think the super-rich, politicians etc definitely skew towards narcissism but they have some modicum of EQ in order to convince people to do what they want.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #944 on: March 27, 2024, 02:46:17 pm »
I really miss old Twitter, you know. I was trying to work out why I feel sort of vaguely lonely during the work day in a way I never used to, and it's because I used to use it to chat with my imaginary internet friends and they're slowly being replaced by bots and people trying to be as reactionary as possible. I realise someone going on there and posting guff about old records and such isn't going to be making Elon Musk rich, but at the same time what it is now can't be, either? If I was an advertiser, there's so little chance of an actual suggestible human seeing my ad; if I was using it to signalboost as a journalist then anyone seeing my tweet (I will NOT call them Xeets) has to wade through screen after screen of bot responses.

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #945 on: March 27, 2024, 03:04:12 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on March 27, 2024, 02:46:17 pm
I really miss old Twitter, you know. I was trying to work out why I feel sort of vaguely lonely during the work day in a way I never used to, and it's because I used to use it to chat with my imaginary internet friends and they're slowly being replaced by bots and people trying to be as reactionary as possible. I realise someone going on there and posting guff about old records and such isn't going to be making Elon Musk rich, but at the same time what it is now can't be, either? If I was an advertiser, there's so little chance of an actual suggestible human seeing my ad; if I was using it to signalboost as a journalist then anyone seeing my tweet (I will NOT call them Xeets) has to wade through screen after screen of bot responses.


Have you thought about using telegram, there's usually someone about in our family group/chat, so I never have trouble finding somebody that I can insult.

That's not an invite by the way, you can set your own insult groups up  ;D
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #946 on: March 27, 2024, 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on March 27, 2024, 02:46:17 pm
I really miss old Twitter, you know. I was trying to work out why I feel sort of vaguely lonely during the work day in a way I never used to, and it's because I used to use it to chat with my imaginary internet friends and they're slowly being replaced by bots and people trying to be as reactionary as possible. I realise someone going on there and posting guff about old records and such isn't going to be making Elon Musk rich, but at the same time what it is now can't be, either? If I was an advertiser, there's so little chance of an actual suggestible human seeing my ad; if I was using it to signalboost as a journalist then anyone seeing my tweet (I will NOT call them Xeets) has to wade through screen after screen of bot responses.
I quite liked the suggestion to use 'Xitter' (pronounced like romanised Chinese).
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #947 on: March 27, 2024, 03:41:04 pm »
Victorian Twitter:

[ A ][ N ][ K ][ L ][ E ][ S ][ I ][ N ][ B ][ I ][ O ]
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #948 on: March 27, 2024, 03:53:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 27, 2024, 03:04:12 pm

Have you thought about using telegram, there's usually someone about in our family group/chat, so I never have trouble finding somebody that I can insult.

That's not an invite by the way, you can set your own insult groups up  ;D

I've looked at alternatives but they all feel a bit like walled gardens, when what I liked was bumping into people you didn't know who were amusing/interesting/into the same weird stuff as you, and then you'd end up finding out something new or having a laugh about something. Feel a bit like posting online in a lot of places now is a bit like yawning into the void. Hence me signing up here after lurking for a while (I had FEELINGS about the Hendo saga and I needed to process them) I guess.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #949 on: March 27, 2024, 04:12:48 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on March 27, 2024, 03:53:04 pm
I've looked at alternatives but they all feel a bit like walled gardens, when what I liked was bumping into people you didn't know who were amusing/interesting/into the same weird stuff as you, and then you'd end up finding out something new or having a laugh about something. Feel a bit like posting online in a lot of places now is a bit like yawning into the void. Hence me signing up here after lurking for a while (I had FEELINGS about the Hendo saga and I needed to process them) I guess.

You should get in touch with your old twatter friends, there are so many groups on there, I bet one of them is in a group or 2.

It's like a massive dm chain, ours is mostly filled with the fams Ladies, with the odd insult thrown sbout, sometimes by the men  ;D
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #950 on: March 29, 2024, 10:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 24, 2024, 02:04:01 pm
Hang on. You think your 12-year-old MacBook is better than the 2021 replacement MacBook you bought in 2021!? That's hardly a ringing endorsement.

