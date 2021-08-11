« previous next »
August 11, 2021, 12:03:31 pm
Grobbelrevell:
So after missing out on the first couple of places we applied for, we had a lease offer accepted on a place in Marmion (Perth) yesterday.

Ticks pretty much all of the boxes that we needed it to (including being fully furnished), and on a 12 month term, so gives us that security for the first year and then we can make a call from there on what we do next. Probably a little bit more than we wanted to spend, but then looking at the market, and given what it is, it looks like it's probably about right. I've probably just been away from Australia for too long and forgotten quite what the prices are like!

By the way, the application process is a bit mad, isn't it? Can't quite wrap my head around having to fill in a detailed application - and then have the agent contact all references - for every single application. Seems a bit crackers that they wouldn't just save themselves the time and effort and only do that for the applicant selected, or at least the final couple.

Anyway, made up that we've got this sorted in advance. Just need to not get bumped off our flight now...


Glad youve got it sorted mate . I dont know the area but see its not far from Hillarys which is good & Scarborough

Yes they do , do things here a bit arse about face at times ( backwards)

When is your flight didnt you say September?

Im assuming you have to quarantine when you arrive. If so where ?
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 12, 2021, 10:44:57 am
WEST HAM PAUL:

Glad youve got it sorted mate . I dont know the area but see its not far from Hillarys which is good & Scarborough

Yes they do , do things here a bit arse about face at times ( backwards)

When is your flight didnt you say September?

Im assuming you have to quarantine when you arrive. If so where ?


Thanks mate - us too! The place is 15-20 minute walk from the beach as well, which will be nice, especially having been used to being in the very center of England and a minimum 2-3 hours from anything resembling a shore line.

Yes, flight is booked for September 11th.

Quarantine is mandated, so yeah, 14 nights on arrival in one of their designated quarantine hotels (I wish we could do it at our own accommodation but not permitted). I know from a couple of news reports about leaks from quarantine that the Mercure is one of them. Not sure on any others.

It would be better (I think) if you were able to pre-book (and pay for) quarantine hotels in advance, so that the uncertainty around availability and where you were going was removed. As it is, we have no idea right now on any of it. Basically a case of hoping we don't get contacted in the run up to the departure day to tell us they have no spaces available, and provided that doesn't happen, then turn up on the day and hope some more.
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 12, 2021, 02:19:08 pm
Grobbelrevell:
Thanks mate - us too! The place is 15-20 minute walk from the beach as well, which will be nice, especially having been used to being in the very center of England and a minimum 2-3 hours from anything resembling a shore line.

You're now a minimum 2-3 hours flight from anything that's not Perth! You've chosen the end of the world mate :)

Granted it does have one hell of a shoreline.
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 13, 2021, 02:30:15 am
leroy:
You're now a minimum 2-3 hours flight from anything that's not Perth! You've chosen the end of the world mate :)

Granted it does have one hell of a shoreline.

Yes, I agree. It is a lovely city, totally chilled out and a stunning coast line but a feeling of isolation really hit me when I got there. Outside of that, and with a good job, I suspect it offers an outstanding lifestyle.

Having just moved to Sydney recently, I can understand the attraction in a more relaxed place. Still prefer the big smoke though, at least for now! 
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 16, 2021, 05:43:46 am
How's everyone going?

So disheartening being at footy matches 3 months ago with crowds of 80,000 to now being back in full blown lockdown with curfews.

Even moreso when you see full stadiums in the UK.
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 26, 2021, 02:51:19 pm
1k broken.  Good stuff.
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 26, 2021, 03:35:04 pm
leroy:
1k broken.  Good stuff.

Is this the death total?

The anti-lockdown protests made a bit of a splash in the UK news over the last week or so. Are they as big as the news clips seem to be making out?
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 26, 2021, 08:08:05 pm
So, we had our flight cancelled by Qatar Airways this afternoon. Just looking at any other flight options for the next couple of weeks and coming up completely blank. I can't find anything confirming it, but I'm getting very worried that flights to Australia have all been stopped...
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 26, 2021, 11:31:03 pm
Grobbelrevell:
Is this the death total?

The anti-lockdown protests made a bit of a splash in the UK news over the last week or so. Are they as big as the news clips seem to be making out?

New cases in 1 day in NSW. We're still under 1k deaths since the start of the pandemic.
August 27, 2021, 10:07:26 am
Grobbelrevell:
So, we had our flight cancelled by Qatar Airways this afternoon. Just looking at any other flight options for the next couple of weeks and coming up completely blank. I can't find anything confirming it, but I'm getting very worried that flights to Australia have all been stopped...

