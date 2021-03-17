« previous next »
Offline damomad

Re: The Aussie Thread
Quote from: elbow on March 16, 2021, 09:29:55 pm
There's more Reds in Sydney and Melbourne than there is in Liverpool!

This is close to the truth, loved the atmosphere of watching a game in a packed pub in the early hours of a Sunday, felt as close to outside Anfield as you could get. We filled the MCG when I was there too, there are reds far and wide.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline capt k

Re: The Aussie Thread
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January  4, 2020, 11:03:51 pm
The scale of it looks horrific, hope all the Aussies on here and families are all ok. What will it take for this to end?  Heavy rainfall presumably and I guess theres none in sight? I read that thunderstorms are generating from the smoke clouds is that right? Crazy stuff.
its finally arrived, only 15 months too late..
this is the bridge recently completed built to avoid the floods....
6 days of none stop rain, over 400mm recorded  in  and around me {Penrith area}  Madness here at the minute
Offline elbow

Re: The Aussie Thread
Quote from: capt k on March 22, 2021, 10:29:21 pm
its finally arrived, only 15 months too late..
this is the bridge recently completed built to avoid the floods....
6 days of none stop rain, over 400mm recorded  in  and around me {Penrith area}  Madness here at the minute


Bloody hell, stay safe mate.
Offline free_at_last

Re: The Aussie Thread
Quote from: damomad on March 17, 2021, 08:25:59 am
This is close to the truth, loved the atmosphere of watching a game in a packed pub in the early hours of a Sunday, felt as close to outside Anfield as you could get. We filled the MCG when I was there too, there are reds far and wide.
I've never been more proud to be a Red than that night.
When I started supporting Liverpool we had just come out of the 2nd division but that night showed what a global powerhouse we have become.
95,000 packed into the MCG(about 3000 melbourne victory fans) - from Asia, Interstate, Australian and ex-pats.
The sheer pent up frustration and passion was tangible all day(inexplicably we'd never come to OZ before even though our support has always been massive here). Fans were queuing up for 5  blocks to buy merchandise and we were singing and drinking all day in Federation Square without any hint of trouble.
 I've participated in some great YNWA's at Anfield but I knew that one before the game was special - I was next to the Melbourne Victory area and I couldn't hear myself singing and I could see the scarves up all round the rest of the ground - I remember thinking that if where I was was replicated around the ground it would be an incredible rendition(I saw it later and it was).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go-jJlGd1so
Offline MakeUsDream2005

Re: The Aussie Thread
Hi RAWK Aussies,

I hope you're all doing well down there.

I've been reading about a travel agreement between Australia and Singapore from July, and it's got me wondering when it might be possible to gain entry to Australia with a working holiday visa from the UK. I fully appreciate that this may be some time off, and there will be plenty of conditions to entry - including mandatory quarantine on arrival and most likely full vaccination. But with the UK making some good ground on the vaccination programme, what do you think the likelihood of this being allowed before the end of the year would be?

Cheers  :)
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: The Aussie Thread
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on April  3, 2021, 04:19:02 pm
Hi RAWK Aussies,

I hope you're all doing well down there.

I've been reading about a travel agreement between Australia and Singapore from July, and it's got me wondering when it might be possible to gain entry to Australia with a working holiday visa from the UK. I fully appreciate that this may be some time off, and there will be plenty of conditions to entry - including mandatory quarantine on arrival and most likely full vaccination. But with the UK making some good ground on the vaccination programme, what do you think the likelihood of this being allowed before the end of the year would be?

Cheers  :)


Hi mate,

Its an impossible question to answer really

The vaccine rollout is pretty slow here at the moment even though Covid is practically non existent.

