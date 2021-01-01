This means the trains will be off tomorrow again.
Really coming down here in Allerton.My 22 & 29 yr old daughters are out playing in it
It'll be fun on your bike.
You what?
It is you that rides to work on a bike, isn't it? 😲
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Not this time of year! Usually from about March till October. I don't do November/December because of the conditions, I had a big fall in December as I hit black ice.
Ooh, sorry to hear about the fall. I came off on freezing rain once. I slid for ages on my back as my bike went from under me. I hope the trains are running for you tomorrow.
Oh god yeah, I remember that, ouch
Sounds nasty that one. It doesn't appear to be sticking over here, hopefully it will be okay tomorrow.
I bounced like a ball and the mad thing was getting back on it straight away. 😂
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
They always say if you fall off, get back on, but I don't think they meant that fast I remember getting knocked off my motorbike at about 40/50mph, sliding down the road on my back and looking at the bike and looking away as I couldn't bear to see it getting damaged
Getting bad in North Wales, hope it clears as 3Ive got therapy tomorrow.At least our next game is on the south coast.
Aye my Mrs just sent me pictures from caergwle not too far from wrexham. Lots of roads closed or impassible .bucketing it down there
Crosby Nick never fails.
OMG! I remember watching someone else come off a motorcycle it was so noisy it stopped me in my tracks.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
No snow here but at least it's stopped raining and the wind has dropped.The clouds have cleared so we've a fabulous view of Eryri in her white winter coat. Just beautiful when the sun shines on it 🥰
