« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which countries have you been to?  (Read 17728 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,103
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #320 on: February 27, 2015, 11:01:45 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on February 27, 2015, 08:47:07 pm

Same here been nowhere for 3 years since little un was born . Hopefully go somewhere this year

I'm still the only person ( so far ) who's been to Samoa though !!

And Samoan Red.
Logged

Offline Rob17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • The Ultimate Wingman
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #321 on: February 28, 2015, 08:34:19 pm »
From England:

Malaysia
Singapore
Brunei
Indonesia
China
Hong Kong
Philippines
Thailand
Australia
New Zealand
Canada
USA
Costa Rica
Ireland
Spain
France
Germany
Brussels
Holland
Egypt
Greece




Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,308
  • Big in Japan
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #322 on: February 28, 2015, 08:43:05 pm »
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Rob17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • The Ultimate Wingman
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #323 on: February 28, 2015, 08:49:49 pm »
Logged

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #324 on: February 28, 2015, 10:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on March 24, 2013, 02:24:24 am
;D


From the peoples republic of Liverpool.


Scotland.
Wales.
Malta.
France.
Spain.
Germany.
Lithuania.
Hungary.
Italy.
Netherlands.
U.S.A.
Canada.
China.
Japan.
Austria.
Australia.
Belgium.
Abu Dahbi
Greece.
Turkey.
Russia.
Portugal.
Monaco.
Vatican City

And I'm sure there's one or two others I've forgotten.
Czech Republic.

And I'm adding Poland and Peru, later in the year.
Logged

Offline mbroon

  • would like a clean space - hasn't got one
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #325 on: March 1, 2015, 12:05:06 am »
Quote from: mbroon on February  6, 2009, 03:11:56 pm
Home country: Sweden

Countries visited: Germany, Greece, Denmark, England, France, Spain and Finland.

Not too many, but I'm 15. Adding Italy, Vatican City and Scotland to that list in a few months.

Now up to 22 countries :D

Logged

Offline ShayGuevara

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,852
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #326 on: March 4, 2015, 07:41:01 am »
Not sure it warrants its own thread but currently planning a trip back to oz from Ireland through San Fran and then flying out from LA 10 days later. Plan is to go to Vegas for the UFC for at least 4 of those nights and prob only have a night or two in San Fran unless it's worth spinning back up from Vegas and then of course down to LA.

Heard good things bout San Diego. Trip is for a young couple, both of us just want to see as many of the best sites as possible, take advantage of any fun activities there is to do as well as the few nights on the drink in Vegas and maybe a night out of two in San Fran and LA.

Just looking for advice from a few people who've done this route before or who live local, will draw up an intinerary then so I can start booking hostels/hotels and rent a car stuff like that. Thanks

Rough idea of what I had in mind looks like this

Day one and two - San Fran - would like to see Yosemite or another national park maybe second day.
Day 3 - drive to Vegas, fight is that night
Day 4,5 and 6 - stay in Vegas, possibly day trip to gran canyon or somewhere like that.
Day 7,8,9 and 10 - flexible with these days, have to be back in LA for day 10 latest but plan was a couple of days there anyway.
« Last Edit: March 4, 2015, 07:45:51 am by ShayGuevara »
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. It's the way I see football, the way I see life" Bill Shankly

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,196
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #327 on: March 4, 2015, 09:37:59 am »
From Ireland

England,
Scotland,
Italy,
Portugal,
Spain,
Holland,
France,
Latvia,
USA

will be in mexico later this year too.
« Last Edit: March 4, 2015, 02:36:52 pm by Hellrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline AB LFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #328 on: March 4, 2015, 12:33:00 pm »
Scotland
Wales
ROI
Italy
France
Holland
Turkey
Jordan
India
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Maldives (in 2 months)
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #329 on: March 4, 2015, 01:35:48 pm »
Some impressive lists on here, like most I love travelling and in 2003 spewed my job and took myself abroad for 14 months.

I cant match the quantity, but with a couple of exceptions the quality is worth it.

From the Royal Borough of Huyton, but have actually travelled to......

North America (started in New York and worked my east as far as Oklahoma, ended up in a diner in Ponca City when a tornado siren went off, we all had to hide in the basement - shat my bills in fear!)

Brazil (Sao Paulo - hate the place, filthy, full of ruthless scallies and corrupt coppers, couldnt wait to get out of there)

Argentina - better than Brazil, tripped over a pavement in Rosario and fell flat on my face in front of a load fat old Argies playing chess, they didnt even raise an eyebrow.

Chile, spent a night in Santiago - beautiful place, loved it.

Czech Republic - decent, went to Prague in 2005, the stag weekend scene was starting to take effect.

Poland - love the place, visited most of southern Poland including Krakow, Katowice, Tarnow. Found Polish people, especially in rural Poland, to be warm, friendly and generous. Take away the part where we nearly got robbed in Krakow and its a fantastic place.

Others; Holland, France, Southern Ireland.

This year me and a few mates are having a road trip for 10 days through Germany and into Denmark, havent been to either country and proper cant wait to go.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Zephyr

  • Thinks of RAWK whilst pleasuring himself
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 866
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #330 on: March 6, 2015, 07:27:41 pm »
Lucky buggers!  ;D

From England:
- Spain
- Belgium

That is it haha. I'll work on it after uni.
Logged
Mint-Berry Crunch!

