« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 334747 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,710
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 12:37:38 pm »
My lads flying today with the RAF cadets got cancelled yesterday due to forecast poor visibilty - visibility is fine today :butt
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 12:38:56 pm »
this morning's early call from my boss telling me not to come in until tomorrow was a marvellously unexpected late chrimbo gift......I love the snow me  8)
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,574
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 12:44:16 pm »
it's all fine if you can just stay in, be arsed with all the slippy slush we had last night though. Can't believe they didn't even attempt to grit (either the council or the club!) the entrances to Stanley park. On the way home was a massive bottleneck as people struggled to safely walk down the little ramp cos it was all slippy.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,407
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 12:58:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:37:38 pm
My lads flying today with the RAF cadets got cancelled yesterday due to forecast poor visibilty - visibility is fine today :butt
Rob, airfields tend to be in low-lying plains surrounded by grass. Horizontal visibility and/or low cloud is a common issue, especially in more rural/smaller airfields. Was it Woodvale? What was the TAF?
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,710
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:58:39 pm
Rob, airfields tend to be in low-lying plains surrounded by grass. Horizontal visibility and/or low cloud is a common issue, especially in more rural/smaller airfields. Was it Woodvale? What was the TAF?

Yeah Woodvale. Its a PITA as he's never available when they get offered the chance to fly - he's obviously flying a lot due to doing his PPL, he's got something like 20hrs in, but he's not been up with the cadets yet. He checked at about 9am I think it was and they could have flown. I had a lesson at Blackpool before crimbo, foggy as and then boom, cleared enough to go up for an hour.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,881
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qbRydk4NVYc?si=0-6Nv8Ly8Axl4fs3" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qbRydk4NVYc?si=0-6Nv8Ly8Axl4fs3</a>
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,602
  • Scrubbers
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 02:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qbRydk4NVYc?si=0-6Nv8Ly8Axl4fs3" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qbRydk4NVYc?si=0-6Nv8Ly8Axl4fs3</a>

Is this the first time you've been caught on camera?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,710
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 02:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 02:45:09 pm
Is this the first time you've been caught on camera?

Nah, Merseyside Police have loads of him on CCTV
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,407
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 03:20:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm
Yeah Woodvale. Its a PITA as he's never available when they get offered the chance to fly - he's obviously flying a lot due to doing his PPL, he's got something like 20hrs in, but he's not been up with the cadets yet. He checked at about 9am I think it was and they could have flown. I had a lesson at Blackpool before crimbo, foggy as and then boom, cleared enough to go up for an hour.
Airfield signifier is EGOW. These days, TAFs and METARS have "civvie versions", wherein the code is translated to normal speak. Just google it :)
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,710
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 03:54:12 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:20:34 pm
Airfield signifier is EGOW. These days, TAFs and METARS have "civvie versions", wherein the code is translated to normal speak. Just google it :)

Nice one Jim - running VFR with 10km + visibilty at both Woodvale and Blackpool - I should have sent him to blackpool to fly with his instructor
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,881
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 04:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 02:45:09 pm
Is this the first time you've been caught on camera?
let it go mate.

Ive apologised for the trainers remarks ;D
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,931
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 05:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 04:00:00 pm
let it go mate.

Ive apologised for the trainers remarks ;D

 :lmao
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 09:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qbRydk4NVYc?si=0-6Nv8Ly8Axl4fs3" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qbRydk4NVYc?si=0-6Nv8Ly8Axl4fs3</a>

The way he says pepper sounds like us . I remember once going to a European away and the girl behind the desk at the airport was Irish. She said to a Scouse lad infront of us with all her professional charm ' I recognise that accent ' he says to her ' ya should do we got it from youse ' . Class.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,344
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 12:38:57 am »
It's a whiteout in Sefton Park right now. ⛄

