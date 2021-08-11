

Glad youve got it sorted mate . I dont know the area but see its not far from Hillarys which is good & Scarborough



Yes they do , do things here a bit arse about face at times ( backwards)



When is your flight didnt you say September?



Im assuming you have to quarantine when you arrive. If so where ?





Thanks mate - us too! The place is 15-20 minute walk from the beach as well, which will be nice, especially having been used to being in the very center of England and a minimum 2-3 hours from anything resembling a shore line.Yes, flight is booked for September 11th.Quarantine is mandated, so yeah, 14 nights on arrival in one of their designated quarantine hotels (I wish we could do it at our own accommodation but not permitted). I know from a couple of news reports about leaks from quarantine that the Mercure is one of them. Not sure on any others.It would be better (I think) if you were able to pre-book (and pay for) quarantine hotels in advance, so that the uncertainty around availability and where you were going was removed. As it is, we have no idea right now on any of it. Basically a case of hoping we don't get contacted in the run up to the departure day to tell us they have no spaces available, and provided that doesn't happen, then turn up on the day and hope some more.