But, for all its 'strengths', is 'facebook' (whatever they might call the Twitter rival) where people want to go? There will be a lot inertia to going to any FB product.



And, is now the right time? If Twitter manage to pull something out of the bag to reverse these recent problems, people will not move. And then FB will be left with a product that will be barely used and with growing reputation as 'the place not to go'. On the other hand, now might be exactly the right time. But how people migrate to new platforms is largely something outside of the control of these companies, no matter how well constructed and reliable the product. It's like a meme taking off - it is largely unpredictable.