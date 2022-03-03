We can now push the next big one out to the year 3522.



https://www.betootaadvocate.com/advocate-in-focus/barnaby-says-lismore-getting-second-once-in-500-year-flood-this-month-means-no-more-floods-until-3022/



Who would trust a thing that 2 faced prick says.. tell you what, it should be mandatory that, if you have a affair for any length of time, you should be forced to quit politics.. and before anyone gets all "oh its their life, let them live it" im talking about a trust thing, if you have the want/ability to stand and tell repeated bareface lies to a partner you where supposed to spend your life with,that doesnt give the community much hope for them acting in the best interests of the publicEdit::Just read it and realised its satirical.. fuck it my point stands