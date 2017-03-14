Poll

After reading the piece, which side are you on?

They're right to remove apostrophes, grammar should be simplified.
4 (4.9%)
The English language is wonderful as is.
58 (71.6%)
English grammar is stupid, but don't waste time trying to change it.
14 (17.3%)
me n spk eng
5 (6.2%)

Total Members Voted: 80

The Battle over Punctuation in Birmingham

Re: The Battle over Punctuation in Birmingham
Today at 12:25:57 pm
Bump. One for the pedants'  ::)

Yorkshire apostrophe fans demand road signs with nowt taken out
Council says punctuation mark must go to suit computer databases, but grammar purists see signs of falling standards

A council has provoked the wrath of residents and linguists alike after announcing it would ban apostrophes on street signs to avoid problems with computer systems.

North Yorkshire council is ditching the punctuation point after careful consideration, saying it can affect geographical databases.

The council said all new street signs would be produced without one, regardless of whether they were used in the past.

Some residents expressed reservations about removing the apostrophes, and said it risked everything going downhill. They urged the authority to retain them.

Sam, a postal worker in Harrogate, a spa town in North Yorkshire, told the BBC that signs missing an apostrophe  such as the nearby St Marys Walk sign that had been erected in the town without it  infuriated her.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/05/north-yorkshires-dropped-apostrophe-for-street-signs-upsets-residents
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Battle over Punctuation in Birmingham
Today at 12:34:55 pm
So arrogate vies with Tunbridge Wells in the infuriated/disgusted stakes. Figures.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The Battle over Punctuation in Birmingham
Today at 12:53:46 pm
Maybe they could rename it to "Walk of St Mary". ???
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The Battle over Punctuation in Birmingham
Today at 04:37:41 pm
Maybe the street name should simply be understood as referring to multiple saints, all named Mary, who are walking.