Entry hasn't been stopped as far as I'm aware.  Some states have stopped them when they've been in lockdown but there has been a certain amount constantly flowing in (I don't think NSW has stopped at all).  There's been a lot of people since the start of all this who've had the same treatment from airlines even when there was no decrease in the quarantine capacity.  Not sure if it's the old under-booked flights being canned or just the airlines screwing people and double selling seats at inflated prices and bumping the lower value booking. 
August 27, 2021, 10:08:13 am
Grobbelrevell:
Is this the death total?

The anti-lockdown protests made a bit of a splash in the UK news over the last week or so. Are they as big as the news clips seem to be making out?

There were some about a month ago now which were shockingly big.  The more recent ones have been what I would expect - a few hundred max.
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 28, 2021, 09:25:10 am
Grobbelrevell:
So, we had our flight cancelled by Qatar Airways this afternoon. Just looking at any other flight options for the next couple of weeks and coming up completely blank. I can't find anything confirming it, but I'm getting very worried that flights to Australia have all been stopped...


Sorry to hear this mate

Guy I know booked Business Class as felt less likely to get bumped as money talks

Cant say itll work

Any luck in last few days getting a flight ?
Re: The Aussie Thread
August 31, 2021, 11:42:56 am
leroy:
Entry hasn't been stopped as far as I'm aware.  Some states have stopped them when they've been in lockdown but there has been a certain amount constantly flowing in (I don't think NSW has stopped at all).  There's been a lot of people since the start of all this who've had the same treatment from airlines even when there was no decrease in the quarantine capacity.  Not sure if it's the old under-booked flights being canned or just the airlines screwing people and double selling seats at inflated prices and bumping the lower value booking. 

So it would appear that Australia have quietly stopped any incoming flights due to the current outbreak, and nobody seems to know for how long. Or at least, that's what we're being told (by Qatar Airways) after chasing around over the weekend. Very little information available though, and absolutely nothing official. I did subsequently register our intent to return to Australia via the DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and got an email yesterday highlighting a handful of repatriation flights that had availability over the next month, but by the time we looked they were gone.

As things stand it looks like a case of waiting to see what comes up day by day, which isn't ideal when my wife has already resigned from her job, we've already packed the house up (removal firm was due to collect this week), kids are set to finish nursery on Friday - and we signed a lease on a place in Perth as well which kicks in in about 2 weeks. A million miles from ideal, so lots of patching things up and rescheduling to be done.

WEST HAM PAUL:
Guy I know booked Business Class as felt less likely to get bumped as money talks

Cant say itll work

There's absolutely nothing at all, mate, Business, Economy or anything else. The only options we've seen are the repatriation flights that we were informed about, which are not advertised by the airline (you need a private link and passcode). I'm hoping some more of those come up in the coming days.
September 1, 2021, 03:04:03 am
I know the numbers were cut in July but I haven't seen anything since then about reduced capacity.  Wonder if the airlines are leaving those notices late in the hope that there will be increases.

Quote
The National Cabinet announced that from 14 July international passenger arrival caps will halve.

https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/news-and-updates/returning-australia-additional-flights

Not in WA but if theres anything on this end you need help with mate just send a message.   Bloody awful situation to be in.
September 1, 2021, 10:27:30 am
leroy:
I know the numbers were cut in July but I haven't seen anything since then about reduced capacity.  Wonder if the airlines are leaving those notices late in the hope that there will be increases.

Not in WA but if theres anything on this end you need help with mate just send a message.   Bloody awful situation to be in.
I'm fairly sure QLD has stopped all hotel quarantine temporarily as they have reached capacity.

I know people that took over 12 months of booking flights and having them cancelled in London before getting on a repatriation flight home.

Unfortunately with 45,000 Aussies stranded overseas, unless you're able to stump up $20,000 per person, it's very likely your flights will be cancelled.

I believe the borders to international flights for Aussie citizens will open at 80% Vax (NSW announced that today), so worst case people may have to wait until November before more flights open up again.
September 1, 2021, 12:09:17 pm
OzBomber:
I'm fairly sure QLD has stopped all hotel quarantine temporarily as they have reached capacity.

Yeah they have (excepting football players and their families...) and other states have at various times.  NSW has kept the quarantine going the whole time I believe and is still going now - which has been questioned publicly.

The less said about how we are still in this situation after 18 months the better or I might need to spend some time in the Angry Dome.

September 1, 2021, 12:20:49 pm
leroy:
Yeah they have (excepting football players and their families...) and other states have at various times.  NSW has kept the quarantine going the whole time I believe and is still going now - which has been questioned publicly.

The less said about how we are still in this situation after 18 months the better or I might need to spend some time in the Angry Dome.



Much that we all hate the current lockdowns if it wasn't for hotel quarantine (which is where this outbreak started) we'd be in mega shit. We've only got 23% fully-vaccinated and this Delta variant is different beast to last year.

