Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye

Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #640 on: August 19, 2023, 03:42:38 pm »
As a sidebar, I'm disappointed that Noel Reports hasn't updated their Mastodon account in almost 5 days, yet are still posting updates on the Ukraine war on twitter. I checked in with TX, but it's not organised in date order - just a random jumble.

I get it's hard to keep several platforms going at once when publishing what amounts to the same information, but it's a pain for people who do actually want to stay informed
PeterJM

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #641 on: August 19, 2023, 05:57:28 pm »
I've finally binned it off. It's just become a toxic waste of time since the rocket nonce bought it.
Schmidt

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #642 on: August 19, 2023, 11:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 19, 2023, 03:42:38 pm
As a sidebar, I'm disappointed that Noel Reports hasn't updated their Mastodon account in almost 5 days, yet are still posting updates on the Ukraine war on twitter. I checked in with TX, but it's not organised in date order - just a random jumble.

I get it's hard to keep several platforms going at once when publishing what amounts to the same information, but it's a pain for people who do actually want to stay informed

I think he's on holiday.
Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #643 on: August 20, 2023, 08:18:27 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on August 19, 2023, 11:15:12 pm
I think he's on holiday.

I hope so. It wouldn't make sense to update one but not the other unless they're not in a position to.
Trada

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #644 on: August 20, 2023, 06:41:48 pm »
That would be a massive no from me.

PCMag @PCMag

X will begin to have users verify their identity by having them submit a selfie alongside a government issued ID. The process requires users to consent to X storing their information for 30 days and sharing it with AU10TIX, an identity verification company based in Israel.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #645 on: August 20, 2023, 06:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Trada on August 20, 2023, 06:41:48 pm
That would be a massive no from me.

PCMag @PCMag

X will begin to have users verify their identity by having them submit a selfie alongside a government issued ID. The process requires users to consent to X storing their information for 30 days and sharing it with AU10TIX, an identity verification company based in Israel.

And don't forget who the real owners of Twatter are.
duvva 💅

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #646 on: August 20, 2023, 07:00:21 pm »
Are they genuinely trying to kill it stone dead?
SamLad

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #647 on: August 20, 2023, 07:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Trada on August 20, 2023, 06:41:48 pm
That would be a massive no from me.

PCMag @PCMag

X will begin to have users verify their identity by having them submit a selfie alongside a government issued ID. The process requires users to consent to X storing their information for 30 days and sharing it with AU10TIX, an identity verification company based in Israel.

this can't be true - surely?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #648 on: August 20, 2023, 07:08:16 pm »
Unable to look because the fuknut has made it so that for people not signed up,the tweet list shows them from 2yr ago
SamLad

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #649 on: August 20, 2023, 09:27:55 pm »
Rolling Stone article ...

The Big List of Elon Musks Hyperbole, Evasions, and Outright Lies
The billionaire simply can't stop making shit up

TO HIS MANY fans, Elon Musk is the future. Whether that future means self-driving cars, brain chip implants, an everything app, a colonized Mars, or all of the above, they believe in the billionaires ambitions  and, crucially, his ability to bring them to fruition.

But why? Musk has an uneven track record as both innovator and entrepreneur. If he maintains a reputation for high-tech triumph, its in part because hes been a relentless self-promoter, announcing new projects at such a clip that headlines can never quite catch up with the failed and abandoned ideas left in his wake. By appearing restless, driven, always in pursuit of the next big thing, he adds to the impression that hes accomplished plenty already.

Along the way, hes exaggerated, overpromised, skirted facts, and lied. A lot. There are lies to save face, misrepresentations to gain an advantage, and, perhaps most of all, bluster about when a scientific breakthrough will become a reality. There are also lies about stuff that doesnt matter. (Like, at all.) Here we present a comprehensive but by no means exhaustive list of Musks habitual hucksterism, hyperbole, evasions, and outright fabrications.

https://archive.ph/0OIyn#selection-1663.0-1689.457
Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #650 on: August 20, 2023, 10:16:15 pm »
People think this fucknut is a genius. They don't realise that his precious SpaceX got billions of dollars in subsidies from NASA to develop their technologies.

They think SpaceX did all this shit on their own when the truth is NASA gave them the money they needed because they were hamstrung to keep the corporations of their respective senators happy.

People can mock the archaic technology of Artermis, but NASA are stuck with it. That's why they peel off their budget to support the likes of SpaceX. Elon tries to pretend it's all down to them, though. 
Draex

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #651 on: August 21, 2023, 08:05:59 am »
So basically if you have the blue tick you get ad revenue based on engagement is that right?

Makes sense loads of the fake itks and angry whoppers like LFCLaurie now have blue.

One other point, the amount of fucking Tesla ads or posts is nauseating hes not even trying to be subtle about it.
redbyrdz

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #652 on: August 21, 2023, 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: Trada on August 20, 2023, 06:41:48 pm
That would be a massive no from me.

PCMag @PCMag

X will begin to have users verify their identity by having them submit a selfie alongside a government issued ID. The process requires users to consent to X storing their information for 30 days and sharing it with AU10TIX, an identity verification company based in Israel.

Oh, more freedom.






Its weirdly fascinating that Musk seems to have no understanding what made twitter work. Or he's doing some sort of social experiment.


The annoying thing is that twitter had become part of the media, so much so that nearly every bbc article I've read recwntly had "they posted on X (formely known as twitter)".  There's obviously a need for a fast, short, news outlet.
PaulF

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #653 on: August 21, 2023, 12:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 20, 2023, 10:16:15 pm
People think this fucknut is a genius. They don't realise that his precious SpaceX got billions of dollars in subsidies from NASA to develop their technologies.

They think SpaceX did all this shit on their own when the truth is NASA gave them the money they needed because they were hamstrung to keep the corporations of their respective senators happy.

