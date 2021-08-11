« previous next »
Author Topic: The Aussie Thread  (Read 270317 times)

Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4440 on: August 11, 2021, 12:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 11, 2021, 10:07:37 am
So after missing out on the first couple of places we applied for, we had a lease offer accepted on a place in Marmion (Perth) yesterday.

Ticks pretty much all of the boxes that we needed it to (including being fully furnished), and on a 12 month term, so gives us that security for the first year and then we can make a call from there on what we do next. Probably a little bit more than we wanted to spend, but then looking at the market, and given what it is, it looks like it's probably about right. I've probably just been away from Australia for too long and forgotten quite what the prices are like!

By the way, the application process is a bit mad, isn't it? Can't quite wrap my head around having to fill in a detailed application - and then have the agent contact all references - for every single application. Seems a bit crackers that they wouldn't just save themselves the time and effort and only do that for the applicant selected, or at least the final couple.

Anyway, made up that we've got this sorted in advance. Just need to not get bumped off our flight now...


Glad youve got it sorted mate . I dont know the area but see its not far from Hillarys which is good & Scarborough

Yes they do , do things here a bit arse about face at times ( backwards)

When is your flight didnt you say September?

Im assuming you have to quarantine when you arrive. If so where ?
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4441 on: August 12, 2021, 10:44:57 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on August 11, 2021, 12:03:31 pm

Glad youve got it sorted mate . I dont know the area but see its not far from Hillarys which is good & Scarborough

Yes they do , do things here a bit arse about face at times ( backwards)

When is your flight didnt you say September?

Im assuming you have to quarantine when you arrive. If so where ?


Thanks mate - us too! The place is 15-20 minute walk from the beach as well, which will be nice, especially having been used to being in the very center of England and a minimum 2-3 hours from anything resembling a shore line.

Yes, flight is booked for September 11th.

Quarantine is mandated, so yeah, 14 nights on arrival in one of their designated quarantine hotels (I wish we could do it at our own accommodation but not permitted). I know from a couple of news reports about leaks from quarantine that the Mercure is one of them. Not sure on any others.

It would be better (I think) if you were able to pre-book (and pay for) quarantine hotels in advance, so that the uncertainty around availability and where you were going was removed. As it is, we have no idea right now on any of it. Basically a case of hoping we don't get contacted in the run up to the departure day to tell us they have no spaces available, and provided that doesn't happen, then turn up on the day and hope some more.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4442 on: August 12, 2021, 02:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 12, 2021, 10:44:57 am
Thanks mate - us too! The place is 15-20 minute walk from the beach as well, which will be nice, especially having been used to being in the very center of England and a minimum 2-3 hours from anything resembling a shore line.

You're now a minimum 2-3 hours flight from anything that's not Perth! You've chosen the end of the world mate :)

Granted it does have one hell of a shoreline.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4443 on: August 13, 2021, 02:30:15 am »
Quote from: leroy on August 12, 2021, 02:19:08 pm
You're now a minimum 2-3 hours flight from anything that's not Perth! You've chosen the end of the world mate :)

Granted it does have one hell of a shoreline.

Yes, I agree. It is a lovely city, totally chilled out and a stunning coast line but a feeling of isolation really hit me when I got there. Outside of that, and with a good job, I suspect it offers an outstanding lifestyle.

Having just moved to Sydney recently, I can understand the attraction in a more relaxed place. Still prefer the big smoke though, at least for now! 
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4444 on: August 16, 2021, 05:43:46 am »
How's everyone going?

So disheartening being at footy matches 3 months ago with crowds of 80,000 to now being back in full blown lockdown with curfews.

Even moreso when you see full stadiums in the UK.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4445 on: August 26, 2021, 02:51:19 pm »
1k broken.  Good stuff.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4446 on: August 26, 2021, 03:35:04 pm »
Quote from: leroy on August 26, 2021, 02:51:19 pm
1k broken.  Good stuff.

Is this the death total?

The anti-lockdown protests made a bit of a splash in the UK news over the last week or so. Are they as big as the news clips seem to be making out?
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4447 on: August 26, 2021, 08:08:05 pm »
So, we had our flight cancelled by Qatar Airways this afternoon. Just looking at any other flight options for the next couple of weeks and coming up completely blank. I can't find anything confirming it, but I'm getting very worried that flights to Australia have all been stopped...
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4448 on: August 26, 2021, 11:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 26, 2021, 03:35:04 pm
Is this the death total?

