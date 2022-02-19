« previous next »
Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)

Reply #5840 on: February 19, 2022, 05:07:58 pm
« Reply #5840 on: February 19, 2022, 05:07:58 pm »
  Sharon Van Etten - Jupiter 4                     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W4etGf2PJcA&amp;ab_channel=SharonVanEttenVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W4etGf2PJcA&amp;ab_channel=SharonVanEttenVEVO</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5841 on: February 19, 2022, 05:21:09 pm
« Reply #5841 on: February 19, 2022, 05:21:09 pm »
  Autolux - Anonymous
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I24yedfOJwQ&amp;ab_channel=PepeMartes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I24yedfOJwQ&amp;ab_channel=PepeMartes</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5842 on: February 23, 2022, 05:23:15 pm
« Reply #5842 on: February 23, 2022, 05:23:15 pm »
  Penera - VANOS2000 (Original mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dp9W4Gpj7ZI&amp;ab_channel=HATE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dp9W4Gpj7ZI&amp;ab_channel=HATE</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5843 on: February 23, 2022, 05:27:38 pm
« Reply #5843 on: February 23, 2022, 05:27:38 pm »
  Jokasti & Nek - Summer Drama (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pI5v2zvAlsM&amp;ab_channel=MordRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pI5v2zvAlsM&amp;ab_channel=MordRecords</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5844 on: February 23, 2022, 05:32:07 pm
« Reply #5844 on: February 23, 2022, 05:32:07 pm »
  Gladkazuka - Mucha Pimienta (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/thPs4sxd7zg&amp;ab_channel=EdicionesDanzaNegra" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/thPs4sxd7zg&amp;ab_channel=EdicionesDanzaNegra</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5845 on: February 23, 2022, 05:51:37 pm
« Reply #5845 on: February 23, 2022, 05:51:37 pm »
  THE LUCID FURS - Another Page
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hmDtinqPgqw&amp;ab_channel=ArgonautaRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hmDtinqPgqw&amp;ab_channel=ArgonautaRecords</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5846 on: February 23, 2022, 11:00:51 pm
« Reply #5846 on: February 23, 2022, 11:00:51 pm »
  Daughter - Hope                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DUx20QbonIk&amp;ab_channel=Kwandopp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DUx20QbonIk&amp;ab_channel=Kwandopp</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5847 on: February 23, 2022, 11:02:41 pm
« Reply #5847 on: February 23, 2022, 11:02:41 pm »
  Lia Ices - Little Marriage                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d7iatPSscCU&amp;ab_channel=Jagjaguwar" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d7iatPSscCU&amp;ab_channel=Jagjaguwar</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5848 on: February 24, 2022, 12:07:58 am
« Reply #5848 on: February 24, 2022, 12:07:58 am »
  Glory Box - Portishead (Cover by Lady Dandelion)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DZD9yhpj_HU&amp;ab_channel=LadyDandelion" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DZD9yhpj_HU&amp;ab_channel=LadyDandelion</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5849 on: February 25, 2022, 11:30:16 pm
« Reply #5849 on: February 25, 2022, 11:30:16 pm »
  All Them Witches  Fall Into Place
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9GBGbSimN24&amp;ab_channel=AllThemWitches" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9GBGbSimN24&amp;ab_channel=AllThemWitches</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5850 on: February 28, 2022, 04:11:36 pm
« Reply #5850 on: February 28, 2022, 04:11:36 pm »
  Tone Theory - Limbo Of Vanished Possibilities (Derrick Carter & The Innocent Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q5Et2Zy4-Eo&amp;ab_channel=DancinDeep" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q5Et2Zy4-Eo&amp;ab_channel=DancinDeep</a>

  Insync vs Mysteron - Inhale (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o2tCckCKVqo&amp;ab_channel=dPs_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o2tCckCKVqo&amp;ab_channel=dPs_</a>



