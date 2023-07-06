« previous next »
Rob K

Re: Twitter
July 6, 2023, 09:33:34 pm
Quote from: thejbs on July  6, 2023, 06:11:40 pm
https://mashable.com/article/thread-people-you-follow-feed

Convoluted and not chronological, but at least you can do it.

Smashing, ta 👍
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Twitter
July 6, 2023, 09:36:22 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  6, 2023, 09:20:16 pm
Massively. Zuck will be using it to generate data to train the Meta AI too. I see Musk is threatening to sue, which he should. It's criminal they keep stealing from other apps the way they did with Snapchat for Instagram.


Musk can get to fuck, sue  :lmao 

Like he bought the rights to all social media when he showed his arse to the Saudis.

(I say this as a non user)
TepidT2O

Re: Twitter
July 6, 2023, 10:24:07 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  6, 2023, 09:20:16 pm
Massively. Zuck will be using it to generate data to train the Meta AI too. I see Musk is threatening to sue, which he should. It's criminal they keep stealing from other apps the way they did with Snapchat for Instagram.
im not sure I believe that letter.

It doesnt read like a lawyers written it.

Id wait until its actuary confirmed

Edit: scratch that, Musk has pretty much confirmed it in his replies

Incredibly stupid
GreatEx

Re: Twitter
July 7, 2023, 02:12:09 am
You guys who are signing up to Threads deserve Brexit, there I said it.
LiamG

Re: Twitter
July 7, 2023, 08:20:21 am
Quote from: Elmo! on July  6, 2023, 08:39:33 pm


The fact they aren't launching in the EU should be setting off alarm bells.

it was only ever all about data harvesting
BarryCrocker

Re: Twitter
July 7, 2023, 08:43:10 am
Quote from: LiamG on July  7, 2023, 08:20:21 am
it was only ever all about data harvesting

As of 5 hours ago they had 55m new users to get that from. If they get around to resolve the EU issues they'll literally turn Twitter into a modern day MySpace.
thejbs

Re: Twitter
July 7, 2023, 08:47:20 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  6, 2023, 10:24:07 pm
im not sure I believe that letter.

It doesnt read like a lawyers written it.

Id wait until its actuary confirmed

Edit: scratch that, Musk has pretty much confirmed it in his replies

Incredibly stupid

Surprised it contained no memes or poop emojis.

Ive actually been using Twitter more in the past 24 hours. The fallout is hilarious - weird Elon nerds are so enraged and defiant. Total Everton vibes at the minute.

Also noticed man city have more threads followers than us or Utd, so it would seem bots have migrated too.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Twitter
July 7, 2023, 09:15:56 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  6, 2023, 10:24:07 pm
im not sure I believe that letter.
Does anyone have a link to a copy of the letter. All I can find are various truncated quotes.
Trada

Re: Twitter
July 7, 2023, 09:30:14 am
For me personally Threads really needs a people you are following tab that where you build up your community knowing that accounts they repost or reply would be more than likely be someone you should follow.

With just the one thread to much stuff I have no interest in and you can't escape it.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Twitter
July 7, 2023, 11:20:44 pm
Quote from: Trada on July  7, 2023, 09:30:14 am
For me personally Threads really needs a people you are following tab that where you build up your community knowing that accounts they repost or reply would be more than likely be someone you should follow.

With just the one thread to much stuff I have no interest in and you can't escape it.

I'm sure they have all the updates ready to go, it's great that that twat is having a fit, x-corp ? what a twat.
Red Beret

Re: Twitter
July 8, 2023, 11:46:57 am
Apparently, Musk is suing the law firm that successfully stopped him walking away from his twitter takeover :lmao
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Twitter
July 8, 2023, 12:52:46 pm
Samie

Re: Twitter
July 15, 2023, 07:47:56 pm
Look like the "Rate Limit" bullshit is coming back again.   :D

Users have reported same issues like previosly.
SamLad

Re: Twitter
July 15, 2023, 11:08:55 pm
sorry Mr Musk - what's that?  you've fucked Twitter good and proper, and lied about its financial health??

