Author Topic: Twitter  (Read 37191 times)

Re: Twitter
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 01:56:50 pm »
Is he doing a Brewster's Billions Challenge? It's either that or he's simply thick as mince! ::) ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 01:50:46 pm
Twitter is dead. Get off it now while you can

Reddit too, won't be long before that gets replaced. The 3rd party API stuff with Reddit is a joke. The official app is a pisstake of the highest order compared to the 3rd party ones. They would have been better off buying them instead of this route

I've been trying out Squabbles as a Reddit replacement. Quite like it so far, though it has a tiny user base so far so its quiet.

https://squabbles.io/
Re: Twitter
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 02:39:59 pm »
This rate limit is bullshit, it really is. I've not logged onto twitter in over 24 hours yet I'm still "Rate limited".  ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 02:43:40 pm »
I've not been affected at all by the rate limit thing. Been using up all of your quotas.  ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 02:44:54 pm »
You paid for a blue tick then you sad motherfucker.  Verified's can read up to 10K tweets per day. ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 02:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:44:54 pm
You paid for a blue tick then you sad motherfucker.  Verified's can read up to 10K tweets per day. ;D

Im not saying he isnt a motherfucker, but it work for me too now, and I wouldn't give that c*nt a penny (Musk not Elmo)
Re: Twitter
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 02:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:58:32 pm
...and I wouldn't give that c*nt a penny (Musk not Elmo)

... just how much would you give me?  ;D
Re: Twitter
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 03:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:59:45 pm
... just how much would you give me?  ;D

Id give you one -no problem  :-*
Re: Twitter
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 03:04:43 pm »
Re: Twitter
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 03:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:04:43 pm
;D

Its worth pointing out Samie is in no position to make incestuous  remarks

« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:39:59 pm
This rate limit is bullshit, it really is. I've not logged onto twitter in over 24 hours yet I'm still "Rate limited".  ;D

might take 36-48 to reset depending on when twitter's doing their 24 hour period. Though when I googled it, it said they're working off a 15 min limit, so fuck knows.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:20:12 pm
might take 36-48 to reset depending on when twitter's doing their 24 hour period. Though when I googled it, it said they're working off a 15 min limit, so fuck knows.
Certainly no one at Twitter.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm »
Ive had absolutely no issues  at all today. Its worded normally


Weird
Re: Twitter
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 11:12:16 pm »
The constant ads seem to have stopped for me..... for now anyway.

Feel like I must have blocked half of Twitter in the last few weeks.
Re: Twitter
« Reply #454 on: Today at 03:12:55 am »
Re: Twitter
« Reply #455 on: Today at 03:24:26 am »
BNO News@BNONews 1m

Meta says its Twitter alternative, Threads, will be released at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday
