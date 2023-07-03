« previous next »
Re: Twitter
« Reply #440 on: July 3, 2023, 01:56:50 pm »
Is he doing a Brewster's Billions Challenge? It's either that or he's simply thick as mince! ::) ;D
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Re: Twitter
« Reply #441 on: July 3, 2023, 01:59:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on July  3, 2023, 01:50:46 pm
Twitter is dead. Get off it now while you can

Reddit too, won't be long before that gets replaced. The 3rd party API stuff with Reddit is a joke. The official app is a pisstake of the highest order compared to the 3rd party ones. They would have been better off buying them instead of this route

I've been trying out Squabbles as a Reddit replacement. Quite like it so far, though it has a tiny user base so far so its quiet.

https://squabbles.io/
Re: Twitter
« Reply #442 on: July 3, 2023, 02:39:59 pm »
This rate limit is bullshit, it really is. I've not logged onto twitter in over 24 hours yet I'm still "Rate limited".  ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #443 on: July 3, 2023, 02:43:40 pm »
I've not been affected at all by the rate limit thing. Been using up all of your quotas.  ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #444 on: July 3, 2023, 02:44:54 pm »
You paid for a blue tick then you sad motherfucker.  Verified's can read up to 10K tweets per day. ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #445 on: July 3, 2023, 02:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2023, 02:44:54 pm
You paid for a blue tick then you sad motherfucker.  Verified's can read up to 10K tweets per day. ;D

Im not saying he isnt a motherfucker, but it work for me too now, and I wouldn't give that c*nt a penny (Musk not Elmo)
Re: Twitter
« Reply #446 on: July 3, 2023, 02:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July  3, 2023, 02:58:32 pm
...and I wouldn't give that c*nt a penny (Musk not Elmo)

... just how much would you give me?  ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #447 on: July 3, 2023, 03:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  3, 2023, 02:59:45 pm
... just how much would you give me?  ;D

Id give you one -no problem  :-*
Re: Twitter
« Reply #448 on: July 3, 2023, 03:04:43 pm »
Re: Twitter
« Reply #449 on: July 3, 2023, 03:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  3, 2023, 03:04:43 pm
;D

Its worth pointing out Samie is in no position to make incestuous  remarks

Quote from: red mongoose on July  2, 2023, 09:55:43 pm
Samie is still sleeping one off - he married his cousin yesterday.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #450 on: July 3, 2023, 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2023, 02:39:59 pm
This rate limit is bullshit, it really is. I've not logged onto twitter in over 24 hours yet I'm still "Rate limited".  ;D

might take 36-48 to reset depending on when twitter's doing their 24 hour period. Though when I googled it, it said they're working off a 15 min limit, so fuck knows.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #451 on: July 3, 2023, 10:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on July  3, 2023, 03:20:12 pm
might take 36-48 to reset depending on when twitter's doing their 24 hour period. Though when I googled it, it said they're working off a 15 min limit, so fuck knows.
Certainly no one at Twitter.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #452 on: July 3, 2023, 10:56:13 pm »
Ive had absolutely no issues  at all today. Its worded normally


Weird
Re: Twitter
« Reply #453 on: July 3, 2023, 11:12:16 pm »
The constant ads seem to have stopped for me..... for now anyway.

Feel like I must have blocked half of Twitter in the last few weeks.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 03:12:55 am »
Re: Twitter
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 03:24:26 am »
BNO News@BNONews 1m

Meta says its Twitter alternative, Threads, will be released at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday
Re: Twitter
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 am »
If they integrate it with Meta Suite, a lot of businesses and influencers will be all over it.  Ordinarily, I couldn't see this replacing twitter, but Musk's self-sabotage leaves Twitter incredibly vulnerable to a platform that has some degree of reliability.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 am »
Admittedly the people I follow are all left-leaning and/or tech people and it seems that demographic isn't using it very much now, my feed is all shite I've never followed or ads.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:54:28 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:05:47 am
If they integrate it with Meta Suite, a lot of businesses and influencers will be all over it.  Ordinarily, I couldn't see this replacing twitter, but Musk's self-sabotage leaves Twitter incredibly vulnerable to a platform that has some degree of reliability.

I went to IG because it wasnt Twitter. 🙄
Re: Twitter
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm »
If Meta's Twitter rival takes off then Twitter is dead within the year.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 02:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm
If Meta's Twitter rival takes off then Twitter is dead within the year.

I'm always hesitant to declare a service dead when it has such a big user base as it's very difficult to get people to move. That said, the two things that users generally don't tolerate are greed and inconvenience, and that's twitter in a nutshell right now.

I'm on the fence about trying a Meta service right now. I haven't touched my facebook for a long time but if I were to use Threads I'd probably aim to make a separate email for it and put as little valid data into the account as possible.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm
If Meta's Twitter rival takes off then Twitter is dead within the year.

Fingers crossed & it's not like they're playing catchup with regards to users, facebooks numbers dwarf twatters.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm
Fingers crossed & it's not like they're playing catchup with regards to users, facebooks numbers dwarf twatters.

As does their ad revenue. Theyre starting from a position of real strength.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #463 on: Today at 07:24:52 am »
But, for all its 'strengths', is 'facebook' (whatever they might call the Twitter rival) where people want to go? There will be a lot inertia to going to any FB product.

And, is now the right time? If Twitter manage to pull something out of the bag to reverse these recent problems, people will not move. And then FB will be left with a product that will be barely used and with growing reputation as 'the place not to go'. On the other hand, now might be exactly the right time. But how people migrate to new platforms is largely something outside of the control of these companies, no matter how well constructed and reliable the product. It's like a meme taking off - it is largely unpredictable.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
