The Aussie Thread

Quote from: capt k

BTW, its now 43C  with an expected top of 47 where i am..

well even that was wrong...

Heat records around Australia have continued to tumble today, with the ACT reaching its highest-ever recorded temperature and Penrith topping 48.9 degrees Celsius.  49 C.. had to drink copious amounts of ale to take the edge off the heat.
And in the midst of all this, the PM has released a marketing video on behalf of his party with a list of "actions" his government has taken to tackle this problem, complete with upbeat music and everything. What a pathetic twat. He does not deserve to be in this position.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Quote from: jooneyisdagod
And in the midst of all this, the PM has released a marketing video on behalf of his party with a list of "actions" his government has taken to tackle this problem, complete with upbeat music and everything. What a pathetic twat. He does not deserve to be in this position.

Is he stupid? Is he calculating? Is he ignorant? That ad is one of the most tone-deaf things I've ever seen. His reputation is beyond repair at this point.

He also said that the Federal Government will not wait for the States to request resources which has been the long standing protocol in these situations, and that the Federal Govt. is taking control and deploying the troops and the water bombers and the trucks as they see fit. This is a show of leadership in face of great tragedy. Here I stand, taking charge of the situation.

Mate, you had warnings from NSW rural fire back in MARCH, APRIL, and SEPTEMBER.

Then a few hours later he releases his video complete with a "DONATE" link that donates money to the LIBERAL PARTY and not the many services requiring financial aid.

As the ABC put it last night; partisan to the end.
The scale of it looks horrific, hope all the Aussies on here and families are all ok. What will it take for this to end?  Heavy rainfall presumably and I guess theres none in sight? I read that thunderstorms are generating from the smoke clouds is that right? Crazy stuff.
Spent a few months in Aus in summer, visited the Blue Mountains and seeing the scale of destruction that's happened in such a beautiful part of the World is heartbreaking. All the best to you guys over there.

I've been wondering why they haven't been using planes to tackle the fires, considering the scale. I saw Scott Morrison getting some stick for 'rejecting' the offer of them from the US?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
The scale of it looks horrific, hope all the Aussies on here and families are all ok. What will it take for this to end?  Heavy rainfall presumably and I guess theres none in sight? I read that thunderstorms are generating from the smoke clouds is that right? Crazy stuff.

Yep, the fires are generating their own lightning strikes.

Theres no rainfall at all in some of these areas and none coming any time soon.

Basically, air water dumps and cooler conditions are whats needed.

Re: Greenies denying planned burns, etc. They dont have the power to do anything, so not sure why they are getting blamed. This one is squarely on Morrison.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
The scale of it looks horrific, hope all the Aussies on here and families are all ok. What will it take for this to end?  Heavy rainfall presumably and I guess theres none in sight?


The heat and wind is easing in many areas which is welcome, it's raining here in Melbourne and I'm seeing on Twitter that there is rain in Benalla which is up to the Northeast closer to fire affected areas. However, there have been predictions that these fires could last a further 6-8 weeks.

Quote
I read that thunderstorms are generating from the smoke clouds is that right? Crazy stuff.

The thunderstorms that get generated are called supercell thunderstorms or mesocyclonic (medium-scale rotating storms) which come with their own wind patterns and sometimes dry lightning. Conditions become unpredictable at a time when being able to predict the spread of embers (the wind) is so important.