There is approximately 30-40,000 Australian citizens still waiting to fly back to Australia & I read yesterday one couple who was on holiday in the UK when Covid hit & has taken them a year to get back to Australia

A bit of controversy here is the amount of sports stars & Hollywood celebrities that have come to Australia in recent months basically jumping the que ahead of Australian citizens is pissing some people off . Money talks


A mate of mine Australian is married to an English girl theyve not seen each other for a year shes stuck in UK & is currently only a permanent resident. They booked a one way flight $12,000 on Emirates. She has already been bumped off once so had to rebook

My point is to much up in the air at the moment to answer & international borders are closed here unless a valid exemption or as above money & celebrity talks

October Ive heard is the earliest for the borders to open & as a tourist your way down the list at the moment

So in other words no idea  ;D  :wave
Offline the oxonian

Re: The Aussie Thread
Think i read the same article as you, was 'amazed' that citizens were struggling to get back home but actors making a film were welcomed in so to speak.
Its not looking good for tourism, i've already consigned myself to not seeing my sister etc for another year , and another bloody winter here  :no
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: The Aussie Thread
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on April  4, 2021, 01:05:01 pm

Hi mate,

Its an impossible question to answer really

The vaccine rollout is pretty slow here at the moment even though Covid is practically non existent.

There is approximately 30-40,000 Australian citizens still waiting to fly back to Australia & I read yesterday one couple who was on holiday in the UK when Covid hit & has taken them a year to get back to Australia

A bit of controversy here is the amount of sports stars & Hollywood celebrities that have come to Australia in recent months basically jumping the que ahead of Australian citizens is pissing some people off . Money talks


A mate of mine Australian is married to an English girl theyve not seen each other for a year shes stuck in UK & is currently only a permanent resident. They booked a one way flight $12,000 on Emirates. She has already been bumped off once so had to rebook

My point is to much up in the air at the moment to answer & international borders are closed here unless a valid exemption or as above money & celebrity talks

October Ive heard is the earliest for the borders to open & as a tourist your way down the list at the moment

So in other words no idea  ;D  :wave

This has me concerned.

My wife and I (and the kids) are all permanent residents, and as things stand the border restrictions for Australia stipulate that you can only enter if you are either; (a) a citizen, or (b); a permanent resident, and on that basis my assumption was that we would be fine. The question I had moreso was around the flights and making sure that they actually went ahead as scheduled and weren't cancelled for any reason. We have a flight booked with Qatar Airways (London-Doha-Perth) in September, which is heavily restricted in terms of numbers (to 30 passengers, I believe, which is hopefully also in line with the caps on available quarantine places). Because the kids were granted their visas in December 2020, we have to have them enter the country before the same date this year. Missing that date should we find ourselves being bumped would cause headaches I could very much do without.

I hadn't read (or heard) about huge numbers of citizens/PRs all struggling to get back for that amount of time though (albeit if you think about it, it does make *some* sense given the heaps of wider context). I presume this was due to flights being grounded altogether for a significant portion of 2020, and/or potentially other additional factors as well (where they were coming from, or transiting via, being a 'red zone' at the time), or simply the heavily restricted number of seats/quarantine spots available, etc.

Either way, i'm crossing fingers that we don't run into the same kinds of issues come September.

As an aside, on the tourist visa point, I think there's absolutely no chance of that happening this year. None. I'd be absolutely stunned if there was any tourism into Australia in 2021. How the vaccine rollout goes in a worldwide sense, and how the COVID situation evolves alongside that, particularly once we arrive at the next winter, will be watched extremely carefully i'd imagine. As a country Australia have been uber cautious (and many would argue it's paid off for them), there's no way that'll shift now.
Offline the oxonian

Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 10:58:13 am
As a country Australia have been uber cautious (and many would argue it's paid off for them), there's no way that'll shift now.

Would of thought given circumstances you would be given leeway on activating your kids visa,, but then it is Aussie immigration so who knows, but good luck.
Yes, they've been ultra cautious, but apart from the occasional curfew etc lives pretty much back to normal over there (Perth) , not that i'm jealous ,,, much,, but i get loads of pics of people over there out in pubs and restaurants etc GGGRRR :D
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

« Reply #4409 on: Today at 02:40:34 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 10:58:13 am
This has me concerned.

