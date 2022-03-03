Where are you at?
What a week this has been, 1.5m of rain in 6 days, flooded in, no electricity for 4 days. A once in 100yr event only eleven years after the last one...I'm one of the lucky ones tho', we live on top of a hill so we didn't suffer any flood damage, thousands are well and truly fucked. A couple of my employees have lost everything.
Still fucking raining.....only had 12 days in the last 60 where it hasnt rained.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Brisbane winters - Love them!
ANNNNDDDDDDDDDDD its back..Update to mention the latest warning from the BoM (http://www.bom.gov.au/.../nepean-hawkesburyrivers.shtml) which is now predicting river levels possibly exceeding all three of the recent floods (March 2021, March 2022, April 2022) [at North Richmond at least]! This warning revises possible peaks up to 15.0m and 13.3m at North Richmond and Windsor respectively as well upgrading flooding predictions downstream to Major levels.
We can now push the next big one out to the year 3522.https://www.betootaadvocate.com/advocate-in-focus/barnaby-says-lismore-getting-second-once-in-500-year-flood-this-month-means-no-more-floods-until-3022/
Who would trust a thing that 2 faced prick says.. tell you what, it should be mandatory that, if you have a affair for any length of time, you should be forced to quit politics.. and before anyone gets all "oh its their life, let them live it" im talking about a trust thing, if you have the want/ability to stand and tell repeated bareface lies to a partner you where supposed to spend your life with,that doesnt give the community much hope for them acting in the best interests of the publicEdit::Just read it and realised its satirical.. fuck it my point stands
