Online CraigDS

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:26:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm
I think the complete opposite. Going to be a right wing paradise  . Lax moderation and little censorship all under the guise of 'free speech'.

The thing is if you remove the bots and a lot of that shite then the right wing nutters will be in much less numbers.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:56:44 pm »
I hope you are right Craig. The platform needs drastic changes anyway. Think we can all agree on that.
Offline Chakan

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:57:49 pm »
Haven't used the shite in ages.

Hopefully it gets better.

44bn, wow that's some price.
Offline Zlen

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm »
Dont think Musk will do much to make a meaningful change, or should I say needed change. Social media in general needs a thourough reform and rethink - but not by tech people who ship fast and break things. That attitude is what got us here, its not the solution.
Offline Chakan

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm »
What's Musks view on Trump and the other crazies anyone know?
Online CraigDS

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
Dont think Musk will do much to make a meaningful change, or should I say needed change. Social media in general needs a thourough reform and rethink - but not by tech people who ship fast and break things. That attitude is what got us here, its not the solution.

He's already been saying he wants to massively tackle the bots and make every real human on it verified.

I'd say if he does both of those then that's a meaningful change.
Offline Zlen

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm »
Well see. Im not a user of any social media anyway, so not really bothered or best placed to comment on issues users face. Issues I faced with all of these platforms is promoting engagement by all means, data harvesting and in general being an almost total waste of time that is geared to destroy ability to focus. Musk might make Twitter better for current users, not sure he resolves core ones.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:31:10 pm »
Does free speech now include throwing around the paedo word

Musk is a twat,.
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:43:15 pm »
So...

If we all lived in a "Game Of Thrones/Harry Potter" type world....does this mean that Elon Musk now owns all the ravens and owls?

 :o
Online AndyMuller

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
What's Musks view on Trump and the other crazies anyone know?

Wants to let him back on Twitter apparently.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Ferg on March  2, 2009, 10:43:59 pm
What the fuck is that all about.
I've heard a couple of people wanking themselves silly about it over weekend, and I wondered what it's all about.
Is it just another FuckFacebook/MySpace/Bebo load of shite or what?

It's extra shite now
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm »
Cautiously optimistic about Musk in charge.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:31:10 pm
Does free speech now include throwing around the paedo word

Musk is a twat,.

Well an American court backed up the richest man in the worlds when he described a volunteer diver as a paedo so, no doubt, anything will go.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm »
Interesting platform twitter.  Its the only social media to suffer a dip in numbers and then see them go back up again.

If musk can get rid of the bots, get rid of people who are repeat offenders then it might get better.  Its a really weird way to spend $44bn though
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:09:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
Interesting platform twitter.  Its the only social media to suffer a dip in numbers and then see them go back up again.

If musk can get rid of the bots, get rid of people who are repeat offenders then it might get better. Its a really weird way to spend $44bn though

It's the future....(like garlic bread...)

Seriously though....through the eyes of future historians, this period in time will likely be seen as social media's somewhat amusing infancy.....but just like "fire" and "the wheel"....humanity's now stumbled across the know-how with this type of thing and it's a genie that's never going back in the bottle.

The person (or people) who get to shape and refine instantaneous mass communication platforms....taking them beyond the kind of trite "tittle-tattle" they're currently being used to transmit (generating billions in ad revenue in the process..) .....will play a huge role in bringing about...

...well that's IT really. WHO KNOWS what Elon Musk's got up his sleeve with this?

For me, Twitter's like a huge megaphone......certain people speak....and throughout the four corners of the earth, people listen (and respond/react.)

Come back in DeLorean in 200 years time and I guess you'd get to see a fuller evolution of this tech, and just how much it's empowered those who've sought control of it within that time-frame.

 ???

 
Offline Linudden

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:41:44 am »
There's been a major power vacuum at Twitter for a while now where no-one knew who was in charge and the bots have ran rampant (not that I'm there or will ever be to see it).

At least if Musk makes the first amendment the standard for content moderation everyone will know where the line goes. Like I said though, I've never been on the platform but for a week in 2011 to see what it was like and I deleted it pretty instantly. It's just not for me.

I'd much rather he had bought Youtube since that's a lot more relevant platform where the algorithm and demonetization have adversely affected quite harmless content. That's the site that really needs fixing since it offers much more interesting material.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:44:18 am »
His pledge to sort the bots out is good, it is terrible and ruining social media, Instagram is 10x worse for bots. Go into any comments on any post and its just Forex, Only Fans, Entrepreneur bots begging you to DM a user.

Its surely easy to sort for a brainbox.
Online KillieRed

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #257 on: Today at 09:20:49 am »
If I wasnt suspended Id probably boycott it. to be honest I really liked it for up to date news (insider gossip) , but I dont miss it. Theres something deeply wrong with Musk, so I would not hold my breath that the cesspit is going to be cleaned up.
Online thaddeus

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:29:28 am »
Musk's takeover is a timely nudge for me to deactivate my Twitter account.  So much time wasted reading people arguing and getting sucked down rabbit holes.  There are plenty of good contributors who use Twitter to redirect traffic to their websites/blogs (former RAWKite BabuYagu for one) but like all media it's also full of click-baiters and contrarians fishing for engagement.

