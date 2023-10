Someone charged with murdering Shakur.They're all pathetic, no-mark 'gangstas'. Little boys who have never grown up, demanding 'respec' when they deserve none.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"