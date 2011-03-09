« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 53684 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
If Musk was not actually on the hook for billions, I'd assume that he's trying to tank Twitter.

Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #801 on: Today at 12:38:28 am »
Its the long overdue sequel to Brewsters millions.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,004
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:24:05 am »
Apple, Disney and IBM to pause ads on X after antisemitic Elon Musk tweet

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, attempted to do damage control as Paramount and Warner Bros among others also pulled ads

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/17/elon-musk-antisemitic-tweet-apple-pausing-ads
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #803 on: Today at 09:41:18 am »
Musk really doesnt understand freedom of speech. If youre a so-called freedom of speech absolutist, you must accept that it carries consequences. No one is stopping him from saying anything he likes.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,878
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #804 on: Today at 09:43:53 am »
Musk now suing, apparently.

Quote
Elon Musk has said he will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and others, after major US companies paused their adverts on his social media site over concerns about antisemitism.

Media watchdog Media Matters said earlier this week that it found corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcasts Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content, including that praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

It led to a number of big names in technology and media announcing they would be withdrawing their advertising. It also included Warner Brothers, Paramount and Disney.

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company, Musk said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk on Wednesday agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user, who referenced the great replacement conspiracy theory, was speaking the actual truth.

This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers, a statement posted by Musk said.

Above everything, including profit, X works to protect the publics right to free speech. But for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable, he added.

He did not reference the furore around his tweet, but has previously denied he is antisemitic.

Musk on went to deny Media Matters findings.

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/18/elon-musk-to-file-thermonuclear-lawsuit-as-advertisers-desert-x
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #805 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
Why is he trying to undermine Media Matters freedom of speech? Tut tut, Elon.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,778
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:13:28 pm »
Advertisers are free to advertise or not advertise with whoever they please. Musk can go fuck himself.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,325
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #807 on: Today at 05:38:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 16, 2023, 08:53:59 pm
Now hes gone full-on antisemitic while lamenting racism against white people who are not allowed to express pride in their skin colour, or something.

More a weird conspiracy that Jews are encouraging Black people to emigrate to white countries.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 