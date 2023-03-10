I think I recall it snowing like this in March a few years ago and it was thick but didn't lay for long. The Sun being higher and stronger now, sees it off pretty quickly.
Yeah, i remember that, may have been March 2012 or 13 when it snowed a week before easter, i remember going to St Helens vs Salford RL game in the snow, most of it was gone 2 days later.
It's 10 days to the March equinox, so the sun is a lot higher in the sky than in December, January, & early February, so as you say a lot warmer too.
It's not unheard of this time of year to get between 15C & 20C, then 0C & below, it's that mix coming out of winter, with spring just around the corner.