Great out there with the dog. Could be a nightmare on the roads in the morning, though.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,044
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 07:01:08 am »
Surprising to wake up to another 2 inches of snow this morning, my daughter was going out at 6.15 so I probably sounded like a noisey twat to the neighbours clearing it all off.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,272
  • Kloppite
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 07:08:44 am »
Surprised by it to, supposed to be light rain showers from 9am, & 4C so none of the snow will stick.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,710
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 07:26:10 am »
Went the loo just before 2am and it was white outside, must be raining now as only some snow left on the cars, road and paths clear. I'm staying in bed until 9. WFH is boss.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,574
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 07:37:42 am »
was surprised to see the snow morning and luckily the dog didn't want to go out in it either ;D
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,129
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 07:45:10 am »
Think the snow caught Liverpool and Wirral council out. Roads really bad this morning in South Liverpool and Ellsemere Port. Doesn't look like they were gritted or plowed at all.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,093
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 08:18:16 am »
Surprised to wake up to 2 inches this morning. Didnt expect Crosby Nick in my bed.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,272
  • Kloppite
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 08:30:41 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:45:10 am
Think the snow caught Liverpool and Wirral council out. Roads really bad this morning in South Liverpool and Ellsemere Port. Doesn't look like they were gritted or plowed at all.

Seems like it's caught everyone out, buses are running up to 30 plus minutes late right now.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,344
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 11:23:14 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:45:10 am
Think the snow caught Liverpool and Wirral council out. Roads really bad this morning in South Liverpool and Ellsemere Port. Doesn't look like they were gritted or plowed at all.
Definitely. I didn't see any gritters out last night, either before the snow started or while it was falling. We were getting ready to take the dog over to the park for his last toilet visit of the night just before midnight. It was just starting with what looked like sleet. By the time we got our coats on and went out it was snowing. Within 20 minutes everything was white and it was chucking it down with pancake style flakes.

I've always said Sefton Park has more weirdos per square mile than anywhere else in Liverpool. Or it attracts them, at least. Dickheads out last night doing donuts in their expensive BMW in the snow. An adult at 2am suddenly deciding to lie down on the pavement and flap around making a snow angel. 🙃 Some fella dressed in black walking into the middle of the big field then just standing there for ages like a scarecrow.  :rollseyes

Oh, something interesting last night was later on around 3am after the snow stopped. Looking across the Wirral the sky was illuminated with a red glow which looked like the Northern Lights. Of course, it couldn't have been because the sky was cloudy. It was something reflecting off the cloud base. I've googled it but saw no reports. What I did see were photos that looked the same, but from other locations and times. Apparently, those were greenhouse lights used by year-round crop growers. The coloured light being used to assist plant growth. Is anyone aware of such growers (not scally pot grows)  :) on the Wirral or north Wales?

It looked pretty spectacular, and I've never seen in before.

Ah, now we have more heavy hail/snow moving in here. It's lashing down with it. ⛄
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,821
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 11:26:36 am »
The weather was a bit misleading as well. It said originally that we would have the snow from the weekend until Tuesday. But it relatively disappeared around Monday. I am not sure anyone was saying we'd get more snow. Sometimes the weather does change.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
Fuck off !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,272
  • Kloppite
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 11:40:25 am »
At least i don't have to venture out today, but tracking my local bus routes earlier & one of them took 2 hours to do a 38 minute trip, & had a load of buses backed up at one end of the route as well.
 
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,492
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 11:48:07 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:37:42 am
was surprised to see the snow morning and luckily the dog didn't want to go out in it either ;D
Our Roxy loved it.
She did a massive zoomie around the garden and finished it off by bouncing on the trampoline that is full of snow for about 20 minutes.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,710
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 11:48:20 am »
A mate is flying to the Canaries today, so watching a live stream from Manc airport - its been snowing on and off all morning here, they're running 90 mins late, its chaos over there, snow everywhere, no visibility, planes queueing after landing for gates, planes sat on the taxi ways since 10:30 and still there- mate got away 90 mins late, but at least he's on his way
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,407
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 12:02:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:26:36 am
The weather was a bit misleading as well. It said originally that we would have the snow from the weekend until Tuesday. But it relatively disappeared around Monday. I am not sure anyone was saying we'd get more snow. Sometimes the weather does change.
I was going to post a couple of days ago that you have more coming, but as I was writing, I refreshed the forecast and it had changed, raising the ambient air temp and turning the precip to rain. Just as I mentioned before the last match, it's notoriously hard to predict what the cold layer will do. Looks like you got battered...........! FYI, the original forecast also said Thu/Fri for snow.....
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,272
  • Kloppite
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
Forecast rain showers most of the rest of today, dry all through tomorrow, sleat/snow for overnight Wednesday well into Thursday morning, & fog now on Friday morning, with more sleat/snow overnight Friday/Saturday.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,574
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 12:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:48:07 am
Our Roxy loved it.
She did a massive zoomie around the garden and finished it off by bouncing on the trampoline that is full of snow for about 20 minutes.

