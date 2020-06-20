Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
Author
Topic: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread) (Read 244854 times)
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
Believer
Posts: 35,278
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5560 on:
June 20, 2020, 12:50:53 PM
Umfang - Pop (Original Mix)
https://www.youtube.com/v/CIM93r3rTfs&feature=share
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://soundcloud.com/thedeadradiobroadcast
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
Believer
Posts: 35,278
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5561 on:
June 21, 2020, 02:38:13 AM
Chaka Khan - Love has fallen on Me (Original Mix)
https://www.youtube.com/v/oDWEH2GTnBQ
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://soundcloud.com/thedeadradiobroadcast
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
Believer
Posts: 35,278
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5562 on:
June 22, 2020, 01:07:21 AM
PUBLIC ENEMY - State Of The Union (STFU) featuring DJ PREMIER
https://www.youtube.com/v/OQvDRe79F8k
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://soundcloud.com/thedeadradiobroadcast
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
Believer
Posts: 35,278
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
«
Reply #5563 on:
Today
at 02:59:23 AM
Dave Clarke - [Circus Nation 2019 - Granada]
https://www.youtube.com/v/Ql82YutP2KQ
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
https://soundcloud.com/thedeadradiobroadcast
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Recommendations in Leftfield Hip Hop and Dance Music (aka the Trip Hop thread)
