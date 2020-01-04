« previous next »
The Aussie Thread

capt k

  aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 5,312
  id rather be fishing
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4360 on: January 4, 2020, 12:59:39 PM
Quote from: capt k on January  4, 2020, 01:36:09 AM

BTW, its now 43C  with an expected top of 47 where i am..

well even that was wrong...

Heat records around Australia have continued to tumble today, with the ACT reaching its highest-ever recorded temperature and Penrith topping 48.9 degrees Celsius.  49 C.. had to drink copious amounts of ale to take the edge off the heat.
jooneyisdagod

  Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 19,109
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4361 on: January 4, 2020, 01:01:32 PM
And in the midst of all this, the PM has released a marketing video on behalf of his party with a list of "actions" his government has taken to tackle this problem, complete with upbeat music and everything. What a pathetic twat. He does not deserve to be in this position.
gerrardsarmy

  Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  Believer
  Posts: 3,399
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4362 on: January 4, 2020, 10:53:21 PM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January  4, 2020, 01:01:32 PM
And in the midst of all this, the PM has released a marketing video on behalf of his party with a list of "actions" his government has taken to tackle this problem, complete with upbeat music and everything. What a pathetic twat. He does not deserve to be in this position.

Is he stupid? Is he calculating? Is he ignorant? That ad is one of the most tone-deaf things I've ever seen. His reputation is beyond repair at this point.

He also said that the Federal Government will not wait for the States to request resources which has been the long standing protocol in these situations, and that the Federal Govt. is taking control and deploying the troops and the water bombers and the trucks as they see fit. This is a show of leadership in face of great tragedy. Here I stand, taking charge of the situation.

Mate, you had warnings from NSW rural fire back in MARCH, APRIL, and SEPTEMBER.

Then a few hours later he releases his video complete with a "DONATE" link that donates money to the LIBERAL PARTY and not the many services requiring financial aid.

As the ABC put it last night; partisan to the end.
BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 78,128
  Poultry in Motion
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4363 on: January 4, 2020, 11:03:51 PM
The scale of it looks horrific, hope all the Aussies on here and families are all ok. What will it take for this to end?  Heavy rainfall presumably and I guess theres none in sight? I read that thunderstorms are generating from the smoke clouds is that right? Crazy stuff.
Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 6,653
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4364 on: January 4, 2020, 11:23:02 PM
Spent a few months in Aus in summer, visited the Blue Mountains and seeing the scale of destruction that's happened in such a beautiful part of the World is heartbreaking. All the best to you guys over there.

I've been wondering why they haven't been using planes to tackle the fires, considering the scale. I saw Scott Morrison getting some stick for 'rejecting' the offer of them from the US?
elbow

  grease
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 3,264
  Boss Tha
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4365 on: January 4, 2020, 11:45:42 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January  4, 2020, 11:03:51 PM
The scale of it looks horrific, hope all the Aussies on here and families are all ok. What will it take for this to end?  Heavy rainfall presumably and I guess theres none in sight? I read that thunderstorms are generating from the smoke clouds is that right? Crazy stuff.

Yep, the fires are generating their own lightning strikes.

Theres no rainfall at all in some of these areas and none coming any time soon.

Basically, air water dumps and cooler conditions are whats needed.

Re: Greenies denying planned burns, etc. They dont have the power to do anything, so not sure why they are getting blamed. This one is squarely on Morrison.
gerrardsarmy

  Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  Believer
  Posts: 3,399
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4366 on: January 4, 2020, 11:53:49 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January  4, 2020, 11:03:51 PM
The scale of it looks horrific, hope all the Aussies on here and families are all ok. What will it take for this to end?  Heavy rainfall presumably and I guess theres none in sight?


The heat and wind is easing in many areas which is welcome, it's raining here in Melbourne and I'm seeing on Twitter that there is rain in Benalla which is up to the Northeast closer to fire affected areas. However, there have been predictions that these fires could last a further 6-8 weeks.

Quote
I read that thunderstorms are generating from the smoke clouds is that right? Crazy stuff.

