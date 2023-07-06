sorry Mr Musk - what's that? you've fucked Twitter good and proper, and lied about its financial health??Elon Musk disclosed on Twitter Saturday that, due to a 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load, the platform still has a negative cash flow.The billionaire owner tweeted Saturday, in response to business advice from a follower, Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.The tweet is in stark contrast to his tone in April, when Musk told the BBC the platform is now roughly breaking even and that most of its advertisers have returned.