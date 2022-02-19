« previous next »
Author Topic: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)  (Read 299159 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5840 on: February 19, 2022, 05:02:10 pm »
  Babeheaven - November
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aU_-XMR976c&amp;ab_channel=Blackandwhitemusic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aU_-XMR976c&amp;ab_channel=Blackandwhitemusic</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5841 on: February 19, 2022, 05:07:58 pm »
  Sharon Van Etten - Jupiter 4                     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W4etGf2PJcA&amp;ab_channel=SharonVanEttenVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W4etGf2PJcA&amp;ab_channel=SharonVanEttenVEVO</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5842 on: February 19, 2022, 05:21:09 pm »
  Autolux - Anonymous
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I24yedfOJwQ&amp;ab_channel=PepeMartes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I24yedfOJwQ&amp;ab_channel=PepeMartes</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5843 on: February 23, 2022, 05:23:15 pm »
  Penera - VANOS2000 (Original mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dp9W4Gpj7ZI&amp;ab_channel=HATE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dp9W4Gpj7ZI&amp;ab_channel=HATE</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5844 on: February 23, 2022, 05:27:38 pm »
  Jokasti & Nek - Summer Drama (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pI5v2zvAlsM&amp;ab_channel=MordRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pI5v2zvAlsM&amp;ab_channel=MordRecords</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5845 on: February 23, 2022, 05:32:07 pm »
  Gladkazuka - Mucha Pimienta (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/thPs4sxd7zg&amp;ab_channel=EdicionesDanzaNegra" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/thPs4sxd7zg&amp;ab_channel=EdicionesDanzaNegra</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5846 on: February 23, 2022, 05:51:37 pm »
  THE LUCID FURS - Another Page
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hmDtinqPgqw&amp;ab_channel=ArgonautaRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hmDtinqPgqw&amp;ab_channel=ArgonautaRecords</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5847 on: February 23, 2022, 11:00:51 pm »
  Daughter - Hope                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DUx20QbonIk&amp;ab_channel=Kwandopp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DUx20QbonIk&amp;ab_channel=Kwandopp</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5848 on: February 23, 2022, 11:02:41 pm »
  Lia Ices - Little Marriage                       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d7iatPSscCU&amp;ab_channel=Jagjaguwar" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d7iatPSscCU&amp;ab_channel=Jagjaguwar</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5849 on: February 24, 2022, 12:07:58 am »
  Glory Box - Portishead (Cover by Lady Dandelion)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DZD9yhpj_HU&amp;ab_channel=LadyDandelion" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DZD9yhpj_HU&amp;ab_channel=LadyDandelion</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5850 on: February 25, 2022, 11:30:16 pm »
  All Them Witches  Fall Into Place
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9GBGbSimN24&amp;ab_channel=AllThemWitches" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9GBGbSimN24&amp;ab_channel=AllThemWitches</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5851 on: February 28, 2022, 04:11:36 pm »
  Tone Theory - Limbo Of Vanished Possibilities (Derrick Carter & The Innocent Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q5Et2Zy4-Eo&amp;ab_channel=DancinDeep" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q5Et2Zy4-Eo&amp;ab_channel=DancinDeep</a>

  Insync vs Mysteron - Inhale (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o2tCckCKVqo&amp;ab_channel=dPs_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o2tCckCKVqo&amp;ab_channel=dPs_</a>



Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 02:01:28 pm »
  Jonathan Bree - Meadows In Bloom (feat. Britta Phillips)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pS8ioMYBjOg&amp;ab_channel=Lil%27ChiefRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pS8ioMYBjOg&amp;ab_channel=Lil%27ChiefRecords</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm »
  Steve Lacy - Dark Red   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xRzbLQ_WKPs&amp;ab_channel=DavidDeanBurkhart" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xRzbLQ_WKPs&amp;ab_channel=DavidDeanBurkhart</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,586
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 10:00:15 pm »
  Nina Savary - Les Passions Tristes
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RzZ9Hn48duY&amp;ab_channel=TinAngelRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RzZ9Hn48duY&amp;ab_channel=TinAngelRecords</a>