The anti-lockdown protests made a bit of a splash in the UK news over the last week or so. Are they as big as the news clips seem to be making out?

New cases in 1 day in NSW. We're still under 1k deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4449 on: August 27, 2021, 10:07:26 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 26, 2021, 08:08:05 pm
So, we had our flight cancelled by Qatar Airways this afternoon. Just looking at any other flight options for the next couple of weeks and coming up completely blank. I can't find anything confirming it, but I'm getting very worried that flights to Australia have all been stopped...

Entry hasn't been stopped as far as I'm aware.  Some states have stopped them when they've been in lockdown but there has been a certain amount constantly flowing in (I don't think NSW has stopped at all).  There's been a lot of people since the start of all this who've had the same treatment from airlines even when there was no decrease in the quarantine capacity.  Not sure if it's the old under-booked flights being canned or just the airlines screwing people and double selling seats at inflated prices and bumping the lower value booking. 
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4450 on: August 27, 2021, 10:08:13 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 26, 2021, 03:35:04 pm
Is this the death total?

The anti-lockdown protests made a bit of a splash in the UK news over the last week or so. Are they as big as the news clips seem to be making out?

There were some about a month ago now which were shockingly big.  The more recent ones have been what I would expect - a few hundred max.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4451 on: August 28, 2021, 09:25:10 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 26, 2021, 08:08:05 pm
So, we had our flight cancelled by Qatar Airways this afternoon. Just looking at any other flight options for the next couple of weeks and coming up completely blank. I can't find anything confirming it, but I'm getting very worried that flights to Australia have all been stopped...


Sorry to hear this mate

Guy I know booked Business Class as felt less likely to get bumped as money talks

Cant say itll work

Any luck in last few days getting a flight ?
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4452 on: August 31, 2021, 11:42:56 am »
Quote from: leroy on August 27, 2021, 10:07:26 am
Entry hasn't been stopped as far as I'm aware.  Some states have stopped them when they've been in lockdown but there has been a certain amount constantly flowing in (I don't think NSW has stopped at all).  There's been a lot of people since the start of all this who've had the same treatment from airlines even when there was no decrease in the quarantine capacity.  Not sure if it's the old under-booked flights being canned or just the airlines screwing people and double selling seats at inflated prices and bumping the lower value booking. 

So it would appear that Australia have quietly stopped any incoming flights due to the current outbreak, and nobody seems to know for how long. Or at least, that's what we're being told (by Qatar Airways) after chasing around over the weekend. Very little information available though, and absolutely nothing official. I did subsequently register our intent to return to Australia via the DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and got an email yesterday highlighting a handful of repatriation flights that had availability over the next month, but by the time we looked they were gone.

As things stand it looks like a case of waiting to see what comes up day by day, which isn't ideal when my wife has already resigned from her job, we've already packed the house up (removal firm was due to collect this week), kids are set to finish nursery on Friday - and we signed a lease on a place in Perth as well which kicks in in about 2 weeks. A million miles from ideal, so lots of patching things up and rescheduling to be done.

Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on August 28, 2021, 09:25:10 am
Guy I know booked Business Class as felt less likely to get bumped as money talks

Cant say itll work

There's absolutely nothing at all, mate, Business, Economy or anything else. The only options we've seen are the repatriation flights that we were informed about, which are not advertised by the airline (you need a private link and passcode). I'm hoping some more of those come up in the coming days.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4453 on: September 1, 2021, 03:04:03 am »
I know the numbers were cut in July but I haven't seen anything since then about reduced capacity.  Wonder if the airlines are leaving those notices late in the hope that there will be increases.

Quote
The National Cabinet announced that from 14 July international passenger arrival caps will halve.

https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/news-and-updates/returning-australia-additional-flights

Not in WA but if theres anything on this end you need help with mate just send a message.   Bloody awful situation to be in.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4454 on: September 1, 2021, 10:27:30 am »
Quote from: leroy on September  1, 2021, 03:04:03 am
I know the numbers were cut in July but I haven't seen anything since then about reduced capacity.  Wonder if the airlines are leaving those notices late in the hope that there will be increases.

Not in WA but if theres anything on this end you need help with mate just send a message.   Bloody awful situation to be in.
I'm fairly sure QLD has stopped all hotel quarantine temporarily as they have reached capacity.

I know people that took over 12 months of booking flights and having them cancelled in London before getting on a repatriation flight home.

