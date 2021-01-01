« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 324492 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,596
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 09:10:30 pm »
It's starting to stick on the grass and cars. Supposed to be falling until around 5am.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,596
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 09:12:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:07:38 pm
This means the trains will be off tomorrow again.  :-\
It'll be fun on your bike.  :o
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,181
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 09:12:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:06:14 pm
Really coming down here in Allerton.
My 22 & 29 yr old daughters are out playing in it :D

Boss ;D

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:07:38 pm
This means the trains will be off tomorrow again.  :-\

Pathetic isn't it
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,045
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4683 on: Yesterday at 09:39:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:06:14 pm
Really coming down here in Allerton.
My 22 & 29 yr old daughters are out playing in it :D


Is that a hint of giddiness from you about snow, John?

 ;)
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,302
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4684 on: Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:12:21 pm
It'll be fun on your bike.  :o

You what?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,596
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4685 on: Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm
You what?  :o
It is you that rides to work on a bike, isn't it? 😲
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,181
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4686 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm
It is you that rides to work on a bike, isn't it? 😲

Yes she does.

Just picked the lad up from cadets, it's proper coming down, massive flakes, it's boss, dead wintry. Showed him a handbrake turn at the end of our road ;D  Its that heavy my front parking sensors were going off as they were caked in snow
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,022
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4687 on: Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm »
They said a yellow warning for snow. I know that old chestnut.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,302
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4688 on: Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm
It is you that rides to work on a bike, isn't it? 😲

Not this time of year! Usually from about March till October. I don't do November/December because of the conditions, I had a big fall in December as I hit black ice.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,181
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4689 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm
Not this time of year! Usually from about March till October. I don't do November/December because of the conditions, I had a big fall in December as I hit black ice.

Oh god yeah, I remember that, ouch
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,596
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4690 on: Yesterday at 09:58:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm
Not this time of year! Usually from about March till October. I don't do November/December because of the conditions, I had a big fall in December as I hit black ice.
Ooh, sorry to hear about the fall. I came off on freezing rain once. I slid for ages on my back as my bike went from under me. I hope the trains are running for you tomorrow.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,302
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4691 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:58:18 pm
Ooh, sorry to hear about the fall. I came off on freezing rain once. I slid for ages on my back as my bike went from under me. I hope the trains are running for you tomorrow.

Sounds nasty that one. It doesn't appear to be sticking over here, hopefully it will be okay tomorrow.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,302
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4692 on: Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm
Oh god yeah, I remember that, ouch

I bounced like a ball and the mad thing was getting back on it straight away. 😂
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,596
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4693 on: Yesterday at 10:10:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm
Sounds nasty that one. It doesn't appear to be sticking over here, hopefully it will be okay tomorrow.
Yep, although I think my backpack saved me from injury. Freezing rain is ruthless. It coats everything with a layer of black ice.

It's sticking on cars and the grass here but not roads and pavements. The temperature is supposed to stay above freezing too, so it will steadily thaw even if it does stick.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,596
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4694 on: Yesterday at 10:11:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm
I bounced like a ball and the mad thing was getting back on it straight away. 😂
At least you bounced. I think at my age I'd shatter now.  :-\
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,181
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4695 on: Yesterday at 10:15:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm
I bounced like a ball and the mad thing was getting back on it straight away. 😂

They always say if you fall off, get back on, but I don't think they meant that fast ;D

I remember getting knocked off my motorbike at about 40/50mph, sliding down the road on my back and looking at the bike and looking away as I couldn't bear to see it getting damaged ;D 
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4696 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm »
Getting bad in North Wales, hope it clears as 3Ive got therapy tomorrow.

At least our next game is on the south coast.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,302
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4697 on: Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:15:34 pm
They always say if you fall off, get back on, but I don't think they meant that fast ;D

I remember getting knocked off my motorbike at about 40/50mph, sliding down the road on my back and looking at the bike and looking away as I couldn't bear to see it getting damaged ;D


OMG! I remember watching someone else come off a motorcycle it was so noisy it stopped me in my tracks.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,485
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4698 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm
Getting bad in North Wales, hope it clears as 3Ive got therapy tomorrow.

At least our next game is on the south coast.

Aye my Mrs just sent me pictures from caergwle not too far from wrexham. Lots of roads closed or impassible .bucketing it down there
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,278
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4699 on: Yesterday at 11:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm
Aye my Mrs just sent me pictures from caergwle not too far from wrexham. Lots of roads closed or impassible .bucketing it down there

Heavy snow here in Cheshire too, so Wales is likely worse.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 12:15:10 am »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm
Aye my Mrs just sent me pictures from caergwle not too far from wrexham. Lots of roads closed or impassible .bucketing it down there

this is my driveway, its still coming down, now way am I getting out tomorrow

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,794
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 07:54:16 am »
Quite a lot of snow here where we live. Nice to see, although hope it doesnt hang around and we get some freezing, sunny days.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 08:31:02 am »
Just miserable heavy rain all last night here. Then had the gall to snow on my walk to the station. Big heavy flakes. Sat in the train, wet and miserable. Bah fucking humbug.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,596
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 08:41:55 am »
We ended up with a covering on cars, grass, roofs and trees but the roads and pavements look clear. It's been a long time since I can recall any lying snow here in November. No doubt it will be gone soon, as the temperature rises to 4°c.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,181
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 09:33:43 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm


OMG! I remember watching someone else come off a motorcycle it was so noisy it stopped me in my tracks.

Thats the sound of lots of £20 notes flying out of the bank ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 09:40:19 am »
Snowing in South Wales now, surprised as I didn't think we'd get any this far South, a covering in the cars and roofs but nothing on the roads and pavements.

The ground is still too wet from the rain we had yesterday
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 11:27:22 am »
No snow here but at least it's stopped raining and the wind has dropped.

The clouds have cleared so we've a fabulous view of Eryri in her white winter coat.  Just beautiful when the sun shines on it 🥰
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 11:31:04 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:27:22 am
No snow here but at least it's stopped raining and the wind has dropped.

The clouds have cleared so we've a fabulous view of Eryri in her white winter coat.  Just beautiful when the sun shines on it 🥰

Thanks for using that term Debs, warms the cockles of my heat.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 