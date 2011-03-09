Rolling Stone article ...The Big List of Elon Musks Hyperbole, Evasions, and Outright Lies
The billionaire simply can't stop making shit up
TO HIS MANY fans, Elon Musk is the future. Whether that future means self-driving cars, brain chip implants, an everything app, a colonized Mars, or all of the above, they believe in the billionaires ambitions and, crucially, his ability to bring them to fruition.
But why? Musk has an uneven track record as both innovator and entrepreneur. If he maintains a reputation for high-tech triumph, its in part because hes been a relentless self-promoter, announcing new projects at such a clip that headlines can never quite catch up with the failed and abandoned ideas left in his wake. By appearing restless, driven, always in pursuit of the next big thing, he adds to the impression that hes accomplished plenty already.
Along the way, hes exaggerated, overpromised, skirted facts, and lied. A lot. There are lies to save face, misrepresentations to gain an advantage, and, perhaps most of all, bluster about when a scientific breakthrough will become a reality. There are also lies about stuff that doesnt matter. (Like, at all.) Here we present a comprehensive but by no means exhaustive list of Musks habitual hucksterism, hyperbole, evasions, and outright fabrications.