Unfortunately with 45,000 Aussies stranded overseas, unless you're able to stump up $20,000 per person, it's very likely your flights will be cancelled.

I believe the borders to international flights for Aussie citizens will open at 80% Vax (NSW announced that today), so worst case people may have to wait until November before more flights open up again.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4455 on: September 1, 2021, 12:09:17 pm »
Quote from: OzBomber on September  1, 2021, 10:27:30 am
I'm fairly sure QLD has stopped all hotel quarantine temporarily as they have reached capacity.

Yeah they have (excepting football players and their families...) and other states have at various times.  NSW has kept the quarantine going the whole time I believe and is still going now - which has been questioned publicly.

The less said about how we are still in this situation after 18 months the better or I might need to spend some time in the Angry Dome.

Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4456 on: September 1, 2021, 12:20:49 pm »
Quote from: leroy on September  1, 2021, 12:09:17 pm
Yeah they have (excepting football players and their families...) and other states have at various times.  NSW has kept the quarantine going the whole time I believe and is still going now - which has been questioned publicly.

The less said about how we are still in this situation after 18 months the better or I might need to spend some time in the Angry Dome.



Much that we all hate the current lockdowns if it wasn't for hotel quarantine (which is where this outbreak started) we'd be in mega shit. We've only got 23% fully-vaccinated and this Delta variant is different beast to last year.

Get to 70-80% fully vaccinated and you'll see hotel quarantine drop for those arriving with double-jabs.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4457 on: September 1, 2021, 12:37:26 pm »
My point was that 18 months in we should have more than hotel quarantine. 
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4458 on: September 1, 2021, 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: leroy on September  1, 2021, 12:37:26 pm
My point was that 18 months in we should have more than hotel quarantine.

The federal government fcked up the vaccination orders by turning down the flow of people entering the country and then filtering them through hotel quarantine. For a country of 25m we've had only 56k cases and 1k deaths.

Getting vaccines here and rolled-out is the issue.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4459 on: September 2, 2021, 02:40:23 am »
Quote from: leroy on September  1, 2021, 12:37:26 pm
My point was that 18 months in we should have more than hotel quarantine. 

Agree, if they had the same facilities nationwide that they do in Darwin, then the chances of covid ever getting into the community would have been minimal, and they would've been able to bring far more people home.

Both Australia and New Zealand have been extremely complacent regards vaccines when hotel quarantine has been proven time and time again not to be covid-proof.

The irony is they're still the two best run systems in the world.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4460 on: September 3, 2021, 08:04:09 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 31, 2021, 11:42:56 am
So it would appear that Australia have quietly stopped any incoming flights due to the current outbreak, and nobody seems to know for how long. Or at least, that's what we're being told (by Qatar Airways) after chasing around over the weekend. Very little information available though, and absolutely nothing official. I did subsequently register our intent to return to Australia via the DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and got an email yesterday highlighting a handful of repatriation flights that had availability over the next month, but by the time we looked they were gone.

As things stand it looks like a case of waiting to see what comes up day by day, which isn't ideal when my wife has already resigned from her job, we've already packed the house up (removal firm was due to collect this week), kids are set to finish nursery on Friday - and we signed a lease on a place in Perth as well which kicks in in about 2 weeks. A million miles from ideal, so lots of patching things up and rescheduling to be done.

There's absolutely nothing at all, mate, Business, Economy or anything else. The only options we've seen are the repatriation flights that we were informed about, which are not advertised by the airline (you need a private link and passcode). I'm hoping some more of those come up in the coming days.


Sounds shit mate
I dont know but would it worth booking just any flight you can get into Australia. Any city just get here & then worry about Perth
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4461 on: September 3, 2021, 04:52:56 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on September  3, 2021, 08:04:09 am

Sounds shit mate
I dont know but would it worth booking just any flight you can get into Australia. Any city just get here & then worry about Perth


Well the repatriation flights that the DFAT informed us of were into Darwin, and we would have taken that had they still been available.

Ideally it would be into Perth, but if not then a state that WA is allowing travel in from would be the next best thing.

That said, we'd take anything at this moment in time.
Re: The Aussie Thread
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 11:22:22 pm »
Just reading the comments from Mark McGowen yesterday. Looks like WA are keeping their borders closed both internationally and domestically until they hit at least 80% double vaccinated, estimated to be some time between February and April next year.

Fucking excellent.

In fairness, if i'm the WA (or Queensland) Premier, given they currently have zero COVID, i'm probably doing the same.
