Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 56362 times)

Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #840 on: December 1, 2023, 11:00:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  1, 2023, 02:12:07 pm
it was announced 4 years ago, and it's still not available to buy.

The first few people have taken delivery. Bullshit Karen promised 500 mile range and a $40k price tag. Its  got a base 250 mile range and a $60k starting price.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #841 on: December 1, 2023, 11:12:42 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December  1, 2023, 11:00:57 pm
The first few people have taken delivery. Bullshit Karen promised 500 mile range and a $40k price tag. Its  got a base 250 mile range and a $60k starting price.

This is pretty good. If it's true.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OyrTLYyIvNI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OyrTLYyIvNI</a>
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #842 on: December 2, 2023, 09:39:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  1, 2023, 11:12:42 pm
This is pretty good. If it's true.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OyrTLYyIvNI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OyrTLYyIvNI</a>

Its impressive, as EVs always are with acceleration, but its a stunt that doesnt compare like for like (and is deliberately obtuse on what it is showing) . Thats a base spec 911 up against the top spec cybertruck. And high-end Electric is always going to trounce ICE on acceleration. The base version of the cybertruck wont beat the base 911 on acceleration or speed. And the top-end cybertruck wont beat the top-end 911 turbo on acceleration or speed.

Its bulletproof qualities are also mostly bullshit, with ballistic and firearms experts saying not only will it be useless against the majority of private guns in the usa, the bullets that get through will be made more dangerous by the fragmentation of the steel.
Online PaulF

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #843 on: December 4, 2023, 03:08:49 pm »
Only the Americans (and maybe South Africans) have a category for bullet stopping power in car top trumps.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #844 on: December 4, 2023, 05:37:54 pm »
Just waiting for Magnavolt to come as standard.
Online Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #845 on: Today at 01:00:22 pm »
Apparently, Elon is going to let Alex Jones back on the platform

He's just a Grade B troll at this point, isn't he?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #846 on: Today at 01:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:00:22 pm
Apparently, Elon is going to let Alex Jones back on the platform

He's just a Grade B troll at this point, isn't he?
I understand that Jones is already back on. I don't know why anyone continues to use Twitter anymore.
Online Schmidt

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #847 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:39:37 pm
I understand that Jones is already back on. I don't know why anyone continues to use Twitter anymore.

Pretty much everything gets shared via it these days, there just isn't an alternative and most people don't care enough about how it's run to try to grow another platform. For another site to replace it there needs to be extra value beyond just sending messages, whether that's some kind of media sharing, streaming, site hosting, whatever.
Online RJH

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #848 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:00:22 pm
Apparently, Elon is going to let Alex Jones back on the platform

He's just a Grade B troll at this point, isn't he?


This was what he said in November last year:






(Small note - his Ex came out after Musk's tweet and said that she had been the one holding their child when it passed, not him)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #849 on: Today at 02:27:41 pm »
Twitter is nothing more than a manipulation tool, one that is owned by the Saudis.

But click and share away lads.
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #850 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm »
Imagine those people working in advertising department.

Just throwing themselves out of windows now

 

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #851 on: Today at 09:33:30 pm »
Hes hosted a twitter space with Andrew Tate, Alex Jones and that looney who is Republican Party candidate (which looney I hear you shout!)

I mean, its disgraceful to give two of those any kind of platform. 

