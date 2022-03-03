« previous next »
Quote from: Brissyred on March  1, 2022, 04:15:45 am
What a week this has been, 1.5m of rain in 6 days, flooded in, no electricity for 4 days. A once in 100yr event only eleven years after the last one...
I'm one of the lucky ones tho', we live on top of a hill so we didn't suffer any flood damage, thousands are well and truly fucked. A couple of my employees have lost everything.

We came over to Surfers the week prior. The weather wasn't great then either by any stretch, but looks like we just missed this.

Hope you're all good, mate. Really feel for those people impacted.
Still fucking raining.....only had 12 days in the last 60 where it hasnt rained.
Quote from: capt k on March 28, 2022, 05:20:52 pm
Still fucking raining.....only had 12 days in the last 60 where it hasnt rained.


I am so fucking sick of the rain!
Quote from: capt k on March 28, 2022, 05:20:52 pm
Still fucking raining.....only had 12 days in the last 60 where it hasnt rained.

I love a sunburnt country, a land of sweeping plains, of rugged mountain ranges, of droughts and flooding rains.."

Dorothea MacKellar got this place in one.
Any of you immigrant types voting for the first time around this year?
Well today feels a little better than yesterday.  Happy End of Morrison day everyone!

Set up for the perfect weekend now if city drop points tonight.
Brisbane winters - Love them!
Quote from: BSBW on June 23, 2022, 06:53:28 am
Brisbane winters - Love them!
was in Towoomba for a week, meeting  up with the son and the grandkids...stopped at Glen Innes on the way home, was -8 .. Fkin freezing days where nice tho
ANNNNDDDDDDDDDDD  its back..


Update to mention the latest warning from the BoM (http://www.bom.gov.au/.../nepean-hawkesburyrivers.shtml) which is now predicting river levels possibly exceeding all three of the recent floods (March 2021, March 2022, April 2022) [at North Richmond at least]! This warning revises possible peaks up to 15.0m and 13.3m at North Richmond and Windsor respectively as well upgrading flooding predictions downstream to Major levels.
Quote from: capt k on Today at 07:17:21 am
ANNNNDDDDDDDDDDD  its back..


Update to mention the latest warning from the BoM (http://www.bom.gov.au/.../nepean-hawkesburyrivers.shtml) which is now predicting river levels possibly exceeding all three of the recent floods (March 2021, March 2022, April 2022) [at North Richmond at least]! This warning revises possible peaks up to 15.0m and 13.3m at North Richmond and Windsor respectively as well upgrading flooding predictions downstream to Major levels.

We can now push the next big one out to the year 3522.

https://www.betootaadvocate.com/advocate-in-focus/barnaby-says-lismore-getting-second-once-in-500-year-flood-this-month-means-no-more-floods-until-3022/
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:33:07 am
We can now push the next big one out to the year 3522.

https://www.betootaadvocate.com/advocate-in-focus/barnaby-says-lismore-getting-second-once-in-500-year-flood-this-month-means-no-more-floods-until-3022/
:lmao
Who would trust a thing that 2 faced prick says.. tell you what, it should be mandatory that, if you have a affair for any length of time, you should be forced to quit politics.. and before anyone gets all "oh its their life, let them live it" im talking about a trust thing, if you have the want/ability to stand and tell repeated bareface lies to a partner you where supposed to spend your life with,that doesnt give the community much hope for them acting in the best interests of the public

Edit::Just read it and realised its satirical.. fuck it my point stands
Quote from: capt k on Today at 12:27:57 pm
:lmao
Who would trust a thing that 2 faced prick says.. tell you what, it should be mandatory that, if you have a affair for any length of time, you should be forced to quit politics.. and before anyone gets all "oh its their life, let them live it" im talking about a trust thing, if you have the want/ability to stand and tell repeated bareface lies to a partner you where supposed to spend your life with,that doesnt give the community much hope for them acting in the best interests of the public

Edit::Just read it and realised its satirical.. fuck it my point stands

Like most satirical news shows like Last Week Tonight or Full Frontal it's best to learn about what's actually said and done with a tongue firmly planted in one's cheek.

The Betoota Advocate is by far Australia's most informative news vehicle.
