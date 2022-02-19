

Davida Scheffers has lived her dream in winning a contest and the opportunity to play with the dutch Orchestra. Davida suffers from an extremely painful neuromuscular condition that derailed her career, and she thought she would never get to play in a professional orchestra again... The young blond lady is her daughter and was 18 years old that day.

.



Schindler's list - John Williams - NL orchestra

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YqVRcFQagtI&ab_channel=Guillaume" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YqVRcFQagtI&ab_channel=Guillaume</a>

