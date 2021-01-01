I deleted Twitter in January and there has been a tangible impact on my mental health, and I no longer see the world as quite so polarising. I can assure you all that you won't miss any "insider info" or any breaking news etc. Any real news that breaks on Twitter (like user videos showing atrocities in Ukraine or other important stories) still appears on reputable news sites pretty quickly and is usually verified.



I haven't successfully deleted my dormant Facebook account yet, and I still use Instagram, but I want to and fail to because all Social Media companies have their ways to hook you in. "oh my auntie Maureen in Timbuktoo won't see any pictures of the baby" or "oh how will I know if Fabio Romano is breaking a transfer story" etc etc. It's all part of the model/algorithm.



It's interesting since deleting Twitter my use of RAWK has grown massively because I obviously need that hit or to fill whatever gap Twitter has left for me but I'd much prefer to see what people are saying on here (though there is a lot more shite than there used to be) because it's heavily moderated by generally good people.



I think Musk has pretty malign intentions and we should all view his control of Twitter as a huge negative. It should be a great excuse for a large majority of people to simply delete their accounts and do something else. You won't miss it I promise.



