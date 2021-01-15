Here's one i've stumbled across, in the snow orange ball & all vs Bangor City vs Liverpool from 27th January 79, the context it was supposed to be FA cup 4th round day, however our 4th round match vs Blackburn was scheduled for a few days later on the 30th January, so we managed to arrange a friendly vs Bangor City at short notice as we both had a free Saturday, also because of the weather that year we only played 3 matches [all in the FA cup] between boxing day 78 & February 79, which is another reason this friendly was penciled in.