

Hi mate,



Its an impossible question to answer really



The vaccine rollout is pretty slow here at the moment even though Covid is practically non existent.



There is approximately 30-40,000 Australian citizens still waiting to fly back to Australia & I read yesterday one couple who was on holiday in the UK when Covid hit & has taken them a year to get back to Australia



A bit of controversy here is the amount of sports stars & Hollywood celebrities that have come to Australia in recent months basically jumping the que ahead of Australian citizens is pissing some people off . Money talks





A mate of mine Australian is married to an English girl theyve not seen each other for a year shes stuck in UK & is currently only a permanent resident. They booked a one way flight $12,000 on Emirates. She has already been bumped off once so had to rebook



My point is to much up in the air at the moment to answer & international borders are closed here unless a valid exemption or as above money & celebrity talks



October Ive heard is the earliest for the borders to open & as a tourist your way down the list at the moment



So in other words no idea



This has me concerned.My wife and I (and the kids) are all permanent residents, and as things stand the border restrictions for Australia stipulate that you can only enter if you are either; (a) a citizen, or (b); a permanent resident, and on that basis my assumption was that we would be fine. The question I had moreso was around the flights and making sure that they actually went ahead as scheduled and weren't cancelled for any reason. We have a flight booked with Qatar Airways (London-Doha-Perth) in September, which is heavily restricted in terms of numbers (to 30 passengers, I believe, which is hopefully also in line with the caps on available quarantine places). Because the kids were granted their visas in December 2020, we have to have them enter the country before the same date this year. Missing that date should we find ourselves being bumped would cause headaches I could very much do without.I hadn't read (or heard) about huge numbers of citizens/PRs all struggling to get back for that amount of time though (albeit if you think about it, it does make *some* sense given the heaps of wider context). I presume this was due to flights being grounded altogether for a significant portion of 2020, and/or potentially other additional factors as well (where they were coming from, or transiting via, being a 'red zone' at the time), or simply the heavily restricted number of seats/quarantine spots available, etc.Either way, i'm crossing fingers that we don't run into the same kinds of issues come September.As an aside, on the tourist visa point, I think there's absolutely no chance of that happening this year. None. I'd be absolutely stunned if there was any tourism into Australia in 2021. How the vaccine rollout goes in a worldwide sense, and how the COVID situation evolves alongside that, particularly once we arrive at the next winter, will be watched extremely carefully i'd imagine. As a country Australia have been uber cautious (and many would argue it's paid off for them), there's no way that'll shift now.