Whatever Musk's motivations are - it could be as harmless as an ego trip for somebody with more money than he could ever spend - I've no time for him or the other tech bros.  He seems to have no consideration for society or, really, anybody but himself.

Now if only Musk would takeover RAWK I might actually get some work done  ;)
Online TepidT2O

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:31:25 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:20:49 am
If I wasnt suspended Id probably boycott it. to be honest I really liked it for up to date news (insider gossip) , but I dont miss it. Theres something deeply wrong with Musk, so I would not hold my breath that the cesspit is going to be cleaned up.
Hes autistic. So I think we need to be careful about the way we describe him as a neurodiverse person

Hes an odd one, he transformed the way we pay with paypal, hes literally driven the switch to electric cars off his own back and hes transforming space and space exploration)

On the flip side he does have some odd ideas and opinions sometimes, and buying twitter is the biggest of them.

But he choses to do things he thinks will make the world better rather than just make him richer (although he has a knack of doing both at once) and theres a lot to admire in that
Online CraigDS

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:35:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:31:25 am
On the flip side he does have some odd ideas and opinions sometimes, and buying twitter is the biggest of them.

I'm not sure it's that odd.

In terms of value it's probably quite undervalued at $44bn, mostly because it's lost it's way and really does need sorting out somewhat. If you look at the value of other well known social media companies though you can see it could potentially 5x or more from the current value if he gets it right (and he'll def back himself to do so).

He also does seem to have a fondness for the platform, or at least the basis of the platform if not how it's currently run. So even if it only holds its value, or has a minimal gain, it's probably a success in his eyes. I mean it's not like he's going to be short of money!
Online Elmo!

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:36:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:31:25 am
Hes autistic. So I think we need to be careful about the way we describe him as a neurodiverse person

Hes an odd one, he transformed the way we pay with paypal, hes literally driven the switch to electric cars off his own back and hes transforming space and space exploration)

On the flip side he does have some odd ideas and opinions sometimes, and buying twitter is the biggest of them.

But he choses to do things he thinks will make the world better rather than just make him richer (although he has a knack of doing both at once) and theres a lot to admire in that

He had a lot lesss to do with Paypal than he likes to claim.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #262 on: Today at 10:37:13 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:36:48 am
He had a lot lesss to do with Paypal than he likes to claim.
Granted. Thats true
Online KillieRed

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #263 on: Today at 10:39:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:31:25 am
Hes autistic. So I think we need to be careful about the way we describe him as a neurodiverse person

Hes an odd one, he transformed the way we pay with paypal, hes literally driven the switch to electric cars off his own back and hes transforming space and space exploration)

On the flip side he does have some odd ideas and opinions sometimes, and buying twitter is the biggest of them.

But he choses to do things he thinks will make the world better rather than just make him richer (although he has a knack of doing both at once) and theres a lot to admire in that

I was not aware of that, thanks. I guess it goes some way to explaining his reactions to things.
Offline stewy17

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #264 on: Today at 10:42:54 am »
I deleted Twitter in January and there has been a tangible impact on my mental health, and I no longer see the world as quite so polarising. I can assure you all that you won't miss any "insider info" or any breaking news etc. Any real news that breaks on Twitter (like user videos showing atrocities in Ukraine or other important stories) still appears on reputable news sites pretty quickly and is usually verified.

I haven't successfully deleted my dormant Facebook account yet, and I still use Instagram, but I want to and fail to because all Social Media companies have their ways to hook you in. "oh my auntie Maureen in Timbuktoo won't see any pictures of the baby" or "oh how will I know if Fabio Romano is breaking a transfer story" etc etc. It's all part of the model/algorithm.

It's interesting since deleting Twitter my use of RAWK has grown massively because I obviously need that hit or to fill whatever gap Twitter has left for me but I'd much prefer to see what people are saying on here (though there is a lot more shite than there used to be) because it's heavily moderated by generally good people.

I think Musk has pretty malign intentions and we should all view his control of Twitter as a huge negative. It should be a great excuse for a large majority of people to simply delete their accounts and do something else. You won't miss it I promise.

Online [new username under construction]

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #265 on: Today at 11:07:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:25:01 pm
I think hes wasted a huge chunk of his money though

Hasn't he bet against Tesla or something as well? Seems he has so much money he covers all bases without blinking.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #266 on: Today at 11:08:01 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm
Well an American court backed up the richest man in the worlds when he described a volunteer diver as a paedo so, no doubt, anything will go.

Exactly, all those right wing libertarians excited about free speech on twitter are not thinking this through

If you can make baseless accusations, it wont be a good place
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Twitter?
« Reply #267 on: Today at 11:17:23 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 07:41:44 am
There's been a major power vacuum at Twitter for a while now where no-one knew who was in charge and the bots have ran rampant (not that I'm there or will ever be to see it).

At least if Musk makes the first amendment the standard for content moderation everyone will know where the line goes. Like I said though, I've never been on the platform but for a week in 2011 to see what it was like and I deleted it pretty instantly. It's just not for me.

I'd much rather he had bought Youtube since that's a lot more relevant platform where the algorithm and demonetization have adversely affected quite harmless content. That's the site that really needs fixing since it offers much more interesting material.

Google would never sell YouTube, I feel. Way too valuable and integrated into other services.