My wife and I (and the kids) are all permanent residents, and as things stand the border restrictions for Australia stipulate that you can only enter if you are either; (a) a citizen, or (b); a permanent resident, and on that basis my assumption was that we would be fine. The question I had moreso was around the flights and making sure that they actually went ahead as scheduled and weren't cancelled for any reason. We have a flight booked with Qatar Airways (London-Doha-Perth) in September, which is heavily restricted in terms of numbers (to 30 passengers, I believe, which is hopefully also in line with the caps on available quarantine places). Because the kids were granted their visas in December 2020, we have to have them enter the country before the same date this year. Missing that date should we find ourselves being bumped would cause headaches I could very much do without.

I hadn't read (or heard) about huge numbers of citizens/PRs all struggling to get back for that amount of time though (albeit if you think about it, it does make *some* sense given the heaps of wider context). I presume this was due to flights being grounded altogether for a significant portion of 2020, and/or potentially other additional factors as well (where they were coming from, or transiting via, being a 'red zone' at the time), or simply the heavily restricted number of seats/quarantine spots available, etc.

Either way, i'm crossing fingers that we don't run into the same kinds of issues come September.

As an aside, on the tourist visa point, I think there's absolutely no chance of that happening this year. None. I'd be absolutely stunned if there was any tourism into Australia in 2021. How the vaccine rollout goes in a worldwide sense, and how the COVID situation evolves alongside that, particularly once we arrive at the next winter, will be watched extremely carefully i'd imagine. As a country Australia have been uber cautious (and many would argue it's paid off for them), there's no way that'll shift now.



Definitely see your concerns

Due to the unforeseen circumstances ( Covid) and with the Australian borders closed with a slow trickle of people getting in surely you have claim to a hold or some sort of temporary solution to having to get into the country by a certain date to activate your PR .

Im not sure but have you contacted Australian immigration or your migration agent?

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

« Reply #4410 on: Today at 02:48:03 am »
Another thing to consider when you move here

Due to Covid currently House , Renting & Car prices are going through the roof . To add second hand car prices here are ridiculous so expensive in England same car would be half the price

Various reasons but some are people can now see they can move away from the cities & still work from home but another is with so many Australians moving back home they need to buy things such as a House or Rent plus car(s) and this is sending prices up & creating shortfalls

A small example when we rented our house nearly 3 years ago we were the only people that turned up to view it . One rental property here last week had 22 applications sight unseen theyd not even viewed it

This is in Darwin now Perth is even worse as its a much bigger population & as it was so successful with Covid it has proved very popular with people moving to Perth over the last 6 months or so

Prices going crazy & property to buy or rent minimal
Online leroy

Re: The Aussie Thread
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 10:58:13 am
As an aside, on the tourist visa point, I think there's absolutely no chance of that happening this year. None. I'd be absolutely stunned if there was any tourism into Australia in 2021. How the vaccine rollout goes in a worldwide sense, and how the COVID situation evolves alongside that, particularly once we arrive at the next winter, will be watched extremely carefully i'd imagine. As a country Australia have been uber cautious (and many would argue it's paid off for them), there's no way that'll shift now.

Mate the border between NZ & Aus is opening in two weeks.  Obviously that's a slightly unique relationship given our reciprocal residency rights but I would not be surprised to see countries added to the "bubble" over the next few months who have similar COVID case loads or lack there-of.

Quite possible we'll end up with a scenario like we've had between states in Aus.


Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 10:58:13 am
I hadn't read (or heard) about huge numbers of citizens/PRs all struggling to get back for that amount of time though (albeit if you think about it, it does make *some* sense given the heaps of wider context). I presume this was due to flights being grounded altogether for a significant portion of 2020, and/or potentially other additional factors as well (where they were coming from, or transiting via, being a 'red zone' at the time), or simply the heavily restricted number of seats/quarantine spots available, etc.

It's been pretty visible down here and the Federal Government has done exactly dick about it. 

Politicians, the wealthy, athletes, celebrities, and co don't seem to have any trouble getting in but citizens cant.  Heaps of people repeatedly bumped from flights with late notice.  Fuck we event sent an ex-senator galavanting around the world in an RAAF VIP jet lobying to be the secretary-general of the OECD.  It's pretty disgraceful to be honest.

Fingers crossed it's different by the time you're trying to get out here but who knows man.
