Anything goes on Twitter/X now, that tool Elon has made what was the shit (but entertaining) cesspit of the internet way worse, now it's just full of shit, I use it to check news etc mostly or football takes but get advertised with all sorts and legit not one/two days max go by without me being tagged by random accounts for crypto stuff or whatever.



I rarely use X now. There are far too many extremists on it who want to peddle their twisted view of the world. Facebook isn't much better and so I keep that just for friends and family. I engaged with one extremist on Facebook who was spouting nonsense about Ireland (the usual one-sided shit) and I called him out. His response was to DM me with abuse and telling me that he was going to publicly humiliate me. That's often the tactics......their friends all gang up on you to try to shout you down or they resort to DMs to try to intimidate. The social media platforms are a vehicle for people with extreme views to spread misinformation. Don't engage with them.