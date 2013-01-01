And in the midst of all this, the PM has released a marketing video on behalf of his party with a list of "actions" his government has taken to tackle this problem, complete with upbeat music and everything. What a pathetic twat. He does not deserve to be in this position.



Is he stupid? Is he calculating? Is he ignorant? That ad is one of the most tone-deaf things I've ever seen. His reputation is beyond repair at this point.He also said that the Federal Government will not wait for the States to request resources which has been the long standing protocol in these situations, and that the Federal Govt. is taking control and deploying the troops and the water bombers and the trucks as they see fit. This is a show of leadership in face of great tragedy. Here I stand, taking charge of the situation.Mate, you had warnings from NSW rural fire back in MARCH, APRIL, and SEPTEMBER.Then a few hours later he releases his video complete with a "DONATE" link that donates money to the LIBERAL PARTY and not the many services requiring financial aid.As the ABC put it last night; partisan to the end.