Elon Musk disclosed on Twitter Saturday that, due to a 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load, the platform still has a negative cash flow.

The billionaire owner tweeted Saturday, in response to business advice from a follower, Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.

The tweet is in stark contrast to his tone in April, when Musk told the BBC the platform is now roughly breaking even and that most of its advertisers have returned.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/15/business/twitter-cash-flow-elon-musk/index.html
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Twitter
July 15, 2023, 11:15:33 pm
I hope the bastard sinks it.
SamLad

Re: Twitter
July 15, 2023, 11:17:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 15, 2023, 11:15:33 pm
I hope the bastard sinks it.
wash your mouth out.  the man is a genius!!!
Red Beret

Re: Twitter
July 15, 2023, 11:35:08 pm
It's already sinking. Twittertanic hit a Musk shaped iceberg on April 14 2022. It's just a question of when.


*and yes, I know the takeover went through in the October, but the process started in the April.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Twitter
July 17, 2023, 04:17:08 pm
This is the most Musk thing he has ever done,the racist c*nt that he is.


Quote
Twitter 'ghosted' Africa employees without severance pay or benefits: report

Employees of Twitter Africa who were laid off after cost-cutting measures went into effect after Elon Musk took over the platform have not received any severance pay over seven months, CNN reported.

They literally ghosted us, one former Twitter Africa employee said. Although Twitter has eventually settled former staff in other locations, Africa staff have still been left in the lurch despite us eventually agreeing to specific negotiated terms.

The employees, who were based in the Ghanaian capital Accra, reluctantly accepted an offer of three months' severance pay without benefits.

Twitter was non-responsive until we agreed to the three months because we were all so stressed and exhausted and tired of the uncertainty, reluctant to take on the extra burdens of a court case so we felt we had no choice but to settle, another former employee told CNN.

When CNN reached out to Twitter for comment, it received an automated response in the form of a poop emoji -- which Musk tweeted in March would be the standard response to all press inquiries.

Unfortunately, it appears that after having unethically implemented their terminations in violation of their own promises and Ghanas laws, dragging the negotiation process out for over half a year, now that we have come to the point of almost settlement, there has been complete silence from them for several weeks, said Carla Olympio, who is an attorney who is representing the former employees.


SamLad

Re: Twitter
July 17, 2023, 04:24:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 17, 2023, 04:17:08 pm
This is the most Musk thing he has ever done,the racist c*nt that he is.
and he doesn't even try to hide it any more.
TepidT2O

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 04:17:14 pm
Twitter is no more.

Hes changing the name to something with an X in it

That will sort it.sigh
SamLad

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm
Or is it just the letter X?
Zlen

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 04:28:23 pm
Thats the end of it really. Once the brand is gone - it will disintegrate much like Musks image.
Chakan

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 04:29:15 pm
Fucking hell he can seriously write a book on how to kill and investment.
Trada

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 09:20:17 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm
Samie

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm
In 40 minutes it's going to be called X.  ;D


This platform is finished.  ;D
Schmidt

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm
Can't wait to send some xeets.
Chakan

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm
Samie

Re: Twitter
Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm
By the way its' not called tweets any more but called "An X".  ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Twitter
Today at 01:18:19 am
Musk has lost the plot, isn't he pegged as some kind of visionary?, when in reality all of his endeavours were funded using his fathers wealth from mining emeralds in Apartheid South Africa, what a lovely family they must be.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Twitter
Today at 01:30:26 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:18:19 am
Musk has lost the plot, isn't he pegged as some kind of visionary?, when in reality all of his endeavours were funded using his fathers wealth from mining emeralds in Apartheid South Africa, what a lovely family they must be.

Saudi money paid for twitter.
