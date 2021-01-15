« previous next »
It's Snowing!!

Re: It's Snowing!!
Reply #4800 on: Today at 12:28:56 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
The other thing to watch for is the air temperatures, it's going to be around 2C with rain from early afternoon, again unlikely the match gets cancelled.
yeah hope you are correct, don't want another game called off FFS
Re: It's Snowing!!
Reply #4801 on: Today at 12:36:38 am
More fine rain than sleet here on the Wirral.
Re: It's Snowing!!
Reply #4802 on: Today at 12:48:23 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:43:28 pm
No chance the match tomorrow will be cancelled, sleat is forecast until lunchtime tomorrow, then it's turning into rain for the rest of the day, none of it will stick, the Leicester match 18/19 still went ahead & their was snow on the ground.


Whatever happend to orange balls ?  I can only remember the Norwich FA Cup tie at Anfield in 1986 . There was loads though but Iam on about actually being at the match. If Luton would've turned up in 1987 I would've remembered that one too.

Speaking of orange balls who remembers that song the girls use to sing in the playground ?

Re: It's Snowing!!
Reply #4803 on: Today at 01:21:41 am
I've some very fond memories of orange balls, used on snow brushed pitches, with extra brushing along the "white lines" to demarcate ROUGHLY where they were...LOL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d48a6MDmCBM

Edited to add:

Nothing but melting sleet happening in Coastal North Liverpool at the moment. Some "settlings" on cars and bushes etc....but nothing which is currently hampering traffic or looking remotely likely to. We shall see what the morning brings, however. The car windscreen is all sheeted up for a quick getaway regardless !!
 
Re: It's Snowing!!
Reply #4804 on: Today at 01:27:34 am
The pitch however should be fine, undersoil heating, with no real need for the orange ball, however I remember the orange balls too, but now it's the high vis yellow balls instead, can't remember the last time we used orange balls in a match.
Re: It's Snowing!!
Reply #4805 on: Today at 01:49:27 am
Here's one i've stumbled across, in the snow orange ball & all vs Bangor City vs Liverpool from 27th January 79, the context it was supposed to be FA cup 4th round day, however our 4th round match vs Blackburn was scheduled for a few days later on the 30th January, so we managed to arrange a friendly vs Bangor City at short notice as we both had a free Saturday, also because of the weather that year we only played 3 matches [all in the FA cup] between boxing day 78 & February 79, which is another reason this friendly was penciled in.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gpku4BLOdIA

 
