Same unreliable crap no matter the url.
It's still one of the main sources of breaking news and the people who were reliable pre-Elon didn't suddenly become unreliable. As long as you don't waste time reading replies it's fine.
That said, I still don't have a twitter account and don't actually browse there at all, but if someone links a reliable source from there then I'll either click it or go to that link on nitter.
I actually think not having an account is the optimal way now, as you don't see replies without an account. Nitter is nice when someone creates a thread as it allows you to read that thread without an account.