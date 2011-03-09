« previous next »
Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 09:31:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 13, 2023, 03:26:58 pm
This is a weird one but is anyone else getting ads from Israel in their timeline? Scrolled through a couple earlier, didnt really pay attention and thought maybe someone had retweeted. But then just seen another with them tweeting an image of a dead baby. Its from the official Israel Twitter. Its obviously a PR exercise of sorts to justify whats happening now/coming next. Not going to get involved in any political debate on it with the thread locked but finding it very odd (but maybe not surprising) Twitter/X is allowing it. Regardless of sides, plenty of people wont want to seek out images of victims of any atrocity.

Anything goes on Twitter/X now, that tool Elon has made what was the shit (but entertaining) cesspit of the internet way worse, now it's just full of shit, I use it to check news etc mostly or football takes but get advertised with all sorts and legit not one/two days max go by without me being tagged by random accounts for crypto stuff or whatever.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:21:19 am »
It's about time people started cut and pasting anything from twatter, if they don't then the links should be removed.

It's no better than a certain newspaper.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:21:19 am
It's about time people started cut and pasting anything from twatter, if they don't then the links should be removed.

It's no better than a certain newspaper.

Replacing "twitter.com" with "nitter.net" is working again, although every time I say that nitter seems to immediately break.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:39:54 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 09:31:25 am
Anything goes on Twitter/X now, that tool Elon has made what was the shit (but entertaining) cesspit of the internet way worse, now it's just full of shit, I use it to check news etc mostly or football takes but get advertised with all sorts and legit not one/two days max go by without me being tagged by random accounts for crypto stuff or whatever.

I rarely use X now. There are far too many extremists on it who want to peddle their twisted view of the world. Facebook isn't much better and so I keep that just for friends and family. I engaged with one extremist on Facebook who was spouting nonsense about Ireland (the usual one-sided shit) and I called him out. His response was to DM me with abuse and telling me that he was going to publicly humiliate me. That's often the tactics......their friends all gang up on you to try to shout you down or they resort to DMs to try to intimidate. The social media platforms are a vehicle for people with extreme views to spread misinformation. Don't engage with them.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 01:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:36:00 am
Replacing "twitter.com" with "nitter.net" is working again, although every time I say that nitter seems to immediately break.

Same unreliable crap no matter the url.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 01:47:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:38:10 pm
Same unreliable crap no matter the url.

It's still one of the main sources of breaking news and the people who were reliable pre-Elon didn't suddenly become unreliable. As long as you don't waste time reading replies it's fine.

That said, I still don't have a twitter account and don't actually browse there at all, but if someone links a reliable source from there then I'll either click it or go to that link on nitter.

I actually think not having an account is the optimal way now, as you don't see replies without an account. Nitter is nice when someone creates a thread as it allows you to read that thread without an account.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 01:54:03 pm »
And it's now the number 1 spreader of fake news.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 06:40:15 pm »
Wonder what the credit card processing fees for $1 will be
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #768 on: Today at 06:39:32 am »
Deleted the app from my home screen. A bit sad that there are people Ive connected with and follow who I will miss but its just a shitshow now and bad for my mental health.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:44:47 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:39:32 am
Deleted the app from my home screen. A bit sad that there are people Ive connected with and follow who I will miss but its just a shitshow now and bad for my mental health.

Literally by tomorrow you'll feel much better
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:49:45 am »
I only use it for LFC stuff and what's trending ,totally avoided it during this ME crisis though.

I honestly prefer Reddit over Twitter, it's better moderated.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:40:15 pm
Wonder what the credit card processing fees for $1 will be
I imagine Twitter would be able to negotiate a low fee. $0.05 + 5%, maybe. But I think it will be the final straw for many members. It is not the amount being charged - it is just too many members would not countenance: 1. trusting their credit card details to Musk and the Saudis;  and 2. would wish to financially support Musk and Twitter (as operated under Musk). Musk has destroyed the opportunity to raise revenues through subscription services. And charging fees of ordinary users was probably never a goer anyway (charging big brands - that would have been a different matter).

I was very critical of Twitter (of old) - there was much that could have been improved. But what it has transformed into under Musk is a huge loss. Twitter WAS important in ways that none of the other large platforms ever came close to emulating.
