Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 62360 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #880 on: January 3, 2024, 05:43:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  2, 2024, 09:55:27 pm
c*nt will upload himself to the net  ;D

Hopefully someone kicks the plug out of the wall while he's there.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #881 on: January 3, 2024, 12:05:17 pm »
The ads they have got on there are relentless. Im sick of seeing his smug face, with some other twat blathering on about bitcoin or tokens or something.
Kepe blocking them but its always a different bot.
Also the girls who are 400m from me, apparently. All lies.
Offline Ray K

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #882 on: January 4, 2024, 09:33:45 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  3, 2024, 12:05:17 pm
The ads they have got on there are relentless. Im sick of seeing his smug face, with some other twat blathering on about bitcoin or tokens or something.
Kepe blocking them but its always a different bot.
Also the girls who are 400m from me, apparently. All lies.
It's close to unusable now. Every 5th tweet is a spam for tokens with his stupid fat fucking face, or something called paperdropping or something else. Block block block reported for illegal content etc.

The other thing that he's ruined is that when someone did an interesting tweet about something random, the first few replies could be really informative and you'd get a conversation going and head down a rabbit hole about, I dunno, ancient irrigation techniques in the Nile delta or whatever.  Now all that is gone, cos some fucko in Hyderabad has paid SpaceKaren $8 so that his first response of 'Yes' or 'Context?' is promoted up, and those interesting responses are lost in the blizzard of fanboy bullshit.

And you're right, those single girls really don't appear to be in my area either.
Offline bradders1011

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #883 on: January 10, 2024, 09:53:26 pm »
Surely someone at HQ can just filter out those same 3 or 4 crypto spam messages you get on every post?
Offline Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #884 on: January 15, 2024, 08:22:33 pm »
Not Twitter related, but Must related.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8D069C1LffQ&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8D069C1LffQ&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Offline lobsterboy

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #885 on: January 16, 2024, 02:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  3, 2024, 12:05:17 pm
The ads they have got on there are relentless. Im sick of seeing his smug face, with some other twat blathering on about bitcoin or tokens or something.
Kepe blocking them but its always a different bot.
Also the girls who are 400m from me, apparently. All lies.

Youtube is as bad with that smarmy Greg Secker conman's adverts every ten seconds
Offline Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #886 on: January 16, 2024, 02:19:50 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 16, 2024, 02:17:33 pm
Youtube is as bad with that smarmy Greg Secker conman's adverts every ten seconds

My YT adverts largely consist of people telling me how I could be making £10k a month, or be a best selling author without actually writing any books, or how I could trade property and become a millionaire, even without having any money or starting capital.

Thank fuck for an ad blocker. But I'm honestly tempted to try premium as I can't block them on my phone.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #887 on: January 22, 2024, 08:21:08 am »
Apparently going to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau over the next few days which is being organised by the European Jewish Association to raise awareness of the surge in antisemitism since Israels invasion of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on 7 October.
Offline SamLad

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #888 on: January 22, 2024, 01:52:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 22, 2024, 08:21:08 am
Apparently going to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau over the next few days which is being organised by the European Jewish Association to raise awareness of the surge in antisemitism since Israels invasion of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on 7 October.
and here's me thinking he might be a hypocrite.
Offline Party Phil

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #889 on: January 22, 2024, 02:14:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 22, 2024, 08:21:08 am
Apparently going to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau over the next few days which is being organised by the European Jewish Association to raise awareness of the surge in antisemitism since Israels invasion of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on 7 October.

Cue him making a 'joke' about Hitler being a douchebag and being caught saying that advertisers abandoning Twitter is his own personal holocaust, or similar
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #890 on: January 30, 2024, 09:42:29 am »
So how long until lovely Elon starts selling your thoughts or implanting Adverts into your head?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #891 on: January 30, 2024, 03:21:38 pm »
Give it a week and he'll claim to be the originator.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #892 on: January 31, 2024, 10:44:07 am »
Elon Musks $56bn Tesla pay package is too much, judge rules
Judge ruled his pay  six times larger than the combined pay of the 200 highest-paid executives in 2021  was set inappropriately

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/jan/30/elon-musk-tesla-pay-package-too-much-judge-rules

Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware, Musk responded on Twitter/X.

How about never pay yourself $56bn.
Online thaddeus

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #893 on: January 31, 2024, 10:46:02 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68150306
Elon Musk sees $56bn Tesla pay deal cancelled in court

A judge in the US state of Delaware has annulled a $55.8bn (£44bn) pay deal awarded to Elon Musk in 2018 by the electric car company Tesla.

The lawsuit was filed by a shareholder who argued that it was an overpayment.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick called the compensation "an unfathomable sum" that was not fair to shareholders and said the process leading to the package being approved was "deeply flawed".

She ruled the contract should be cancelled.
Musk has taken it well, as you'd expect.  Implicitly threatening to incorporate Tesla in Nevada or Texas instead of Delaware (bearing in mind he only owns 13% of the shares anyway so not likely something he could do).
Offline SamLad

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #894 on: January 31, 2024, 01:58:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 31, 2024, 10:46:02 am
Musk has taken it well, as you'd expect.  Implicitly threatening to incorporate Tesla in Nevada or Texas instead of Delaware (bearing in mind he only owns 13% of the shares anyway so not likely something he could do).
he blackmails the board of Tesla constantly by threatening to take his genius elsewhere.  they need to call his bluff.  soon.
Offline KillieRed

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #895 on: February 1, 2024, 10:08:32 am »
Quote from: SamLad on January 31, 2024, 01:58:58 pm
he blackmails the board of Tesla constantly by threatening to take his genius elsewhere.  they need to call his bluff.  soon.

Off you pop, then. Let the grown ups do their work .
Online thaddeus

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #896 on: February 1, 2024, 02:36:11 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on February  1, 2024, 10:08:32 am
Off you pop, then. Let the grown ups do their work .
And take your half steering wheel with you, you weirdo!
Offline bradders1011

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm »
Really bored of the constant porn bots.
Online RJH

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #898 on: Today at 06:58:31 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Really bored of the constant porn bots.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, I'd never had any bots trying to follow me. Since then I've had about 20. I thought Elon was supposed to be getting rid of them?


I just follow a few accounts on there, I have basically zero followers and I haven't tweeted anything myself since almost a decade ago.
If it wasn't so annoying, it would be quite funny to see the sudden likes I'm getting for commentary on the 2015 series of The Apprentice.
