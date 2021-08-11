« previous next »
The Aussie Thread

Re: The Aussie Thread
August 11, 2021, 12:03:31 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 11, 2021, 10:07:37 am
So after missing out on the first couple of places we applied for, we had a lease offer accepted on a place in Marmion (Perth) yesterday.

Ticks pretty much all of the boxes that we needed it to (including being fully furnished), and on a 12 month term, so gives us that security for the first year and then we can make a call from there on what we do next. Probably a little bit more than we wanted to spend, but then looking at the market, and given what it is, it looks like it's probably about right. I've probably just been away from Australia for too long and forgotten quite what the prices are like!

By the way, the application process is a bit mad, isn't it? Can't quite wrap my head around having to fill in a detailed application - and then have the agent contact all references - for every single application. Seems a bit crackers that they wouldn't just save themselves the time and effort and only do that for the applicant selected, or at least the final couple.

Anyway, made up that we've got this sorted in advance. Just need to not get bumped off our flight now...


Glad youve got it sorted mate . I dont know the area but see its not far from Hillarys which is good & Scarborough

Yes they do , do things here a bit arse about face at times ( backwards)

When is your flight didnt you say September?

Im assuming you have to quarantine when you arrive. If so where ?
Re: The Aussie Thread
Yesterday at 10:44:57 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on August 11, 2021, 12:03:31 pm

Glad youve got it sorted mate . I dont know the area but see its not far from Hillarys which is good & Scarborough

Yes they do , do things here a bit arse about face at times ( backwards)

When is your flight didnt you say September?

Im assuming you have to quarantine when you arrive. If so where ?


Thanks mate - us too! The place is 15-20 minute walk from the beach as well, which will be nice, especially having been used to being in the very center of England and a minimum 2-3 hours from anything resembling a shore line.

Yes, flight is booked for September 11th.

Quarantine is mandated, so yeah, 14 nights on arrival in one of their designated quarantine hotels (I wish we could do it at our own accommodation but not permitted). I know from a couple of news reports about leaks from quarantine that the Mercure is one of them. Not sure on any others.

It would be better (I think) if you were able to pre-book (and pay for) quarantine hotels in advance, so that the uncertainty around availability and where you were going was removed. As it is, we have no idea right now on any of it. Basically a case of hoping we don't get contacted in the run up to the departure day to tell us they have no spaces available, and provided that doesn't happen, then turn up on the day and hope some more.
Re: The Aussie Thread
Yesterday at 02:19:08 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 10:44:57 am
Thanks mate - us too! The place is 15-20 minute walk from the beach as well, which will be nice, especially having been used to being in the very center of England and a minimum 2-3 hours from anything resembling a shore line.

You're now a minimum 2-3 hours flight from anything that's not Perth! You've chosen the end of the world mate :)

Granted it does have one hell of a shoreline.
Re: The Aussie Thread
Today at 02:30:15 am
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 02:19:08 pm
You're now a minimum 2-3 hours flight from anything that's not Perth! You've chosen the end of the world mate :)

Granted it does have one hell of a shoreline.

Yes, I agree. It is a lovely city, totally chilled out and a stunning coast line but a feeling of isolation really hit me when I got there. Outside of that, and with a good job, I suspect it offers an outstanding lifestyle.

Having just moved to Sydney recently, I can understand the attraction in a more relaxed place. Still prefer the big smoke though, at least for now! 
