Twitter have seemingly changed their settings so anyone not logged in / doesn't have twitter... can't see accounts, posts or content.
That'll not go down well with regular users, news outlets, journalists, charities, community groups, celebs, various customer support depts, and advertisers etc. Bad decision after bad decision from Musk (another narrow-minded attempt to get people to join?).
Seems like they've now fully blocked browsing without an account? Every time I try to view a link I get redirected to the login screen.
You can work around it by replacing twitter.com to nitter.net in any links you have. Nitter seems to just be a nicer way to use twitter, it has a dark theme by default and I think removes ads (I use an adblock so I'm not certain).
Nice one, thanks mate