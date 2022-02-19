Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
Topic: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5840 on:
February 19, 2022, 05:02:10 pm
Babeheaven - November
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aU_-XMR976c&ab_channel=Blackandwhitemusic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aU_-XMR976c&ab_channel=Blackandwhitemusic</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5841 on:
February 19, 2022, 05:07:58 pm
Sharon Van Etten - Jupiter 4
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W4etGf2PJcA&ab_channel=SharonVanEttenVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W4etGf2PJcA&ab_channel=SharonVanEttenVEVO</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5842 on:
February 19, 2022, 05:21:09 pm
Autolux - Anonymous
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I24yedfOJwQ&ab_channel=PepeMartes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I24yedfOJwQ&ab_channel=PepeMartes</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5843 on:
February 23, 2022, 05:23:15 pm
Penera - VANOS2000 (Original mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dp9W4Gpj7ZI&ab_channel=HATE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dp9W4Gpj7ZI&ab_channel=HATE</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5844 on:
February 23, 2022, 05:27:38 pm
Jokasti & Nek - Summer Drama (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pI5v2zvAlsM&ab_channel=MordRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pI5v2zvAlsM&ab_channel=MordRecords</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5845 on:
February 23, 2022, 05:32:07 pm
Gladkazuka - Mucha Pimienta (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/thPs4sxd7zg&ab_channel=EdicionesDanzaNegra" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/thPs4sxd7zg&ab_channel=EdicionesDanzaNegra</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5846 on:
February 23, 2022, 05:51:37 pm
THE LUCID FURS - Another Page
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hmDtinqPgqw&ab_channel=ArgonautaRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hmDtinqPgqw&ab_channel=ArgonautaRecords</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5847 on:
February 23, 2022, 11:00:51 pm
Daughter - Hope
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DUx20QbonIk&ab_channel=Kwandopp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DUx20QbonIk&ab_channel=Kwandopp</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5848 on:
February 23, 2022, 11:02:41 pm
Lia Ices - Little Marriage
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d7iatPSscCU&ab_channel=Jagjaguwar" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d7iatPSscCU&ab_channel=Jagjaguwar</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5849 on:
February 24, 2022, 12:07:58 am
Glory Box - Portishead (Cover by Lady Dandelion)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DZD9yhpj_HU&ab_channel=LadyDandelion" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DZD9yhpj_HU&ab_channel=LadyDandelion</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5850 on:
February 25, 2022, 11:30:16 pm
All Them Witches Fall Into Place
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9GBGbSimN24&ab_channel=AllThemWitches" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9GBGbSimN24&ab_channel=AllThemWitches</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5851 on:
February 28, 2022, 04:11:36 pm
Tone Theory - Limbo Of Vanished Possibilities (Derrick Carter & The Innocent Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q5Et2Zy4-Eo&ab_channel=DancinDeep" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q5Et2Zy4-Eo&ab_channel=DancinDeep</a>
Insync vs Mysteron - Inhale (Original Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o2tCckCKVqo&ab_channel=dPs_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o2tCckCKVqo&ab_channel=dPs_</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5852 on:
Today
at 02:01:28 pm »
Jonathan Bree - Meadows In Bloom (feat. Britta Phillips)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pS8ioMYBjOg&ab_channel=Lil%27ChiefRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pS8ioMYBjOg&ab_channel=Lil%27ChiefRecords</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5853 on:
Today
at 08:08:23 pm »
Steve Lacy - Dark Red
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xRzbLQ_WKPs&ab_channel=DavidDeanBurkhart" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xRzbLQ_WKPs&ab_channel=DavidDeanBurkhart</a>
Logged
Capon Debaser
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5854 on:
Today
at 10:00:15 pm »
Nina Savary - Les Passions Tristes
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RzZ9Hn48duY&ab_channel=TinAngelRecords" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RzZ9Hn48duY&ab_channel=TinAngelRecords</a>
Logged