Get to 70-80% fully vaccinated and you'll see hotel quarantine drop for those arriving with double-jabs.
September 1, 2021, 12:37:26 pm
My point was that 18 months in we should have more than hotel quarantine. 
September 1, 2021, 01:06:06 pm
leroy:
My point was that 18 months in we should have more than hotel quarantine.

The federal government fcked up the vaccination orders by turning down the flow of people entering the country and then filtering them through hotel quarantine. For a country of 25m we've had only 56k cases and 1k deaths.

Getting vaccines here and rolled-out is the issue.
September 2, 2021, 02:40:23 am
leroy:
My point was that 18 months in we should have more than hotel quarantine. 

Agree, if they had the same facilities nationwide that they do in Darwin, then the chances of covid ever getting into the community would have been minimal, and they would've been able to bring far more people home.

Both Australia and New Zealand have been extremely complacent regards vaccines when hotel quarantine has been proven time and time again not to be covid-proof.

The irony is they're still the two best run systems in the world.
September 3, 2021, 08:04:09 am
Grobbelrevell:
So it would appear that Australia have quietly stopped any incoming flights due to the current outbreak, and nobody seems to know for how long. Or at least, that's what we're being told (by Qatar Airways) after chasing around over the weekend. Very little information available though, and absolutely nothing official. I did subsequently register our intent to return to Australia via the DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and got an email yesterday highlighting a handful of repatriation flights that had availability over the next month, but by the time we looked they were gone.

As things stand it looks like a case of waiting to see what comes up day by day, which isn't ideal when my wife has already resigned from her job, we've already packed the house up (removal firm was due to collect this week), kids are set to finish nursery on Friday - and we signed a lease on a place in Perth as well which kicks in in about 2 weeks. A million miles from ideal, so lots of patching things up and rescheduling to be done.

There's absolutely nothing at all, mate, Business, Economy or anything else. The only options we've seen are the repatriation flights that we were informed about, which are not advertised by the airline (you need a private link and passcode). I'm hoping some more of those come up in the coming days.


Sounds shit mate
I dont know but would it worth booking just any flight you can get into Australia. Any city just get here & then worry about Perth
Re: The Aussie Thread
September 3, 2021, 04:52:56 pm
WEST HAM PAUL:

Sounds shit mate
I dont know but would it worth booking just any flight you can get into Australia. Any city just get here & then worry about Perth


Well the repatriation flights that the DFAT informed us of were into Darwin, and we would have taken that had they still been available.

Ideally it would be into Perth, but if not then a state that WA is allowing travel in from would be the next best thing.

That said, we'd take anything at this moment in time.
Re: The Aussie Thread
September 9, 2021, 11:22:22 pm
Just reading the comments from Mark McGowen yesterday. Looks like WA are keeping their borders closed both internationally and domestically until they hit at least 80% double vaccinated, estimated to be some time between February and April next year.

Fucking excellent.

In fairness, if i'm the WA (or Queensland) Premier, given they currently have zero COVID, i'm probably doing the same.
September 10, 2021, 04:21:56 am
Grobbelrevell:
Just reading the comments from Mark McGowen yesterday. Looks like WA are keeping their borders closed both internationally and domestically until they hit at least 80% double vaccinated, estimated to be some time between February and April next year.

Fucking excellent.

In fairness, if i'm the WA (or Queensland) Premier, given they currently have zero COVID, i'm probably doing the same.



Whats your commitments to Perth

Do you have to go to Perth immediately

I know youve rented a place it may be a financial hit but I suppose you could cancel

Do you have jobs lined up

I only ask as is it possible just to get into Australia get your visa activated & it may mean living in a different state or territory temporarily for anything from 2-6 months but at least your in .

As I say Im not sure of your whole situation just thinking of options 

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 10, 2021, 10:03:26 am
WEST HAM PAUL:


Whats your commitments to Perth

Do you have to go to Perth immediately

I know youve rented a place it may be a financial hit but I suppose you could cancel

Do you have jobs lined up

I only ask as is it possible just to get into Australia get your visa activated & it may mean living in a different state or territory temporarily for anything from 2-6 months but at least your in .

As I say Im not sure of your whole situation just thinking of options 



On commitments, beyond the wanting to live there part, it's really just the lease that we have in place. I'm working through the options on that with the Real Estate Agent at the moment but having looked through the T&Cs, I *think* we can break the lease, but we're liable for the rent until they find an alternate tenant. Given demand at the moment (and it being a nice place in a nice location) I wouldn't expect that to take more than a few weeks.

As you say, our main focus right now is just to get in and take the visa situation off the table, so we're just waiting for any flights to come up, to anywhere in Aus, basically. That is looking likely to mean we end up in Sydney or Melbourne (not sure what the situation is in Adelaide) for a few months until we can get to WA.

