Just read the latest update from Mr McGowen. Whilst I understand the caution being taken (if I'm being honest, I'd probably have made similar decisions to those he's made over the last 2 years), I'm kinda left wondering when will be deemed the right time to open up? At what point is he comfortable to do so? It's a really difficult one, and very easy to criticise when you're not the one making a call that would almost certainly mean that you take a population from practically zero COVID to rising infections and potentially deaths. I'm not sure I could live with making that call. I dunno. We were intending to travel to Perth in April to see friends, but also to start looking at possible places to live longer term - ahead of making the move in June (when our lease here in Adelaide is up). As it stands now, after this announcement and particularly with words like "indefinitely" being used, we're very much considering staying put. If the updated aim is to have 80% triple dosed before opening up (and it's at 26% currently), it's surely going to be a case of several months more. And even then, that's without knowing what comes between now and that point. Another new variant? Suggestions that a 4th dose is needed? Again, really tough one - for everyone. I have friends there and they feel pretty let down after having the carrot dangled to them that double vax would equal an opening up, to then see that promise reneged on.