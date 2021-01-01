« previous next »
Author Topic: Twitter  (Read 38795 times)

Offline Rob K

Re: Twitter
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 09:33:34 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:11:40 pm
https://mashable.com/article/thread-people-you-follow-feed

Convoluted and not chronological, but at least you can do it.

Smashing, ta 👍
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Twitter
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 09:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm
Massively. Zuck will be using it to generate data to train the Meta AI too. I see Musk is threatening to sue, which he should. It's criminal they keep stealing from other apps the way they did with Snapchat for Instagram.


Musk can get to fuck, sue  :lmao 

Like he bought the rights to all social media when he showed his arse to the Saudis.

(I say this as a non user)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Twitter
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm
Massively. Zuck will be using it to generate data to train the Meta AI too. I see Musk is threatening to sue, which he should. It's criminal they keep stealing from other apps the way they did with Snapchat for Instagram.
im not sure I believe that letter.

It doesnt read like a lawyers written it.

Id wait until its actuary confirmed

Edit: scratch that, Musk has pretty much confirmed it in his replies

Incredibly stupid
Online GreatEx

Re: Twitter
« Reply #523 on: Today at 02:12:09 am »
You guys who are signing up to Threads deserve Brexit, there I said it.