In a purely practical sense that's absolutely possible given both my wife and I work from home and are taking jobs with us, so we can technically work from anywhere.
Re: The Aussie Thread
September 22, 2021, 01:21:46 am
We had just a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Melbourne!

I've been here 16 years, never felt anything that strong before.
September 23, 2021, 08:26:06 am
Just got back to Darwin after a weeks holiday in Queensland

5 nights in Cairns & 2 nights in Townsville

Cairns is just a fabulous place so lovely beautifully kept
Townsville was also nice not quite a Cairns which is a bit special but did go to Magnetic Island which is stunning

Also visited Kuranda, Palm Cove, Port Douglas & Mission Beach four absolutely amazing places stunning scenery & beaches

If youve not been to these part of far North Queensland I highly recommend. Also great for kids
September 23, 2021, 01:33:37 pm
Yes, it's a pretty stunning part of the world. The Daintree is amazing too. On the whole, I think Queensland is as good as it gets on the nature front. Some truly breathtaking beaches and scenery around.
Re: The Aussie Thread
September 24, 2021, 11:09:24 pm
jooneyisdagod:
Yes, it's a pretty stunning part of the world. The Daintree is amazing too. On the whole, I think Queensland is as good as it gets on the nature front. Some truly breathtaking beaches and scenery around.
indeed. i remember the 1st time i went up to Cairns and drove to port Douglas. On the way, stopped with the wife to have an ice cream and a stroll along the beach. Absolutely stunning view, Golden beach for as far as the eye could see, Palm trees drooping over the edge of the beach creating the perfect shade,Glistening Aqua Blue water, Perfect.... Then i said to her. notice there is not one person either in a boat,on a surfboard or swimming in all this ?? "yeah, did you not read that sign in the carpark?"  "WARNING Crocodiles,Sharks, Irakunji, Box Jellyfish and Stingrays all inhabit this area"..
September 25, 2021, 10:26:06 am
Anyone watching the AFL Grand Final

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Im a Swans fan

So no particular favourite but wouldnt mind Melbourne to win
September 25, 2021, 11:16:37 am
WEST HAM PAUL:
Anyone watching the AFL Grand Final

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Im a Swans fan

So no particular favourite but wouldnt mind Melbourne to win

Also a Swans fan. Would love Melbourne to win as a great Dubliner named Jim Stynes played for them and because the Bulldogs beat the Swans in the 2016 GF.
September 25, 2021, 11:25:50 am
BarryCrocker:
Also a Swans fan. Would love Melbourne to win as a great Dubliner named Jim Stynes played for them and because the Bulldogs beat the Swans in the 2016 GF.


Good points 😆

Melbourne needed that half time try & regroup
Re: The Aussie Thread
Yesterday at 09:28:10 am
Looks like the international border is going to be opening up from mid-November then, with flights into (and out of) Sydney first up.

We just booked one into Sydney on the 19th. Fingers crossed it goes ahead now...
Yesterday at 09:40:59 am
Grobbelrevell:
Looks like the international border is going to be opening up from mid-November then, with flights into (and out of) Sydney first up.

We just booked one into Sydney on the 19th. Fingers crossed it goes ahead now...

Hoping to get back to Dublin to see the extended family in March. I missed by goddaughters wedding and a trad music road-trip around the country in May 2020.
Re: The Aussie Thread
Yesterday at 10:00:19 am
BarryCrocker:
Hoping to get back to Dublin to see the extended family in March. I missed by goddaughters wedding and a trad music road-trip around the country in May 2020.

Fingers crossed, mate!
Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm
Grobbelrevell:
Looks like the international border is going to be opening up from mid-November then, with flights into (and out of) Sydney first up.

We just booked one into Sydney on the 19th. Fingers crossed it goes ahead now...


Hopefully youll get here

Then off to Perth mate ?

Today at 03:08:06 am
capt k:
indeed. i remember the 1st time i went up to Cairns and drove to port Douglas. On the way, stopped with the wife to have an ice cream and a stroll along the beach. Absolutely stunning view, Golden beach for as far as the eye could see, Palm trees drooping over the edge of the beach creating the perfect shade,Glistening Aqua Blue water, Perfect.... Then i said to her. notice there is not one person either in a boat,on a surfboard or swimming in all this ?? "yeah, did you not read that sign in the carpark?"  "WARNING Crocodiles,Sharks, Irakunji, Box Jellyfish and Stingrays all inhabit this area"..


Yes, indeed. The beaches are stunning but go anywhere and then look up the place on google and invariably there's a news story about how some kid got attacked by a crocodile there 3 days ago.
Today at 03:09:18 am
WEST HAM PAUL:

Hopefully youll get here

Then off to Perth mate ?



He might even end up on the same flight as Daniel Sturridge at this rate!
