Entry hasn't been stopped as far as I'm aware. Some states have stopped them when they've been in lockdown but there has been a certain amount constantly flowing in (I don't think NSW has stopped at all). There's been a lot of people since the start of all this who've had the same treatment from airlines even when there was no decrease in the quarantine capacity. Not sure if it's the old under-booked flights being canned or just the airlines screwing people and double selling seats at inflated prices and bumping the lower value booking.



Guy I know booked Business Class as felt less likely to get bumped as money talks



Cant say itll work



So it would appear that Australia have quietly stopped any incoming flights due to the current outbreak, and nobody seems to know for how long. Or at least, that's what we're being told (by Qatar Airways) after chasing around over the weekend. Very little information available though, and absolutely nothing official. I did subsequently register our intent to return to Australia via the DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and got an email yesterday highlighting a handful of repatriation flights that had availability over the next month, but by the time we looked they were gone.As things stand it looks like a case of waiting to see what comes up day by day, which isn't ideal when my wife has already resigned from her job, we've already packed the house up (removal firm was due to collect this week), kids are set to finish nursery on Friday - and we signed a lease on a place in Perth as well which kicks in in about 2 weeks. A million miles from ideal, so lots of patching things up and rescheduling to be done.There's absolutely nothing at all, mate, Business, Economy or anything else. The only options we've seen are the repatriation flights that we were informed about, which are not advertised by the airline (you need a private link and passcode). I'm hoping some more of those come up in the coming days.