Think the snow caught Liverpool and Wirral council out. Roads really bad this morning in South Liverpool and Ellsemere Port. Doesn't look like they were gritted or plowed at all.



Definitely. I didn't see any gritters out last night, either before the snow started or while it was falling. We were getting ready to take the dog over to the park for his last toilet visit of the night just before midnight. It was just starting with what looked like sleet. By the time we got our coats on and went out it was snowing. Within 20 minutes everything was white and it was chucking it down with pancake style flakes.I've always said Sefton Park has more weirdos per square mile than anywhere else in Liverpool. Or it attracts them, at least. Dickheads out last night doing donuts in their expensive BMW in the snow. An adult at 2am suddenly deciding to lie down on the pavement and flap around making a snow angel. 🙃 Some fella dressed in black walking into the middle of the big field then just standing there for ages like a scarecrow.Oh, something interesting last night was later on around 3am after the snow stopped. Looking across the Wirral the sky was illuminated with a red glow which looked like the Northern Lights. Of course, it couldn't have been because the sky was cloudy. It was something reflecting off the cloud base. I've googled it but saw no reports. What I did see were photos that looked the same, but from other locations and times. Apparently, those were greenhouse lights used by year-round crop growers. The coloured light being used to assist plant growth. Is anyone aware of such growers (not scally pot grows)on the Wirral or north Wales?It looked pretty spectacular, and I've never seen in before.Ah, now we have more heavy hail/snow moving in here. It's lashing down with it. ⛄