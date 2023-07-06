« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Twitter  (Read 39237 times)

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,404
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Twitter
« Reply #520 on: July 6, 2023, 09:33:34 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July  6, 2023, 06:11:40 pm
https://mashable.com/article/thread-people-you-follow-feed

Convoluted and not chronological, but at least you can do it.

Smashing, ta 👍
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Twitter
« Reply #521 on: July 6, 2023, 09:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  6, 2023, 09:20:16 pm
Massively. Zuck will be using it to generate data to train the Meta AI too. I see Musk is threatening to sue, which he should. It's criminal they keep stealing from other apps the way they did with Snapchat for Instagram.


Musk can get to fuck, sue  :lmao 

Like he bought the rights to all social media when he showed his arse to the Saudis.

(I say this as a non user)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,338
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Twitter
« Reply #522 on: July 6, 2023, 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  6, 2023, 09:20:16 pm
Massively. Zuck will be using it to generate data to train the Meta AI too. I see Musk is threatening to sue, which he should. It's criminal they keep stealing from other apps the way they did with Snapchat for Instagram.
im not sure I believe that letter.

It doesnt read like a lawyers written it.

Id wait until its actuary confirmed

Edit: scratch that, Musk has pretty much confirmed it in his replies

Incredibly stupid
« Last Edit: July 6, 2023, 10:32:29 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
Re: Twitter
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 02:12:09 am »
You guys who are signing up to Threads deserve Brexit, there I said it.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,049
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Twitter
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 08:20:21 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  6, 2023, 08:39:33 pm


The fact they aren't launching in the EU should be setting off alarm bells.

it was only ever all about data harvesting
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Twitter
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 08:43:10 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:20:21 am
it was only ever all about data harvesting

As of 5 hours ago they had 55m new users to get that from. If they get around to resolve the EU issues they'll literally turn Twitter into a modern day MySpace.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,605
Re: Twitter
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  6, 2023, 10:24:07 pm
im not sure I believe that letter.

It doesnt read like a lawyers written it.

Id wait until its actuary confirmed

Edit: scratch that, Musk has pretty much confirmed it in his replies

Incredibly stupid

Surprised it contained no memes or poop emojis.

Ive actually been using Twitter more in the past 24 hours. The fallout is hilarious - weird Elon nerds are so enraged and defiant. Total Everton vibes at the minute.

Also noticed man city have more threads followers than us or Utd, so it would seem bots have migrated too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:49:28 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Twitter
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 09:15:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  6, 2023, 10:24:07 pm
im not sure I believe that letter.
Does anyone have a link to a copy of the letter. All I can find are various truncated quotes.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,526
  • Trada
Re: Twitter
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 09:30:14 am »
For me personally Threads really needs a people you are following tab that where you build up your community knowing that accounts they repost or reply would be more than likely be someone you should follow.

With just the one thread to much stuff I have no interest in and you can't escape it.

Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Twitter
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:30:14 am
For me personally Threads really needs a people you are following tab that where you build up your community knowing that accounts they repost or reply would be more than likely be someone you should follow.

With just the one thread to much stuff I have no interest in and you can't escape it.

I'm sure they have all the updates ready to go, it's great that that twat is having a fit, x-corp ? what a twat.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,893
Re: Twitter
« Reply #530 on: Today at 11:46:57 am »
Apparently, Musk is suing the law firm that successfully stopped him walking away from his twitter takeover :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 