People can mock the archaic technology of Artermis, but NASA are stuck with it. That's why they peel off their budget to support the likes of SpaceX. Elon tries to pretend it's all down to them, though. 

Arguably he's a financial genius. He's benefitting from other peoples' spending.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #654 on: August 22, 2023, 08:27:10 am »
Elon Musks Shadow Rule
How the U.S. government came to rely on the tech billionaireand is now struggling to rein him in.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/08/28/elon-musks-shadow-rule
ScouserAtHeart

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #655 on: August 23, 2023, 10:39:49 am »
Elon Musk to strip headlines off news links on Twitter in latest overhaul
Move by the billionaire owner of the social media site may be an attempt to drive up subscription of the apps premium service

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/aug/22/elon-musk-x-twitter-changes-news-links
Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #656 on: August 23, 2023, 04:57:07 pm »
Now that it's been renamed, should we call it the XOsphere instead of Twittersphere?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #657 on: August 24, 2023, 07:38:07 pm »
The other X.




Quote
"SpaceX wrongly claimed that under federal regulations known as 'export control laws,' SpaceX could hire only US citizens and lawful permanent residents, sometimes referred to as 'green card holders,'" the department said.

"Export control laws impose no such hiring restrictions," it said.

The Justice Department said it would seek back pay for asylum seekers and refugees who were deterred or denied employment at SpaceX due to alleged discrimination and for the court to impose civil penalties on the company.

"Asylees and refugees have overcome many obstacles in their lives, and unlawful employment discrimination based on their citizenship status should not be one of them," Clarke said.

"Through this lawsuit we will hold SpaceX accountable for its illegal employment practices and seek relief that allows asylees and refugees to fairly compete for job opportunities and contribute their talents to SpaceX's workforce."
Nitramdorf

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #658 on: August 25, 2023, 06:59:59 pm »
The 'for you' feed has started to become the default feed again on mine. So annoying.
LOKKO

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #659 on: August 28, 2023, 10:50:09 am »
I don't use it much anymore since I had to stop using flamingo, I have noticed on the mobile browser I'll click a video and it will play something completely different untill I back out and try again even then it sometimes plays another video! Anyone else noticed this happened?
Jwils21

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #660 on: August 29, 2023, 12:24:38 am »
The platform has become completely unusable. Pre-takeover from the rocket shagging gobshite I cant remember any memorable outages or user experience changes that were not for the better.

Now, just because some self obsessed leccy car bellend decides he wants some attention, the whole platform is getting worse and worse. So many people rely on it for news, its an important platform for spreading news as it happens. Ruined because someone with more money than sense wanted a new toy. Fucking reeks.
Jwils21

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #661 on: August 29, 2023, 12:31:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 18, 2023, 05:15:31 pm
Brace yourselves

Musk plans to remove the block feature from twitter



Err WTF???

Goodbye online safety

Perfect example of my above comment, a safety feature and the best way to clear your timeline of toxic shite that affects your mental health removed because that twat had an idea while brushing his teeth. Someone do the world a favour and deck him
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #662 on: August 29, 2023, 01:57:33 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on August 28, 2023, 10:50:09 am
I don't use it much anymore since I had to stop using flamingo, I have noticed on the mobile browser I'll click a video and it will play something completely different untill I back out and try again even then it sometimes plays another video! Anyone else noticed this happened?

It's like the bellend has set it to shuffle for those of us who aren't signed in.
Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #663 on: August 29, 2023, 10:21:34 am »
I'll never forget the irony that Musk tried to pull out of this deal and a court forced him to go through with it. ;D
TepidT2O

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 07:17:13 am »
This says everything

A Twitter (sorry, X!) customer survey popped up in my timeline.  What a good chance to give the, my feed back I thought!

I clicked on it, and Twitter crashed . :lmao
BarryCrocker

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 08:00:04 am »
Blaming the ADL for their poor revenue numbers.

Alan_X

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 09:04:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:00:04 am
Blaming the ADL for their poor revenue numbers.



He's claiming the ADL are behind $4bn in lost advertising revenue. Far-right arsehole blaming a Jewish conspiracy? Who'd have thought it?

PaulF

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 09:11:02 am »
Ignoring all the changes etc , I always found it unusable. Just far too many tweets to keep on top of.
It might be because I sort have to read everything once I've started , I can't bring myself to skip stuff. Is that something I just need to learn to do to make it usable.

The transfer thread is the only rawk thread I follow where I happily skip pages ....
KillieRed

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 04:21:51 pm »
Musk isnt as smart as he thinks, is he?

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/sep/05/elon-musk-sue-adl-x-twitter

Love this line:

Yaccarino, a highly respected TV advertising executive. Oxymoron alert.

Alan_X

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 04:33:27 pm »
Discovery should be interesting...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #670 on: Yesterday at 04:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:33:27 pm
Discovery should be interesting...

Like he'll follow through with it.
thejbs

Re: One
« Reply #671 on: Yesterday at 07:04:55 pm »
Not just down to Musk, but twitters cosying up to Saudi Arabia is a worry: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/04/twitter-saudi-arabia-human-rights-abuses?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #672 on: Yesterday at 07:10:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:04:55 pm
Not just down to Musk, but twitters cosying up to Saudi Arabia is a worry: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/04/twitter-saudi-arabia-human-rights-abuses?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

The Saudis are the ones who paid for it.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #673 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:10:40 pm
The Saudis are the ones who paid for it.

They were deeply embedded into Twitter before that.
Online harleydanger

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #674 on: Today at 04:34:44 am »
Theyve been using Twitter data to identify dissidents and execute them.

https://x.com/muellershewrote/status/1698827051556618679?s=46&t=68XLg0me1Z8wiGrcMUFkMQ
