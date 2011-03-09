Wonder what the credit card processing fees for $1 will be



I imagine Twitter would be able to negotiate a low fee. $0.05 + 5%, maybe. But I think it will be the final straw for many members. It is not the amount being charged - it is just too many members would not countenance: 1. trusting their credit card details to Musk and the Saudis; and 2. would wish to financially support Musk and Twitter (as operated under Musk). Musk has destroyed the opportunity to raise revenues through subscription services. And charging fees of ordinary users was probably never a goer anyway (charging big brands - that would have been a different matter).I was very critical of Twitter (of old) - there was much that could have been improved. But what it has transformed into under Musk is a huge loss. Twitter WAS important in ways that none of the other large platforms ever came close to emulating.