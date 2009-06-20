« previous next »
One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 17, 2023, 11:01:38 pm
If Musk was not actually on the hook for billions, I'd assume that he's trying to tank Twitter.

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 12:38:28 am
Its the long overdue sequel to Brewsters millions.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 05:24:05 am
Apple, Disney and IBM to pause ads on X after antisemitic Elon Musk tweet

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, attempted to do damage control as Paramount and Warner Bros among others also pulled ads

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/17/elon-musk-antisemitic-tweet-apple-pausing-ads
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 09:41:18 am
Musk really doesnt understand freedom of speech. If youre a so-called freedom of speech absolutist, you must accept that it carries consequences. No one is stopping him from saying anything he likes.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 09:43:53 am
Musk now suing, apparently.

Quote
Elon Musk has said he will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and others, after major US companies paused their adverts on his social media site over concerns about antisemitism.

Media watchdog Media Matters said earlier this week that it found corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcasts Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content, including that praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

It led to a number of big names in technology and media announcing they would be withdrawing their advertising. It also included Warner Brothers, Paramount and Disney.

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company, Musk said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk on Wednesday agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user, who referenced the great replacement conspiracy theory, was speaking the actual truth.

This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers, a statement posted by Musk said.

Above everything, including profit, X works to protect the publics right to free speech. But for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable, he added.

He did not reference the furore around his tweet, but has previously denied he is antisemitic.

Musk on went to deny Media Matters findings.

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/18/elon-musk-to-file-thermonuclear-lawsuit-as-advertisers-desert-x
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 04:09:21 pm
Why is he trying to undermine Media Matters freedom of speech? Tut tut, Elon.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 05:13:28 pm
Advertisers are free to advertise or not advertise with whoever they please. Musk can go fuck himself.

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 05:38:11 pm
Quote from: thejbs on November 16, 2023, 08:53:59 pm
Now hes gone full-on antisemitic while lamenting racism against white people who are not allowed to express pride in their skin colour, or something.

More a weird conspiracy that Jews are encouraging Black people to emigrate to white countries.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 10:38:50 pm
Elon Musk started a price war that Tesla can't win

Under increasing pressure from new competition, Tesla spent the past year slashing the average price of its models by roughly 25%. The Model 3fell from $48,000 to $44,380. The luxury Model S, meanwhile, plunged from a high of $130,000 to $96,380. The cars, as they say, have been priced to move.

It's an unusual business strategy, to put it mildly. "I can't think of another point in the history of automotive when a brand that wasn't going out of business cut prices 20% a year," Mark Schirmer, the director of communications at the research firm Cox Automotive, told me. Tesla is hoping that lower prices will drive up sales and slow the advance of the company's rivals  maybe even scare some of them out of the market altogether.

But that's not what's happening. Lower prices are not translating into higher sales. The number of cars Tesla delivered to customers in the third quarter actually declined. Revenue is dropping, and the company's once fat profit margins are getting squeezed  down to 17.9% in the third quarter, compared with 25.1% a year ago. Competitors aren't being driven out of business, either. Once totally dominant in the EV space, Tesla's share of the US market has fallen from 62% at the beginning of the year to only 50% today.

To make matters worse, the public's appetite for EVs isn't growing as fast as automakers expected. That means Tesla has set off a protracted battle for a piece of a pie that's growing crumb by crumb.

"If you do the price war, you have to make sure you have enough volume to increase and maintain profitability," John Zhang, a professor of marketing at the Wharton School, said. "It has to be a continuous battle. This war you have to wage all the way. And you need to plan ahead. That's how you win."

https://www.businessinsider.com/elo...lectric-cars-losing-business-strategy-2023-11
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 18, 2023, 11:11:27 pm
This was always in the cards for Tesla when other automakers entered the EV battle, but its been exacerbated by Musk alienating a lot of the folk whod be EV customers. I dont think the right wing shit kicker demographic is a fan of EVs.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 19, 2023, 08:18:08 am
Quote from: thejbs on November 18, 2023, 12:38:28 am
Its the long overdue sequel to Brewsters millions.
I have also said this 😅.
It does feel like he's desperately thrashing about to keep twitter in the media eye.  Is there any rival out there that might take its crown.?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 21, 2023, 07:06:06 am
Quote from: PaulF on November 19, 2023, 08:18:08 am
I have also said this 😅.
It does feel like he's desperately thrashing about to keep twitter in the media eye.  Is there any rival out there that might take its crown.?
Biden and the senior White House folk have recently had accounts created for them on Meta-owned Threads.  They have the budget to destroy Twitter but Threads is not at all good at the moment.  It's also debatable if Zuckerberg is any better a figurehead for the "global town square" than Musk.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 21, 2023, 07:12:26 am
Does anyone think there is any merit to the Twitter/X lawsuit against Media Matters?  They seem to have gone all in on claims that Media Matter faked the screenshot of anti-semitic posts alongside adverts.

It seems implausible that the sheer volume of adverts and the sheer volume of anti-semitic posts wouldn't have ended up with them alongside each other quite frequently.  For that not to be the case X would need a foolproof algorithm that identifed 100% of anti-semitic posts and a rule that meant they could not appear alongside adverts.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 21, 2023, 07:28:16 am
Quote from: PaulF on November 19, 2023, 08:18:08 am
I have also said this 😅.
It does feel like he's desperately thrashing about to keep twitter in the media eye...

