Pretty much everything gets shared via it these days, there just isn't an alternative and most people don't care enough about how it's run to try to grow another platform. For another site to replace it there needs to be extra value beyond just sending messages, whether that's some kind of media sharing, streaming, site hosting, whatever.



Depressing, isn't it? At some point it may even become a profitable platform and Musk will be even more unbearable than now, whilst overseeing what will be the Wild West of disinformation. Threads - the Meta equivalent of Twitter - was really poor and didn't exactly portray their software designers and engineers in a great light. The big software houses like Microsoft and Apple seemingly, and probably wisely, don't want to go anywhere near that market.I haven't used Facebook for years but recently had to start using it again as the only way to get updates from some of the clubs my kids attend. My feed is 90% videos of DIY "hacks", very unfunny comic strips and adverts for random shit like leg warmers and tiny shin pads. The bar for X to get over in the social media space seems incredbily low.