https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5851 on: March 3, 2022, 02:01:28 pm
« Reply #5851 on: March 3, 2022, 02:01:28 pm »
  Jonathan Bree - Meadows In Bloom (feat. Britta Phillips)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pS8ioMYBjOg&amp;ab_channel=Lil%27ChiefRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pS8ioMYBjOg&amp;ab_channel=Lil%27ChiefRecords</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5852 on: March 3, 2022, 08:08:23 pm
« Reply #5852 on: March 3, 2022, 08:08:23 pm »
  Steve Lacy - Dark Red   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xRzbLQ_WKPs&amp;ab_channel=DavidDeanBurkhart" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xRzbLQ_WKPs&amp;ab_channel=DavidDeanBurkhart</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5853 on: March 3, 2022, 10:00:15 pm
« Reply #5853 on: March 3, 2022, 10:00:15 pm »
  Nina Savary - Les Passions Tristes
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RzZ9Hn48duY&amp;ab_channel=TinAngelRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RzZ9Hn48duY&amp;ab_channel=TinAngelRecords</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5854 on: March 3, 2022, 10:07:06 pm
« Reply #5854 on: March 3, 2022, 10:07:06 pm »
  Opal Onyx - Lovers Toil
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pZ7IjeBp5sg&amp;ab_channel=TinAngelRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pZ7IjeBp5sg&amp;ab_channel=TinAngelRecords</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5855 on: March 3, 2022, 10:13:39 pm
« Reply #5855 on: March 3, 2022, 10:13:39 pm »
  BEACH HOUSE - MODERN LOVE STORIES                               
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UEZy5x-krkk&amp;ab_channel=BeachHouseVideoZone" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UEZy5x-krkk&amp;ab_channel=BeachHouseVideoZone</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5856 on: March 3, 2022, 10:28:10 pm
« Reply #5856 on: March 3, 2022, 10:28:10 pm »
  Ibibio Sound Machine - Protection From Evil
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lfMh0zfIO3A&amp;ab_channel=MergeRecordsonYoutube" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lfMh0zfIO3A&amp;ab_channel=MergeRecordsonYoutube</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5857 on: March 3, 2022, 10:32:16 pm
« Reply #5857 on: March 3, 2022, 10:32:16 pm »
  Ibibio Sound Machine - All That You Want                                     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h7kBazdEQJw&amp;ab_channel=MergeRecordsonYoutube" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h7kBazdEQJw&amp;ab_channel=MergeRecordsonYoutube</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5858 on: March 4, 2022, 03:34:18 pm
« Reply #5858 on: March 4, 2022, 03:34:18 pm »
  Little Scream - People, People
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lXLM7tb6nFY&amp;ab_channel=MergeRecordsonYoutube" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lXLM7tb6nFY&amp;ab_channel=MergeRecordsonYoutube</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5859 on: March 5, 2022, 04:09:55 pm
« Reply #5859 on: March 5, 2022, 04:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February  9, 2022, 08:47:00 pm
  Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - Bubblegum Infinity
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nxfXbpXRdCQ&amp;ab_channel=PsychedelicPrnCrumpets" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nxfXbpXRdCQ&amp;ab_channel=PsychedelicPrnCrumpets</a>
  Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - Lava Lamp Pisco                                     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RAfm3OoiCKI&amp;ab_channel=PsychedelicPrnCrumpets" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RAfm3OoiCKI&amp;ab_channel=PsychedelicPrnCrumpets</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5860 on: March 5, 2022, 06:26:24 pm
« Reply #5860 on: March 5, 2022, 06:26:24 pm »
  Júníus Meyvant - Color Decay
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LBxtxMZNW0o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LBxtxMZNW0o</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5861 on: March 9, 2022, 08:10:14 pm
« Reply #5861 on: March 9, 2022, 08:10:14 pm »
  MITOCHONDRIAL SUN - Sic Transit Anima Mundi
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xfy54Vx0WGM&amp;ab_channel=ArgonautaRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xfy54Vx0WGM&amp;ab_channel=ArgonautaRecords</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5862 on: March 9, 2022, 08:14:17 pm
« Reply #5862 on: March 9, 2022, 08:14:17 pm »
  MITOCHONDRIAL SUN - The Void Begets
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gTrAxoh6Ol0&amp;ab_channel=NiklasSundin" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gTrAxoh6Ol0&amp;ab_channel=NiklasSundin</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5863 on: March 10, 2022, 06:39:08 pm
« Reply #5863 on: March 10, 2022, 06:39:08 pm »
  Curtis Harding - Forever More
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y_3sLrI7T3Y&amp;ab_channel=ANTI-Records" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y_3sLrI7T3Y&amp;ab_channel=ANTI-Records</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5864 on: March 10, 2022, 06:43:17 pm
« Reply #5864 on: March 10, 2022, 06:43:17 pm »
  Crack Cloud - Tunnel Vision
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w6ZEYWoSzN4&amp;ab_channel=CrackCloud" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w6ZEYWoSzN4&amp;ab_channel=CrackCloud</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5865 on: March 10, 2022, 08:20:57 pm
