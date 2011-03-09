Rolling Stone article ...TO HIS MANY fans, Elon Musk is the future. Whether that future means self-driving cars, brain chip implants, an everything app, a colonized Mars, or all of the above, they believe in the billionaires ambitions  and, crucially, his ability to bring them to fruition.But why? Musk has an uneven track record as both innovator and entrepreneur. If he maintains a reputation for high-tech triumph, its in part because hes been a relentless self-promoter, announcing new projects at such a clip that headlines can never quite catch up with the failed and abandoned ideas left in his wake. By appearing restless, driven, always in pursuit of the next big thing, he adds to the impression that hes accomplished plenty already.Along the way, hes exaggerated, overpromised, skirted facts, and lied. A lot. There are lies to save face, misrepresentations to gain an advantage, and, perhaps most of all, bluster about when a scientific breakthrough will become a reality. There are also lies about stuff that doesnt matter. (Like, at all.) Here we present a comprehensive but by no means exhaustive list of Musks habitual hucksterism, hyperbole, evasions, and outright fabrications.