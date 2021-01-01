im not sure I believe that letter.It doesnt read like a lawyers written it.Id wait until its actuary confirmedEdit: scratch that, Musk has pretty much confirmed it in his repliesIncredibly stupid

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm by TepidT2O »

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W