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,428
  • Justice for Sarina
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #331 on: March 6, 2015, 07:42:59 pm »
From Iran:

(In chronological order)

Austria
Canada
USA
Mexico
Denmark
UK
Ireland
Sweden
Spain
Norway
Germany
Czech Republic
Poland
Iceland

Adding Finland and Russia to the list in August.  :)

Biggest regret was not going to all the Baltic states & Ukraine when living in Poland. Soon hopefully
Logged

Offline SpartanTree. No deccies or lights.

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • This is ANFIELD !!!
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #332 on: March 6, 2015, 08:21:45 pm »
England.

USA, Mexico, India, Kashmir, Ireland, France, Monaco, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Czech Republic, Turkey, Spain.

Might be a couple more that I don't recall right now.
Like Scotland. 
Oh and Wales.   :)
Logged
'Siempre es posible' - my eyes have seen the glory...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=9OHC7lIfvk4

Physical death I do not fear, death of conscience is a sure death.

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #333 on: March 6, 2015, 09:48:21 pm »
Wales
Scotland
Ireland (Northern as well)
Spain
Belgium
France
USA
Canada
Mexico
Belize
Greece
Turkey
UAE
Afghanistan

Ive forgotten some  ??? sure of it..
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #334 on: March 6, 2015, 11:39:32 pm »
Used to work for a tour operator/airline and actually can't remember the total.  My mid 20's to early 30's were a haze of countries. Great stuff, can't believe it thinking back, now I'm stuck in suburbia and family life.  Much of the carribean, obviously all over Europe (well hot countries), pacific Islands, middle east, etc.  Never got to see Oz & NZ though that's the only region I missed.
Logged

Offline KERRYKOP

  • KerryKop - Fiendish Bunny Slayer, Enemy Of The Lapine Race and founder of the Benitez band. Mugs old ladies for their kindles. Grindr fiend.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,808
  • RIP Páidí Ó Sé
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #335 on: March 6, 2015, 11:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hero on March  6, 2015, 09:48:21 pm
Afghanistan
Did you get a package deal or bool it yourself?
Logged

Offline kkhaku

  • Kaladze
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
  • Twitter: k_rrar
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #336 on: March 7, 2015, 02:03:51 am »
Born and raised in England, teens and 20's in Canada, currently live in Argentina.

Argentina
Uruguay
Chile
Brazil
US
Canada
UK
Spain
Italy
Holland
India
Pakistan
Kenya
« Last Edit: March 7, 2015, 02:05:51 am by kkhaku »
Logged
"God is dead." - Freidrich Nietzsche, 1882
"Nietzsche is dead." - God, 1900

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,433
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #337 on: March 7, 2015, 02:43:09 am »
From England: 20

Wales
Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
France
Holland
Mexico
USA
Cyprus
Slovenia
Italy
(Vatican City?)
Spain
Portugal

And next year I'll be living in the Czech Republic (Prague) for around a year
« Last Edit: March 7, 2015, 02:50:31 am by Sir Psycho Sexy »
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #338 on: March 7, 2015, 05:53:38 am »
Quote from: KerryKop on March  6, 2015, 11:44:47 pm
Did you get a package deal or bool it yourself?

Ended up staying there a while mate  :D I'd also rather go back there than Belize
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline ShayGuevara

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,852
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #339 on: March 14, 2015, 08:50:03 am »
From Ireland:

England
Scotland
Wales
France
Belgium
Netherlands
Germany
Switzerland
Poland
Italy
Spain
Portugal
Morocco
America
Australia
Fiji
Indonesia
Thailand
Singapore

A lot of them were for pretty brief periods, drove around Europe a couple of times and Singapore was only 1 night. Still nice to see them though.

Croatia next on the list.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. It's the way I see football, the way I see life" Bill Shankly

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
  • * * * * * *
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 04:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on October  1, 2012, 04:38:03 pm
From: England

Scotland
Wales
Norn Iron
Rep of Ireland
France
Belgium
Spain
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Germany
Denmark
Norway
Sweden
Finland
Austria
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Greece
Turkey
Cyprus
Malta
Israel
Morocco
South Africa
USA
Antigua
Barbados
Guyana
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Yugoslavia (the part that's now in Croatia I think)

Err....that's it (I think!)

Poland
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Lithuania
Hungary
Crete
Cape Verde

40. Not too shabby!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,988
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm »
Suppose I better update my list after recent (And no so recent travels)

From: Liverpool UK.


Been to;

Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Cuba, Cyprus, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Haiti, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Panama, Portugal, Russia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Uruguay, Vietnam


Northern Ireland, Scotland, Gibraltar and Wales if we're including these - including the Faroe Isalnds, Scilly Isles as well as a few other more obscure ones.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:17:19 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,347
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 25, 2015, 08:22:17 pm
From Scotland

England
Wales
Northern Ireland
Rep. of Ireland
France
Spain (+ Tenerife)
Netherlands
Belgium
Germany
Switzerland
Austria
Slovakia
Hungary
Canada

Haven't added that much since 2015 (though done more trips to Germany and Switzerland, will be in Hungary again next month).

Norway
Denmark
Luxembourg
South Africa
Lesotho
Malta
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,367
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:41:27 pm »
From : Liverpool

Scotland
Wales
France
Belgium
Holland
Germany
Austria
Switzerland
Mainland Spain plus Majorca, Menorca, Tenerife and Lanzarote
Portugal
Greece (Crete and Zante)
Cyprus
Turkey
UAE
USA

My lads are 14 and 12, eldest has been away about 30 times and the youngest about 25 times

Wales
Mainland Spain plus Majorca, Menorca, Tenerife and Lanzarote
Portugal
Greece (Crete and Zante)
Cyprus
Turkey
UAE
USA
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which countries have you been to?
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:44:18 pm »
France
Spain
Andorra
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 