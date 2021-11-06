It's great to Cormorant's regularly in Caldies now, seen them in Sevo but never Caldies.



They do love Sefton Park lake. I've also spotted them recently on Greenbank too. I go fishing on the Leeds-Liverpool canal in West Lancashire and you see them on the canal as well these days.I have been lucky enough to snorkel with hunting Cormorants twice, in crystal clear water. Once on Menorca and once on Formentera. They are amazing under water.This thread reminds me, we need to get ourselves up to Calderstones Park again. Our dogs loved it there, but since they died we've not been.