The thunderstorms that get generated are called supercell thunderstorms or mesocyclonic (medium-scale rotating storms) which come with their own wind patterns and sometimes dry lightning. Conditions become unpredictable at a time when being able to predict the spread of embers (the wind) is so important.
kj999

  180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  Kopite
  Posts: 916
  Maths Mug!
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4367 on: February 16, 2020, 06:11:49 AM
Hey Aussie Reds! I'm a Liverpool Red who lives in Bali... I'm visiting Perth/Fremantle next week and I'll be in town when the Atletico game is on. Anyone know of anywhere that might show the game in Perth or Fremantle? I'm aware it's the middle of the bloody night and I have no idea what Aussie law is on opening hours for pubs etc... so please excuse my naivety !!
the oxonian

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  • ******
  Posts: 981
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4368 on: February 16, 2020, 07:09:49 AM
Crown casino , Burswood is your best bet, havnt been there for a few years but pretty sure they got a 24hr sports bar there
for earlier kick off games , the West Australian supporters club hire out a function room (2nd floor) in the Doubletree hotel in norhtbridge
kj999

  180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 916
  Maths Mug!
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4369 on: February 16, 2020, 07:18:39 AM
Quote from: the oxonian on February 16, 2020, 07:09:49 AM
Crown casino , Burswood is your best bet, havnt been there for a few years but pretty sure they got a 24hr sports bar there
for earlier kick off games , the West Australian supporters club hire out a function room (2nd floor) in the Doubletree hotel in norhtbridge

Much appreciated mate, thanks
Scaryscouse

  Purveyor of shite english lager
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,573
  Nice packet of Crunchy Nut you got here
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4370 on: March 19, 2020, 11:15:02 PM
G'day lads. Hope yee are all keeping well. Mad times we're living in at the moment, hope everyone's jobs etc are all secure.
WEST HAM PAUL

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,471
  I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4371 on: March 20, 2020, 03:54:07 AM
Quote from: Scaryscouse on March 19, 2020, 11:15:02 PM
G'day lads. Hope yee are all keeping well. Mad times we're living in at the moment, hope everyone's jobs etc are all secure.

Hi Owen,

How are you ?

How is it in Brisbane . Is the city heading for lockdown .

Darwin so far (touch wood) hasn't been badly affected. Yes all major events over the next two months have been cancelled or postponed.

We've just had our second case confirmed today so by other places standards very very low.

The roads and the city are quieter but generally still most going about their daily business. Supermarkets have been raided but not as bad as other cities

Darwin's economy struggles anyway with the isolation and the high cost of living. Plus the seasonal weather. So it can ill afford to have the city in lockdown as over the last 18 months a lot of small businesses have folded. Those here now already struggling can't afford a big hit now as it could almost decimate the city of businesses.

So a difficult one for the NT Government to think about. Jetstar has cancelled all flights in and out of Darwin , Qantas down to about 30% in and out and only from major cities. The NT Government is considering closing its borders as they can't let the virus hit the indigenous communities it could wipe them out.

Darwin's isolation has helped in some degree with the virus difficult to get here as the nearest big city is 3,000km away plus we only have a small airport not to many flights in and out and even less now.

Plus talk says that the virus doesn't catch hold so good in hot climates and were the hottest continuous in Australia its 30-35 degrees everyday all year round.

Scaryscouse

  Purveyor of shite english lager
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,573
  Nice packet of Crunchy Nut you got here
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4372 on: April 9, 2020, 03:39:02 AM
Ah, howya Paul, sorry mate, I hadn't checked back in. How's things been going up there? We're pretty much in full lockdown. While not really the same scale, the small business' are having the shit kicked out of them with all the restrictions. Hope the walls aren't closing in on you with the isolations, a steady diet of podcasts, netflix and xbox has barely keeping me sane.





WEST HAM PAUL

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,471
  I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4373 on: May 12, 2020, 12:35:53 PM
Quote from: Scaryscouse on April  9, 2020, 03:39:02 AM
Ah, howya Paul, sorry mate, I hadn't checked back in. How's things been going up there? We're pretty much in full lockdown. While not really the same scale, the small business' are having the shit kicked out of them with all the restrictions. Hope the walls aren't closing in on you with the isolations, a steady diet of podcasts, netflix and xbox has barely keeping me sane



Hi mate

Apologies been a while

Hopefully your all good

We had the best news today we got granted our Permanent Residency which is great

The NT has been the best place to live in during this period we so lucky . Cafes and restaurants opening up Friday with a few restrictions then should go full on on about two weeks if all good

How;s it your end now
Scaryscouse

  Purveyor of shite english lager
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,573
  Nice packet of Crunchy Nut you got here
Re: The Aussie Thread
Reply #4374 on: Today at 11:38:15 PM
Beauty! What a year it's been Aussie reds. Hope you all have a blast celebrating.