he used to go nuts when he saw it but he took one look this morning and backed into the house ;D
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,407
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:23:14 am
Oh, something interesting last night was later on around 3am after the snow stopped. Looking across the Wirral the sky was illuminated with a red glow which looked like the Northern Lights. Of course, it couldn't have been because the sky was cloudy.
More like you're looking west, not north ;D
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,407
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 12:37:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:18:16 am
Surprised to wake up to 2 inches this morning. Didnt expect Crosby Nick in my bed.
Burn. ;D (that'll melt some snow......)
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,344
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 12:41:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:25:26 pm
More like you're looking west, not north ;D
Yes, I was looking west.  :D

Mind you, a month or so ago I did finally get to see the Northern Lights, and they were amazing. Ironically, it was at Crosby Beach and much of it was seen looking west over Liverpool Bay towards Anglesey.

That will live with me forever, and I almost missed them. It was really cold, the car park at the beach was chocca block and we couldn't see anything at all up there. At midnight loads of people jibbed it off and drove away. I said to myself that I'd give it a few more minutes. Five minutes later the sky went red over Liverpool Bay, then overhead, before also going green over the north west and north. Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. Almost spiritual.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:43 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,767
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:16:46 pm
Forecast rain showers most of the rest of today, dry all through tomorrow, sleat/snow for overnight Wednesday well into Thursday morning, & fog now on Friday morning, with more sleat/snow overnight Friday/Saturday.

Doesn't look like rain showers all day to me. It's on and off hail stones and sleet. The ground is a mess with snow sludge, and it's not going away. With the nights forecast to hit record lows, it's going to freeze and be really treacherous tomorrow and the next days.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,767
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4914 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:41:47 pm
Yes, I was looking west.  :D

Mind you, a month or so ago I did finally get to see the Northern Lights, and they were amazing. Ironically, it was at Crosby Beach and much of it was seen looking west over Liverpool Bay towards Anglesey.

That will live with me forever, and I almost missed them. It was really cold, the car park at the beach was chocca block and we couldn't see anything at all up there. At midnight loads of people jibbed it off and drove away. I said to myself that I'd give it a few more minutes. Five minutes later the sky went red over Liverpool Bay, then overhead, before also going green over the north west and north. Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. Almost spiritual.

I went to Formby beach to catch them, but all that lights I could see was Blackpool. ::)


Regarding the red glow over the Wirral - I can't recall seeing any large greenhouses or anything like that there. Wonder if it was just red because of some sort of fine fog in the air, scattering the light?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,821
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4915 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:02:51 pm
I was going to post a couple of days ago that you have more coming, but as I was writing, I refreshed the forecast and it had changed, raising the ambient air temp and turning the precip to rain. Just as I mentioned before the last match, it's notoriously hard to predict what the cold layer will do. Looks like you got battered...........! FYI, the original forecast also said Thu/Fri for snow.....

We were supposed to have a sunny day on Wednesday, that's probably changed now as well. I am guessing wind as well can change the direction of the weather. I must have missed the snow for Thu/Fri. Having said that I am working from home on Friday so I don't care about the weather then.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,710
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4916 on: Today at 12:50:42 pm »
I'm going to a party Saturday, was planning to work, but swapped it with last Saturday, looks like I've fluked it ;D

If the snows not mad, after our games been on, I'm taking the eldest to a local RC flying club to get shown how to fly the spitfire model I got him for Christmas
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,272
  • Kloppite
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4917 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:43:40 pm
Doesn't look like rain showers all day to me. It's on and off hail stones and sleet. The ground is a mess with snow sludge, and it's not going away. With the nights forecast to hit record lows, it's going to freeze and be really treacherous tomorrow and the next days.

I'm looking at BBC forecast [Moreton, Wirral], which is showing just rain showers most of today, with daytime temperatures reaching 4C/5C the next couple of days.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 