Oh no, I didnt say that. My latest mbpro is better in performance and its exceptionally well built, it just doesnt suit my needs. It was the misstep when they got rid of hdmi and sd slots which I use daily. If neither of these things are important, its better in every way.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #951 on: Today at 10:46:44 am »
I cannot believe how bad Twitter has become. Its so, so dangerous that the main source of news and opinions for a lot of people is ran by some egotistical dickhead who posts like a 15 year old and constantly shoves the worst kind of content down everyones throat whether you want it or not.

I made a new account just to easily check the footy news, using a brand new email address that hasnt been used to sign up for anything else. Before id followed anyone, my For You page contained videos of gruesome accidents, softcore porn, annoying influencers and a heavy amount of right wing political voices. Thats with absolutely no insight into my data - surely thats not the template?

Its never been perfect by any means, any platform where you can say whatever you want is bound to be a free for all - but far more slides now. The amount of posts about Hillsborough/Munich/Heysel etc that are posted and allowed to stay is staggering for example, its like theyre not arsed and its probably because Musk is anti-censorship or whatever bollocks hes spouting this week. No wonder society seems to be on its way down when massive platforms like this are so corrupt and give idiots the space to spout their shit with no repercussions
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #952 on: Today at 03:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:46:44 am
I cannot believe how bad Twitter has become. Its so, so dangerous that the main source of news and opinions for a lot of people is ran by some egotistical dickhead who posts like a 15 year old and constantly shoves the worst kind of content down everyones throat whether you want it or not.

I made a new account just to easily check the footy news, using a brand new email address that hasnt been used to sign up for anything else. Before id followed anyone, my For You page contained videos of gruesome accidents, softcore porn, annoying influencers and a heavy amount of right wing political voices. Thats with absolutely no insight into my data - surely thats not the template?

Its never been perfect by any means, any platform where you can say whatever you want is bound to be a free for all - but far more slides now. The amount of posts about Hillsborough/Munich/Heysel etc that are posted and allowed to stay is staggering for example, its like theyre not arsed and its probably because Musk is anti-censorship or whatever bollocks hes spouting this week. No wonder society seems to be on its way down when massive platforms like this are so corrupt and give idiots the space to spout their shit with no repercussions

Something that FSG could easily fight on our behalf.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #953 on: Today at 04:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:46:44 am
I cannot believe how bad Twitter has become. Its so, so dangerous that the main source of news and opinions for a lot of people is ran by some egotistical dickhead who posts like a 15 year old and constantly shoves the worst kind of content down everyones throat whether you want it or not.

I made a new account just to easily check the footy news, using a brand new email address that hasnt been used to sign up for anything else. Before id followed anyone, my For You page contained videos of gruesome accidents, softcore porn, annoying influencers and a heavy amount of right wing political voices. Thats with absolutely no insight into my data - surely thats not the template?

Its never been perfect by any means, any platform where you can say whatever you want is bound to be a free for all - but far more slides now. The amount of posts about Hillsborough/Munich/Heysel etc that are posted and allowed to stay is staggering for example, its like theyre not arsed and its probably because Musk is anti-censorship or whatever bollocks hes spouting this week. No wonder society seems to be on its way down when massive platforms like this are so corrupt and give idiots the space to spout their shit with no repercussions

Moderation costs money. Musk is slowly realising however that losing advertisers also costs money.

I'm curious to know what their finances and traffic are looking like. Google Trends is showing a bit of decline in twitter related searches but with users largely using the app I'm not sure how relevant that is. There's plenty of anecdotal examples of people/companies leaving but it seems like the critical mass that's needed to keep it on top is still there.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #954 on: Today at 04:20:50 pm »
The Saudis are happy to bankroll it, they love data and control.

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #955 on: Today at 04:31:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:20:50 pm
The Saudis are happy to bankroll it, they love data and control.



A declining user base means less of both though.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #956 on: Today at 04:34:00 pm »
Honestly a cesspit these days! So much hatred projected onto that "For You" section. It's disgusting!