« Reply #5865 on: March 10, 2022, 08:20:57 pm »
  Crack Cloud - Swish Swash                                     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yM7-RXWp3Q8&amp;ab_channel=CrackCloud" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yM7-RXWp3Q8&amp;ab_channel=CrackCloud</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5866 on: March 10, 2022, 10:04:06 pm
« Reply #5866 on: March 10, 2022, 10:04:06 pm »
  Oblique Occasions - Hate Like Us (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_MCCrUsx8XM&amp;ab_channel=ObliqueOccasions" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_MCCrUsx8XM&amp;ab_channel=ObliqueOccasions</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5867 on: March 11, 2022, 05:00:04 pm
« Reply #5867 on: March 11, 2022, 05:00:04 pm »
  Hiroshi Yoshimura - Mist
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ytp_AAtgHts&amp;ab_channel=EvgeniyVolkov" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ytp_AAtgHts&amp;ab_channel=EvgeniyVolkov</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5868 on: March 16, 2022, 06:58:58 pm
« Reply #5868 on: March 16, 2022, 06:58:58 pm »
  Susumu Yokota - Purple Rose Minuet (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NAq0f6z5cY8&amp;ab_channel=anddbbal" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NAq0f6z5cY8&amp;ab_channel=anddbbal</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5869 on: March 16, 2022, 07:06:48 pm
« Reply #5869 on: March 16, 2022, 07:06:48 pm »
  Susumu Yokota - Long Long Silk Bridge (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/68fv01zjUu4&amp;ab_channel=anddbbal" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/68fv01zjUu4&amp;ab_channel=anddbbal</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5870 on: March 18, 2022, 08:36:27 pm
« Reply #5870 on: March 18, 2022, 08:36:27 pm »
  Kettel - Little Tongues (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MzA6MyG-CrA&amp;ab_channel=NotEimporta" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MzA6MyG-CrA&amp;ab_channel=NotEimporta</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5871 on: March 18, 2022, 09:03:51 pm
« Reply #5871 on: March 18, 2022, 09:03:51 pm »
  Tour Maubourg - Ode To Love (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q6n24OvkZzA&amp;ab_channel=Houseum" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q6n24OvkZzA&amp;ab_channel=Houseum</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5872 on: March 24, 2022, 04:38:19 pm
« Reply #5872 on: March 24, 2022, 04:38:19 pm »
  Omar S ft John FM -  Hear Me Out Again
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/r8UOKRwNQ0g&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/r8UOKRwNQ0g&amp;feature=share</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5873 on: March 25, 2022, 02:46:05 pm
« Reply #5873 on: March 25, 2022, 02:46:05 pm »
  Shearwater - Xenarthran
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6ylVfTK6j1s&amp;ab_channel=Shearwater" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6ylVfTK6j1s&amp;ab_channel=Shearwater</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5874 on: March 26, 2022, 09:28:12 pm
« Reply #5874 on: March 26, 2022, 09:28:12 pm »
  CRACK CLOUD - FAVOUR YOUR FORTUNE
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0VXYIN6sMYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0VXYIN6sMYg</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5875 on: March 31, 2022, 04:59:00 pm
« Reply #5875 on: March 31, 2022, 04:59:00 pm »
  Snips - Think About It
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_s6lzHjNDxY&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_s6lzHjNDxY&amp;feature=share</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5876 on: April 4, 2022, 01:50:59 pm
« Reply #5876 on: April 4, 2022, 01:50:59 pm »
  The Smile - Pana-vision (Radiohead Side Project)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/wKXQhFXlFs4&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/wKXQhFXlFs4&amp;feature=share</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5877 on: April 8, 2022, 11:41:29 pm
« Reply #5877 on: April 8, 2022, 11:41:29 pm »

Davida Scheffers has lived her dream in winning a contest and the opportunity to play with the dutch Orchestra. Davida suffers from an extremely painful neuromuscular condition that derailed her career, and she thought she would never get to play in a professional orchestra again... The young blond lady is her daughter and was 18 years old that day.
.

  Schindler's list - John Williams - NL orchestra
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YqVRcFQagtI&amp;ab_channel=Guillaume" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YqVRcFQagtI&amp;ab_channel=Guillaume</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5878 on: Yesterday at 02:08:34 pm
« Reply #5878 on: Yesterday at 02:08:34 pm »
  Jack White - Into The Twilight
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pwMepratiNo&amp;ab_channel=JackWhite" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pwMepratiNo&amp;ab_channel=JackWhite</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #5879 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
« Reply #5879 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm »
  Vanishing Twin - Big Moonlight
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-0cE92oSi7E&amp;ab_channel=firerecordings" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-0cE92oSi7E&amp;ab_channel=firerecordings</a>
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

