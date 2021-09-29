« previous next »
  afc tukrish
Reply #480 on: Today at 04:11:33 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:26:04 pm
Whats the saying, If you're not paying for the product you are the product

If you're not paying for the tepid, you are the tepid...
  Samie
Reply #481 on: Today at 04:40:48 pm
Rate limit seems to have been lifted.  :D
  Jiminy Cricket
Reply #482 on: Today at 04:57:20 pm
Samie on Today at 04:40:48 pm
Rate limit seems to have been lifted.  :D
As a non-member, I can read individual tweets, but no replies. And if I go to a user's home page, I see their profile, nothing else.
  Schmidt
Reply #483 on: Today at 05:02:04 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:57:20 pm
As a non-member, I can read individual tweets, but no replies.

Sounds ideal.
  Elmo!
Reply #484 on: Today at 05:11:14 pm
Yeah that's the kind of perk that the blue tick should offer.
  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
Reply #485 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm
Schmidt on Today at 05:02:04 pm
Sounds ideal.
Yeah. Now that you mention it, it does sound like a long weekend away at the beach. ;D
  Trada
Reply #486 on: Today at 08:31:55 pm
BNO New @BNONews
Meta's Twitter alternative, Threads, will be released earlier than expected: at 7 p.m. ET today
  TepidT2O
Reply #487 on: Today at 08:53:30 pm
Eric Idle liked one of my tweets and suddenly twitter seems like a wonderful place ;D
  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
Reply #488 on: Today at 10:14:42 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 08:53:30 pm
Eric Idle liked one of my tweets and suddenly twitter seems like a wonderful place ;D

Professor Alice Roberts is my official celebrity stalker she has responded to a few of my Tweets
  Elzar
Reply #489 on: Today at 10:18:25 pm
Blocking those without log ins messed up website twitter bars where a company could have their live twitter feed on their website.
  TepidT2O
Reply #490 on: Today at 10:55:15 pm
Trada on Today at 10:14:42 pm
Professor Alice Roberts is my official celebrity stalker she has responded to a few of my Tweets
Ive met her Dave!

Seemed like a really nice person
