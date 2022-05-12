« previous next »
Author Topic: Twitter?  (Read 34793 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #320 on: May 12, 2022, 12:41:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 11, 2022, 06:10:47 pm
Because the right are better at culture wars than the left.

"you cant say anything racist these days without the woke brigade shutting down free speech" 
and this is framed as a bad thing.
"In my day, I could come in from work, wife would have the tea on the table, I'd go down the pub and have a skin full, come back, wreck the house and verbally and physically abuse the wife, I can't do that now because of the PC leftie woke crowd, it's a disgrace".
Online BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #321 on: May 14, 2022, 02:52:19 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on April 28, 2022, 09:52:53 am
If he removes the restrictions on reading tweets without being logged in I'll be happy.

That would be the last thing he'd do. He wants you inside the app and will probably implement some sort of basic subscription fee of about $2-3 per month max.

He's recently held back on sealing the deal. Probably wants a cheaper purchase price by saying that the fake account % is probably higher than the suggested 5%.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #322 on: July 8, 2022, 10:45:27 pm »
Musk has withdrawn now.
Online BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #323 on: July 9, 2022, 01:44:11 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  8, 2022, 10:45:27 pm
Musk has withdrawn now.

That would be a first for him.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #324 on: July 15, 2022, 05:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Ferg on March  2, 2009, 10:43:59 pm
What the fuck is that all about.
I've heard a couple of people wanking themselves silly about it over weekend, and I wondered what it's all about.
Is it just another FuckFacebook/MySpace/Bebo load of shite or what?

I wouldn't concern myself, it's all a load of shite
Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #325 on: July 19, 2022, 08:12:03 pm »
This account is always good for a bit of a laugh if anyone is interested

https://twitter.com/80sAging/status/1549466675849953280?t=jro_7f7F7Qf3a8D1rY5kSw&s=19
Offline LOKKO

  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #326 on: January 14, 2023, 08:40:24 am »
Looks like Twitter have removed access for 3rd party apps 🤨
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:59:40 am »
Seems like they've now fully blocked browsing without an account? Every time I try to view a link I get redirected to the login screen.

You can work around it by replacing twitter.com to nitter.net in any links you have. Nitter seems to just be a nicer way to use twitter, it has a dark theme by default and I think removes ads (I use an adblock so I'm not certain).
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #328 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm »

Twitter have seemingly changed their settings so anyone not logged in / doesn't have twitter... can't see accounts, posts or content.

That'll not go down well with regular users, news outlets, journalists, charities, community groups, celebs, various customer support depts, and advertisers etc. Bad decision after bad decision from Musk (another narrow-minded attempt to get people to join?).


Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:59:40 am
Seems like they've now fully blocked browsing without an account? Every time I try to view a link I get redirected to the login screen.

You can work around it by replacing twitter.com to nitter.net in any links you have. Nitter seems to just be a nicer way to use twitter, it has a dark theme by default and I think removes ads (I use an adblock so I'm not certain).

Nice one, thanks mate ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:08 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:06:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:26:49 pm
Nice one, thanks mate ;D

And of course now that I've told people about it, it's down! Not sure if it's intentional or not but either way twitter seems to be off the menu for the time being.
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:06:18 pm
And of course now that I've told people about it, it's down! Not sure if it's intentional or not but either way twitter seems to be off the menu for the time being.

It's really schmidty when clever workarounds get publicized, then shut down... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:06:18 pm
And of course now that I've told people about it, it's down! Not sure if it's intentional or not but either way twitter seems to be off the menu for the time being.

Ah. I wasn't sure if it was just a glitch, or if it was just the Noel page. I'm surprised there are enough people left at Twitter to block it off to be honest. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 11:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:25:57 pm
Ah. I wasn't sure if it was just a glitch, or if it was just the Noel page. I'm surprised there are enough people left at Twitter to block it off to be honest. ;D

When it comes to fucking shit up there's always someone on call.

One of the alternate nitter links posted the following:

Quote
Nitter.cz is not working, just like all other Nitter instances. The reason is Twitter blocking all access to it's content without login.

We are sorry, but there is nothing we can do about it right now and we are not sure if the situation will change in the future.

Don't trust corporations, especially those where one egomaniac has all the power.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:31 pm by Schmidt »
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 11:10:44 pm »
If Musk thinks he's going to force people to sign up for twitter by blocking unrestricted access to it, then he really really really doesn't understand how people work.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 11:31:17 pm »
I've locked the Elon Musk thread in the News board.
Twitter as a platform should be discussed in here please.
Let us know if you want it moved though - possibly to the News or Boozer board?

Ta.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Twitter?
« Reply #335 on: Today at 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:31:17 pm
I've locked the Elon Musk thread in the News board.
Twitter as a platform should be discussed in here please.
Let us know if you want it moved though - possibly to the News or Boozer board?

Ta.

Thanks, John. I don't spend much time in the Tech board, so kind of forgot there was a twitter thread.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