I think that's misreading Musk as a normal human being motivated by normal instincts and feelings. He's a narcissist with fascist beliefs and a god-complex who believes he has the answers to solving humanities problems.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 21, 2023, 07:42:52 am
Quote from: thaddeus on November 21, 2023, 07:12:26 am
Does anyone think there is any merit to the Twitter/X lawsuit against Media Matters?  They seem to have gone all in on claims that Media Matter faked the screenshot of anti-semitic posts alongside adverts.

It seems implausible that the sheer volume of adverts and the sheer volume of anti-semitic posts wouldn't have ended up with them alongside each other quite frequently.  For that not to be the case X would need a foolproof algorithm that identifed 100% of anti-semitic posts and a rule that meant they could not appear alongside adverts.

No there's no merit at all.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 21, 2023, 08:20:29 am
Quote from: thaddeus on November 21, 2023, 07:12:26 am
Does anyone think there is any merit to the Twitter/X lawsuit against Media Matters?  They seem to have gone all in on claims that Media Matter faked the screenshot of anti-semitic posts alongside adverts.

It seems implausible that the sheer volume of adverts and the sheer volume of anti-semitic posts wouldn't have ended up with them alongside each other quite frequently.  For that not to be the case X would need a foolproof algorithm that identifed 100% of anti-semitic posts and a rule that meant they could not appear alongside adverts.

Or they could just have proper moderation and bans for those posting such shit.

The lawsuit has no merit. This is musks MO - hell make loads of noise before the lawsuit is quietly dropped or settled

Also, great to see that Sweden arent swallowing any of Teslas shit.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 21, 2023, 11:47:11 pm
https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/21/tech/elon-musk-texas-lawsuit-media-matters/index.html

Musk's lawsuit against Media Matters is a doozie. He's not claiming that the MM article was inaccurate, he's attacking them for proving their complaint is accurate.
:)

He's claiming that MM:
- created a new account
- started viewing and following known neo-nazi accounts and posts to train the algorithm to show them Neo-Nazi posts
- took pictures of the ads that appeared with the posts.

So, basically, Musk is pissed that MM created the experience a neo-Nazi twitter user would have, and wrote an article accurately saying that ads for major companies appear next to posts by neo-Nazis.

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 22, 2023, 02:25:18 pm
another analysis of Musk's lawsuit.  :) :)


Congrats To Elon Musk: I Didnt Think You Had It In You To File A Lawsuit This Stupid. But, You Crazy Bastard, You Did It!

But, then, on Monday evening, the lawsuit finally came, and it was glorious. Gloriously stupid.

Honestly, this feels like what you get when you have a rich but legally ignorant dude who announces on a Friday that there will be a lawsuit on Monday and finally finds some terrible lawyers who are actually willing to file something just to live up to that promise.

Its not a good lawsuit. Its barely even a lawsuit at all.

...

so within the span of about 2 to 3 pages we are told that Elon Musk and exTwitter are passionate supporters of free speech that allow all viewpoints to be shared and that Musk is filing this lawsuit to force Media Matters to take down speech that he admits is absolutely true, but where he doesnt like how they portrayed things.

Anyway, kudos to Elon. This really takes stupid SLAPP suits to incredible new levels. I didnt think youd be able to find a lawyer who would file a lawsuit so stupid, that makes you look this ridiculous, but you did it. Just like people doubted your ability to shoot rockets into space or make popular electric vehicles, I should not have doubted your ability to file absolutely nonsense SLAPP suits that are this laughable.


https://www.techdirt.com/2023/11/21/congrats-to-elon-musk-i-didnt-think-you-had-it-in-you-to-file-a-lawsuit-this-stupid-but-you-crazy-bastard-you-did-it/
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 22, 2023, 03:11:46 pm
Is there any proof that Musk is not an alien?

Just asking, like.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 22, 2023, 03:25:03 pm
Just a descpicable little shyster.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 22, 2023, 04:57:50 pm
Quote from: jambutty on November 22, 2023, 03:11:46 pm
Is there any proof that Musk is not an alien?

Just asking, like.

Youd have to assume that alien life that managed interstellar travel would have some modicum of intelligence. So its a hard no from me.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 22, 2023, 05:09:23 pm
Quote from: thejbs on November 22, 2023, 04:57:50 pm
Youd have to assume that alien life that managed interstellar travel would have some modicum of intelligence. So its a hard no from me.

Unless he was just a stowaway on some smart guys ship... ;)
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Yesterday at 06:00:57 pm
Moron from Outer Space?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 01:27:18 am
Quote from: stoa on November 22, 2023, 05:09:23 pm
Unless he was just a stowaway on some smart guys ship... ;)

Their pet, maybe. The equivalent of an escaped dog.

With all this talk of lawsuits, surely the companies whose ads were position beside the hateful content are the only ones whove a case to sue anyone here.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 07:05:36 am
So hes announced they are adding a feature that adds the headline to any links you out in a tweet.

Highly innovative!  Dont know how they got the idea!

(Mind you, on an iPad its still called twitter, has the bird logo and has headlines embedded below photos, not sure why theyve ignored that app)
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 07:16:52 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:05:36 am
not sure why theyve ignored that app

Because he fired well over half the staff at Twitter, while at the same time trying to implement megalomaniacal concepts of growing the app functionality.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 07:48:56 am
Quote from: jambutty on November 22, 2023, 03:11:46 pm
Is there any proof that Musk is not an alien?

Just asking, like.

He can't make a rocket that works?
